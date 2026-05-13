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Man City v Palace team news: Haaland, Cherki + Doku subs, no O’Reilly

13 May 2026 357 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s the final match of Double Gameweek 36 as Manchester City face Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola hinted that he would rotate tonight – and he hasn’t disappointed. Or rather, he has disappointed a lot of Fantasy managers.

The City boss has made six changes to the side that beat Brentford on Saturday.

Well-owned FPL picks Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku are among the players dropping to the bench.

Nathan Ake and Tijjani Reijnders also move down to substitute duty, while Nico O’Reilly isn’t even in the squad.

Omar Marmoush, Phil Foden, Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri all come into the side.

And, for the first time since early January, so too does Josko Gvardiol.

Rodri is still on the sidelines.

Oliver Glasner has also tinkered, making four changes from the draw with Everton.

Jean Philippe-Mateta, Yeremy Pino, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma all return to the starting XI.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Foden, Semenyo, Savinho, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Aké, Reijnders, Kovačić, Cherki, Haaland, Doku.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Richards, Canvot, Mitchell, Lerma, Pino, Hughes, Johnson, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Riad, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Cardines, Sarr, Strand Larsen.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Haaland Cherki
price change predictions
357 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    4+ players joint on 2 BAPS lol

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  2. kid kongo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Chasing 80 in ML took TC on Nico... always next year...

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  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    4 players tied on 2 baps. Bet it doesn’t stay that way.

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  4. GENERATION X
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    No idea how Sem is on 2 baps the amount of times he lost the ball

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Glad I swerved Palace players

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep, I tried to advice this. Especially with this gameweek. 3 games in 7 days with our small squad was always going to be a stretch. Hopefully we play our great Premiership Cup winning u18s v Arsenal last game of season 🙂

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      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        the defence wasnt rotated. But could have done with a clean on one game really to make it worthwhile

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
        just now

        I’m happy enough with my Sarr 8 pointer. Lacroix 4 pointer less enjoyable

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    3. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Triple Cry defs and Tc Haarland against Leeds 2pointer and this Dwg. Seasons finished.

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    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Thiago for Welbeck will be the move for the weekend so

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    5. DALEDOBACK
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bit of a weird FPL night. Haaland O'Reilly Cherki Lacroix Munoz Henderson owner (don't ask)

      9 points from the lot tonight, no chip active.

      Around the 6k mark, I honestly have no idea if I'll drop or gain after that.

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      1. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        No Sem will kill you

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      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Drop probably. 5 points from 6 here. Dropped from 7k to 10k.

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        1. DALEDOBACK
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh dear

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    6. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Double Arsenal defence vs Burnley or get Gyokeres?

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think this really depends on your rank goals

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        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Most points lol. I was 7k in GW29 but it’s been downhill ever since and I’m now just inside 100k.

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    7. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pep stitching up Haaland triple cappers. Cheers Pep! 🙁

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    8. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Donnaruma up to 27baps

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    9. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Unbelievable. Just unbelievable.

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    10. Eightball
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Done with this season. Roll on the next one.

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Behind the eight ball

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    11. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Munoz to gabriel no brainer?

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        yup

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cool will do it on friday

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    12. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is Richarlison a good Pick for last two GWS ?
      YAAY
      Nope

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    13. Buck The Trent
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Have Gab & Saka, who would you go as 3rd attacker?

      A Saliba
      B Gyokeres (slender ML lead, block rival)

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