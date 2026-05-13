Man City v Palace team news: Haaland, Cherki + Doku subs, no O’Reilly

It’s the final match of Double Gameweek 36 as Manchester City face Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola hinted that he would rotate tonight – and he hasn’t disappointed. Or rather, he has disappointed a lot of Fantasy managers.

The City boss has made six changes to the side that beat Brentford on Saturday.

Well-owned FPL picks Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku are among the players dropping to the bench.

Nathan Ake and Tijjani Reijnders also move down to substitute duty, while Nico O’Reilly isn’t even in the squad.

Omar Marmoush, Phil Foden, Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri all come into the side.

And, for the first time since early January, so too does Josko Gvardiol.

Rodri is still on the sidelines.

Oliver Glasner has also tinkered, making four changes from the draw with Everton.

Jean Philippe-Mateta, Yeremy Pino, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma all return to the starting XI.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Foden, Semenyo, Savinho, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Aké, Reijnders, Kovačić, Cherki, Haaland, Doku.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Richards, Canvot, Mitchell, Lerma, Pino, Hughes, Johnson, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Riad, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Cardines, Sarr, Strand Larsen.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: