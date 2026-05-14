Scout Notes

FPL notes: Pep on rotation, no O’Reilly + Semenyo up top

14 May 2026 144 comments
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A routine win for Manchester City brought Double Gameweek 36 to a close – but it was a mixed night for Fantasy managers.

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) didn’t make it off the bench, while Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) wasn’t even in the matchday squad.

On the positive side, Marc Guehi (£5.1m) finished as the top-scoring City asset in Gameweek 36 with a 15-pointer, Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) ended a six-match run of blanks, and Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) salvaged something from his benching with a late assist.

Here are our Scout Notes.

rotation Pep

PEP ON ROTATION

Pep Guardiola made six changes in all, with one eye on the two games that follow.

He explained his thinking after full-time.

“Well, it’s not, of course, [just] the FA Cup final but after, Bournemouth. Three days, three days. Chelsea have been all week at home, training, preparing the final. We have to travel to London. They will be at home with their wives and kids. So, that is fatigue and fatigue and fatigue. And, of course, I have full confidence in all of the squad. Imagine the players that didn’t play today.

“So, yeah, I thought that we need energy. Savio had an incredible game. Both strikers, Antoine [Semenyo] and Omar [Marmoush], as well, always score the goals, always they score when they are close [to goal]. Yeah, in general, was really, really good.” – Pep Guardiola

Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) and Cherki came on in the second half, with Guardiola giving mixed views on their contributions – although with the City boss, he’s sometimes difficult to transcribe. It could be that he was saying Doku was only capable of contributing in the second half, and not a starting XI contender.

“Jeremy was not ready, I think, for the second half.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

“Kova was extraordinary and Rayan as well. Always Rayan, when not starting in the beginning, playing 5-10 minutes, he always makes his contribution.” – Pep Guardiola on Mateo Kovacic and Rayan Cherki

NO O’REILLY AS GVARDIOL RETURNS

There was no real word on why O’Reilly was missing, but Guardiola said everyone was fit before kick-off.

“Always I’ve done it, when the schedule is so tight and everybody is fit, no injuries… we need to be helped. That is the reason why.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking ahead of kick-off

Usually, the City website also says that a player is “not fully fit” (or words to that effect) if they’ve missed out with an injury.

Starting in O’Reilly’s place at left-back was the fit-again Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m), making his first start since early January.

It was a decent performance from the Croatian defender, too, although he’s still working his way back up to fitness. He came off after 58 minutes here.

SEMENYO UP TOP, FODEN DM

Onto how City shaped up, and Guardiola brought back the 4-2-2-2 for this one.

Semenyo and Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) were up front, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) and Savinho (£6.9m) out wide. Phil Foden (£8.0m) played deeper in central midfield alongside Bernardo Silva (£6.2m):

rotation Pep

And it was Foden who caught the eye most.

The England international supplied assists for goals one and two, scored by Semenyo and Marmoush. The back-heel assist for Semenyo’s effort was superb.

rotation Pep

Above: Phil Foden led the way for chances created (CC)

“These types of games, low block, Palace defends so well since Oliver is here. It’s quite similar in the FA Cup final. Defend really, really well, transitions, set pieces. You need the quality, the spark, the talent, the vision. It’s not in the tactical boards. It’s not in the meetings. It’s not in the videos. It’s not in even the trainings. Receives the ball there, knows he’s in the smaller spaces, and creates something, like the good players can deliver. I’m really pleased for him.

“What I appreciate the most is the fact that he played as a holding midfielder in a position like he is not used to, but the last game, the last 20-55 minutes against Brentford, he played there. He was outstanding. It’s not that he’s lazy or doesn’t run; he runs incredibly all the time. He helps a lot Bernie [Silva] in that position and after that, with the ball, we want him close to the box because Phil, close to the box, is just unique.” – Pep Guardiola on playing Phil Foden deeper

As good as Foden was in this role, will he reprise it again this season? This was a bespoke tactic designed to break a five-man, low-block defence. Bournemouth will be more front-foot than that in Gameweek 37, for starters.

Similarly, some context is needed with Semenyo. He’s generally looked more of a goal threat when playing centrally in a two, and that specific set-up assisted him in his scoring run earlier this calendar year.

But you’d imagine the Ghanaian international would be shunted back out wide in Gameweek 37/38, with Haaland to return up front, Doku to reinstate on the left and Cherki to reclaim the ’10’ role.

PALACE ROTATION CONTINUES

The Palace rotation was a bit more predictable: the backline staying the same, four of the front five changing.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), who scored at the weekend, dropped to the bench. Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m), a goalscoring substitute against Everton, started.

We can expect that minute management to continue right the way through to Gameweek 38, with the UEFA Conference League final lying days after it.

“It was a few, 60, 30, and then also giving some others minutes. But again, we don’t now play with 10 new players until the end. So, we have just 18 players available from our squad. I don’t pick somebody from the under-21s because that would not be okay. And again, we could manage the minutes in a proper way, I think. It had nothing to do with being fatigued.” – Oliver Glasner

MOSTLY ROUTINE

Palace did occasionally threaten, especially early on. Mateta had a goal chalked off for a narrow offside, while Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) sent a shot off target and Mitchell forced a save.

Mostly, though, it was City on the ball (they had 72% of it!), trying to break Palace down. Without being a stinker, it wasn’t a game that will live long in the memory.

Semenyo’s goal was actually his only shot of the night, while Marmoush wasn’t brilliant despite his goal.

Cherki looked good on his introduction, providing the assist for Savinho and coming close to another.

On a barren night for Palace returns, Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m), Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) at least banked DefCon points.

price change predictions
144 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts on playing Senesi over NOR?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not for me

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If pondering which of the 2 to sell for Mosquera.

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  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Do you reckon Keane will start ? Cheers

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    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd say yes.

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  3. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    1FT 2.9m ITB

    Raya
    O'Reilly Gabriel Van Hecke
    Cherki Eze Bruno Hinshelwood
    Haaland Welbeck DCL

    Henderson- Munoz Rogers Lacroix

    Eze to Saka or DCL to Thiago?

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    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Eze to Saka

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  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    play
    a. Heaven vs NFO
    b. Muki vs Eve

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Will Heaven start?

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        lets say he starts then who?

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Hmmm, probably him!

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  5. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Well, that DGW was a bit of a disappointment! Thought it was going to be my chance to push on a bit in terms of OR with TC chip in play. Instead it was a small red arrow and only TC Haaland saved me from a huge one. Luckily I have a 150 point lead in my mini league, but still looking to go out on a high. What is my best option for GW37 to get back on track with a green arrow? My plan was to do Rice to Saka, but once bitten twice shy after the sideways move of Semenyo to Cherki last week. 1FT

    A) Rice to Saka
    B) Andersen to Saliba
    C) Something else?

    Kelleher (Dubravka);
    Maguire, Gabriel, NOR (VVD, Andersen*)
    Cherki, Bruno, KDH, Rice (Dango)
    Haaland, Bowen, Thiago.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      With that many points to spare and not overly concerned about much else I’d do the Saka move and captain him I think

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

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  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Current team, 1FT

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, VvD
    Bruno, Saka, Szobo, Cherki, KDH
    Pedro, Haaland

    Darlow, Welbeck, Mukiele, Hill

    Have been thinking Welbeck > Thiago and bench Pedro? Captaincy I’m torn on, might just go Gabriel, although as always that feels like asking for the CS to be wiped

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Chelsea love playing Spurs, would hold Pedro

      Haaland/Saka/Bruno for captain

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Considering getting KDH instead of Gyokeres and play Pedro. Sun a last gw

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  7. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Transfer suggestions?

    3FT's + £1.6m

    Raya Darlow
    Gabriel O'Reilly Van Hecke Hill Justin
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Gross Tavernier
    Haaland Welbeck Calvert-Lewin

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Get Thiago and that’s probably about it!

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  8. DandyDon
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I'm worried about Saka's minutes ahead of CL final but also Gyokeres game time now Havertz is fit again.

    1) Watkins - Gyorkeres FT
    2) Rice - Saka (-4 with below)

    Cheap sub 6mil midfielder to replace Gibbs White, all have downsides;

    a) Wilson (Wol A, New H) Fulham out of european race now
    b) Rayan (City H, For A) on a run of goals but toughest fixtures
    c) Casimero (For H, Bri A) already have Bruno

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    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      1

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      1 from those, Rayan could be good but I got badly stung getting him after his initially good start and then getting rid before this good run!

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    3. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      1 & KDH unless you have him

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  9. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Current defence is: O'Reilly, Gab, Senesi (Hill, Bijol)

    Having some concerns over O'Reilly playing in 37 with Pep roulette on steroids last night.
    My planned only FT was Hill (or Bijol) to Tark and play Tark over Senesi as a back three. Now wondering if O'Reilly doesn't start again (and with ML rival having Guehi) do I just play defensive and do O'Reilly to Guehi and play Bijol over Senesi? 31 pts clear at the top of ML currently and Guehi is one of his only differentials against me.

    Cheers.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      You have me concerned over O’Reilly now too, and I don’t really have spare transfers to deal with it, as really want to get Thiago back this week

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    2. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tark in. Can't see Guehi scoring big (famous last words) as I think Bournemouth will score

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    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      i'd say given NOR having a full rest last night, maybe he's good to go for the remainder of season

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  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Start one of:
    Tavernier, Hill, Strujk

    Or take a -4? And get Keane or KDH?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Might as well chance Tavernier. KDH could be good but not sure it’s worth -4

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    2. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      just now

      T or S

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  11. JoeSoap
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    2 FTs. What would be your order of transfers in? ML chaser is 24 points behind and has Saliba if that makes a difference.

    A. Saliba
    B. KDH
    C. Keane
    D. Gyokores

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke, O'Reilly, Gabriel
    Bruno, Gross, Semenyo, Saka
    Halland, Pedro, DCL
    Darlow, Tavenier, Hill, Struik

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The order you have then in I think!

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  12. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    15 points behind my ML leader going into last 2 GWs. Closed gap of over 100pointsvlast few weeks

    No chips left for either and main differentials

    Them) Porro, Szoboszlai, Bowen, Dalot
    Me) Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Thiago, Gross

    Assume he will captain Saka/Bruno

    Is Saka the safe captain choice and should I transfer out a palace defender from my bench to start

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably. I’d be tempted to not captain him though, maybe go Thiago.

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      1. -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah had thought about thiago, could be a big gain unless he brings him in for pedro

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  13. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Enzo or Wilson for last 2 GW?

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wilson

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't love either option, but Enzo due to guaranteed minutes.

      I have Wilson and am considering selling.

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  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    35 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW36 (8 teams)

    Safety score = 83
    Top score = Ben K (WVA) with 88

    5 teams eliminated.

    Ben K, Stoyan Kolarov and Josh Dilley make the GW37 final.
    Overall rank is the tiebreaker.
    Congrats to the final 3!

    https://prnt.sc/gLpgFBgaX15S

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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  15. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Verb
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Bruno Saka Cherki Groß
    Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

    (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
    2FTs & 1.5m

    A) Tav ➡️ KDH/Ndiaye
    B) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Keane & Ndiaye/KDH
    C) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Tarkowski & KDH
    D) Anything else?

    Will be benching one of Groß/Welbeck.

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I like B, but it would be good to go into gw38 with 2FTs so A would also be fine

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  16. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    4FTs and currently own just Raya and Gabriel.

    Need to sell both Rogers and Watkins, which leaves me with the decision of Saka or Gyokeres?

    If only making 2 transfers, the Saka move leaves me with 7.1 to spend on a forward, which is like a DCL or Welbeck. With Gyokeres Id have 8.1 which could be like an Ndiaye.

    Option 3 could be to sell Raya and get them both, which may potentially involve using all 4FTs

    Which would you choose?
    A) Saka
    B) Gyokeres
    C) Both

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  17. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    17 mins ago

    Still got BB to play.

    Got 2 FT and was going to play it this week, but now I’m thinking I probably need to sell NOR and Cherki as I can’t guarantee they’re going to start the Bournemouth game.

    Or I could wait it out and play it on GW38. I’m that case just do Mitoma to Trossard and have 2 FT for GW38?

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    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Similar situation but only 1 FT and a few I’d like to ship like Struijk, Wilson, Rogers, etc, so I’m considering BB in GW38 and take a few hits if needed.

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  18. cigan
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hi, what do you think is the priority here and is it sensible to take a hit at all (chasing)?

    A) Munoz to Tarkowski
    B) MGW to KDH
    C) Bowen to Gyokeres
    D) Welbeck to Thiago
    E) MGW & Munoz to Saka & Keane (-4)
    F) MGW & Welbeck to Gyokeres & KDH (-4)
    G) MGW & Bowen to Saka & Beto (-4)

    Raya
    Gabriel O'Reilly Van Hecke
    Bruno Cherki Wilson Anderson
    Haaland Bowen Welbeck
    (Darlow Munoz Justin MGW*)

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  19. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Start one

    A: Henderson
    B: Darlow

    *have Welbeck and Hinshelwood starting if it means anything.

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