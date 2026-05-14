Mitoma, Gomez, Wieffer: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

It was revealed during Thursday’s press conference that Kaoru Mitoma will miss the final two Brighton and Hove Albion matches. He picked up a hamstring injury last Saturday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 37

“For us, he will be out. So, he will miss the the next two games. Regarding the World Cup, I’m not sure yet. So, we are in touch with the Japan association and therefore we have to make a decision together.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

However, Diego Gomez (knee) is available, and Mats Wieffer (ankle) could also return.

“There’s an option that he will be available on Sunday, but we have to wait the next two three days.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Mats Wieffer

“He will be definitely an option for Sunday.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

Asked about the lesser-used Georginio Rutter, Fabian Hurzeler hinted that Maxim De Cuyper will again get the nod at Leeds United. The Belgian came into the side and got two assists last weekend.

“I feel that [Georginio Rutter] is in a good place. Of course he’s not happy with with his game minutes, that’s normal, but I feel that he’s there for the teammates, that he’s there for the club and that’s the most important [thing], that everyone puts his ego behind the success of the club. And that’s what I always emphasise: it’s team first and therefore, in some moments, you have to put your ego behind. “Maxim De Cuyper is a great example. He’s, as well, a big player. He played several games for Belgium, but he didn’t play many minutes for us because Ferdi [Kadioglu] did well, Mats Wieffer did well, and now we missed Mats Wieffer in the last weeks and he replaced him in a very impressive way. And you can only do this if you train hard every day, if you put the team first, if you put the ego behind and emphasise the value of togetherness.” – Fabian Hurzeler

It wasn’t all team news. £5.1m FPL midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is aiming to become the first Brighton player to score in four successive Premier League matches.