Neto, Sanchez, Garnacho: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (head) looks set to be available for selection again, after sitting out the draw with Liverpool.

“Yep, [he’s fit to start]. “Really positive, he’s trained well this week and we’re really hopeful looking into Saturday.” – Calum McFarlane on Robert Sanchez

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 37

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, who have missed the last two Gameweeks with “knocks”, have also returned to training this week and could feature in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

“Pedro Neto and Ale Garnacho have trained well this week, so looking really good, really hopeful with them, as well. So, yeah, positive signs.” – Calum McFarlane

Levi Colwill and Reece James, who returned to the squad after injury in the last two Gameweeks, have come through their Gameweek 36 appearances and another week of training unscathed.

“He’s trained well this week. Happy with Reece. Good to get him some minutes, I thought he played well when he came on, as well. So, yeah, largely positive around Reece.” – Calum McFarlane on Reece James

“Same sort of story. He has had a really good rehab. He’d played a few games before he played for us against Forest, I think his first game back was. He played for the 21s two or three times. So, again, a really good training week. I thought Levi was exceptional against Liverpool. So, again, we’re really hopeful.” – Calum McFarlane on Levi Colwill

Jesse Derry (head), Estevao (hamstring) and, to the best of our knowledge, Jamie Gittens (hamstring) are still out.