Salah, Wirtz, Alisson: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Arne Slot said that Mohamed Salah (hamstring) will return to the Liverpool squad for Gameweek 37, although only as a substitute.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 37

Alisson (muscle) is, like the Egyptian, back in training, but it’s still not certain whether he’ll feature.

“Mo [Salah] will be available tomorrow for only a few minutes but hopefully, he can come in. “Alisson trains with us again, let’s see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready or has to wait for one more week.” – Arne Slot

Ibrahima Konate is okay after cramp forced him off in Gameweek 36, but Florian Wirtz isn’t quite fully over the stomach bug that caused him to miss the draw with Chelsea. It’ll be a late call on him.

“Ibou [Konate] is okay, he trained with us. “Florian [Wirtz] [had a] stomach infection. Let’s see how fit he is for tomorrow. He is on antibiotics, so let’s see if he’s ready to play tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo (foot), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.