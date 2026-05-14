Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 37?

14 May 2026 16 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Despite starting just once in Double Gameweek 36, Erling Haaland (£14.7m) delivered his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 25 to reward the five million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband.

With the FA Cup final on Saturday and a tricky-looking Gameweek 37 fixture for Manchester City at Bournemouth, Haaland will struggle to get anywhere near that level of backing this week.

Instead, Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) will challenge him for superiority with home fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Burnley, respectively.

While the aforementioned trio will dominate the conversation, is there even a case to look elsewhere? Alternative Arsenal players, as well as assets from the likes of Brentford, Everton and Newcastle United, could provide differential alternatives in a wide-open week.

In ‘Captain Sensible’, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 37

In what is a much closer poll than usual, Fernandes currently occupies top spot, although he doesn’t enjoy majority support. The Red Devils’ talisman has picked up around 32% of votes cast by site users. Fernandes hasn’t blanked at Old Trafford since Gameweek 12 and needs just two assists to break the all-time Premier League assist record in a season.

Arsenal attacking duo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) sit second and third in the poll. Both players have started each of the last two Gameweeks and notched double-digit hauls in the Gunners’ last match at the Emirates. More than 100,000 FPL managers have transferred each player ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Elsewhere, Haaland, Gabriel (£7.3m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% backing in the poll. Gabriel became the first defender to breach the 200-point barrier this season thanks to an 11-point haul at West Ham, while Thiago scored in his last home match.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Van Hecke, O'Reilly
    Saka, Bruno, Gross, Cherki
    Haaland, DCL, Pedro

    Darlo, Hill, Tavernier, Struijk

    3ft 4.2itb

    2k rank

    Who would you prioritise for transfers here? I have three

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      3rd Arsenal? Something like DCL or Pedro to Gyokeres? or Struijk to Saliba? Then Roll the remaining 2 transfers?

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    No love for Trossard (c)?

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  3. Bruno Commando
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Only 1 FT so not much flexibility here. Trying to close a 14-point gap. What would you do?

    1) Eze to Trossard
    2) Rogers to KDH
    3) DCL to Thiago

    Raya
    Gabriel NOR Kadioglu
    Bruno Eze Cherki Gross
    Haaland Welbeck DCL

    Henderson Munoz Lacroix Rogers

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just looking at the 3 options I would've said 2. (Anything to get rid of Rogers) However, looking at your team, since Rogers is on your bench anyway, would KDH stay on your bench? or who would you replace him with?

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      1. Bruno Commando
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        I would bench DCL if I buy KDH. Fancy Brighton to do well against Leeds who has nothing to play for.

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        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          I'd say that option then

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          1. Bruno Commando
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Thanks mate! You prefer KDH over Thiago for the last 2 GWs?

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            1. Wolfman180
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Its close to be fair. Over the 2 weeks I'd say KDH could do better (if Liverpool show up for their last game v Thiago). But for GW37 alone I'd say Thiago is better. There is more upside if KDH does better as he's lower owned, but obviously it can work the other way too.
              I just know KDH over Rogers any day haha!

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  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Raya,
    O Reilly, Gabriel, Kadioglu, Munoz,
    Rogers, Bruno, Cherki, Wilson,
    Haaland. Bowen,

    Hendersen, Watkins, Tavernier, Struijk

    4FTs
    Rogers, Watkins, Munoz --> Saka, Thiago, Keane
    Gtg?
    And move tonight or wait? (bearing in mind I'll be stuck in work tomorrow so likely miss any team news anyway)

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    1. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am jealous of the 4 FTs! Yes good to go since you will miss team news anyway.

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      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

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  5. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start two:

    Van Hecke (lee)
    Virgil (avl)
    Mavropanos (new)

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Two Vans

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  6. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Darlow
    Gabriel O'Reilly VanHecke
    Bruno Cherki Palmer Enzo
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Tavernier Hill Struijk

    1FT, 1.6m

    Will use FT for Palmer >> Saka…

    Then:

    1. Anything worth a hit?
    2. No

    GK:

    1. Darlow
    2. Verbruggen

    Thanks

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  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rice to Saka for free?

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