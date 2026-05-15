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Aston Villa v Liverpool team news: Salah + Wirtz are subs

15 May 2026 76 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The penultimate weekend of 2025/26’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign begins on Friday night, when Aston Villa host Liverpool, fifth versus fourth.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

No big surprises in the line-ups, as Arne Slot said there’d be a late call on Florian Wirtz‘s (£8.3m) illness, and partial Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) minutes. Both are on the Liverpool bench.

The Reds’ only change sees Joe Gomez (£4.9m) come in for Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m).

That means another Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m) start, and no Alisson Becker (£5.4m)

As for their hosts, it’s a strong XI, considering that the Europa League final versus Freiburg is next Wednesday. Starts for Morgan Rogers (£7.4m), Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), John McGinn (£5.3m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m).

Unai Emery’s three tweaks have Pau Torres (£4.3m), Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) replace Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), Ian Maatsen (£4.2m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m).

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Garcia, Sancho, Douglas Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey, Barkley, Abraham  

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Ngumoha

Subs: Woodman, Robertson, Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa, Nyoni, McConnell, Ndiaye, Wright  

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Season over

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    1. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      You have Pool assets?! 😮

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Did it ever begin?

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  2. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    4 FTs for 38. Do I start next season with 5 if I roll again?

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    1. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Need to use them in 39

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Fake news. Can use them till 40.

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  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Rogers 2 pts

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Locked.

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    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Doubtful. Just got rid.

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    3. Sprinterdude
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Haul incoming we've all sold him nearly kept for that inevitable haul coming tonight. You watch

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        This.

        It's so predictable and boring at this point.

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    4. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Plays every game though - what you need on a BB 🙂

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  4. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I expect much better pricing next season for players with DefCons potential.

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    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Indeed

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      This, and shitters like Palmer be priced accordingly too.

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  5. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Crap. Forgot the deadline, cap on Haaland. Who did people captain?

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bruno

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    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      The best player in the world, obviously

      Portuguese magnifico

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  6. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hope Szobo won’t haul as went BrunoG instead

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Same

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      I had Szobo in all my pre season drafts

      Got told not to do it by a fair few on here

      Said he'd get some double digit hauls

      Relented and haven't had him for any game

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  7. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rogers probably still gonna be a troll now finally got rid !

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      That's how it goes. Everybody knows.

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Everybody knows
        Roger likes
        MASHED POTATOES

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Roger or Bodger?

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Rogers

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    The games updated. One gameweek to go.

    What a apocalyptically bad and horrifically painful and depressing season it has been. So glad I invested so much time and thought into a 3-second button click every week since August.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Maybe don't try so hard next season

      Especially on the RMT surgery

      It ain't getting you anyway

      When you are so trying

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        50 mins ago

        He’s well beyond being trying.

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Helping you mean 😉

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Half the time I excuse it because I think he's playing into it

            Then I realise it's genuine

            Anyway, there's always time for personal growth in anyone

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        I am a paying member. I am entitled to that members benefit.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          Clearly not

          People have a choice

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            It's a form of bullying to reply to everyone's question but mine. You wouldn't be allowed to get away with that in an office environment.

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              You'd have been sacked long before you could have raised that grievance!

              It's not bullying when you've pinned so much the other way that people choose not to interact

              Think it through over the summer

              No one is beholden to your moaning, squirming or demanding

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              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Okay. I'll think it through over the summer.

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  9. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    That Liverpool lineup tonight is horrific. Can you imagine 12 months ago being told it'd look like that.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      I reckon they get turned over tonight.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Gakpo was in and out the team last season and now hes the number 9 with the kid Rio on the wing and Cody Jones. Lol. Szobo is doing a lot of carrying in this team

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Curtis Jones even. Might as well be another Cody in there

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      They took a team that won the league at a canter, spent £450m, and made it significantly worse.

      It's an absolute disgrace.

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        You can blame slot and injuries for that

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  10. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Finally got rid of Rogers this week after holding him for 10 GWs, you know what's coming!

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    1. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Same... my favourite part was when he and Watkins hauled in the FA Cup vs Forest

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  11. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Doesn’t matter if Liverpool win draw or lose tonight, that team is at its level now… hoping to beat Villa.
    Two seasons ago they were in the same bracket as the best teams in Europe.

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  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gyokeres (C)

    Pray for me.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Did you not see that Arsenal are building up Havertz's minutes for the champions league final?

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      (C)alafiori

      Don’t waste your breath!

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  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rogers does well

    Feeds Watkins who turns and strikes on the edge of the box

    Saved

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  14. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Gabriel 107% EO dear me, come on BUR 😛

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      400% Arsenal defenders here, but happy for Gabriel to stay quiet

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    2. TallestJohn
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gabriel, Saka, Fernandes, Håland all over 100%, can't remember having three spies in my team before.

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  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who is the #3 striker on ENG?

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      O’Reilly?

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        That dog will hunt

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  16. JBG
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    £500m and that's the lineup

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    1. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Think what it would look like with another 500 mill.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Twice as shite

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  17. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    I’m reading pride and prejudice. Who is the proudest PL manager and who is the most prejudiced?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mourinho

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Currently Pep

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    3. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Define proudest… what are you looking for.

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Interesting discussion point! Define it in your answer if you like. Maybe split it into proudest and most vain. Up to you

        In the book, vanity is seen as bad, but pride can be good or bad; it might need to be kept in check.

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    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mother Farke is the proudest.

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    5. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      SAF can be proudest based on trophies and King Kenny based on how he handled himself for matters other than football.

      All the others a distant third.

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  18. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Szobo playing on the right means he'll be virtually invisible

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      So he'll fit right in with the rest of the attackers.

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Except for young Rio.

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  19. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    How’d Isak get injured again?

    And how the f**k is Wirtz not starting!?

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    1. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Because Isak is a lightweight and always has been. He can score when fit… it’s just WHEN.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good business for NewC bad business for Pool

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  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    One reason the FPL cups don't get much traction is because you're just up against late chips...

    Tbf it's not a bad BB week, I'm up against 3 in 5 mini league cups I'm still in.

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  21. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Martinez so lucky

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    1. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He's so overrated in all aspects except for trolling where he is far and away number one.

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  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Goal

    Liverpool

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Keeper spills it from Grav

      Gakpo poaches

      Offside by a way

      Wiped

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

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