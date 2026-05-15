Aston Villa v Liverpool team news: Salah + Wirtz are subs

The penultimate weekend of 2025/26’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign begins on Friday night, when Aston Villa host Liverpool, fifth versus fourth.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

No big surprises in the line-ups, as Arne Slot said there’d be a late call on Florian Wirtz‘s (£8.3m) illness, and partial Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) minutes. Both are on the Liverpool bench.

The Reds’ only change sees Joe Gomez (£4.9m) come in for Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m).

That means another Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m) start, and no Alisson Becker (£5.4m)

As for their hosts, it’s a strong XI, considering that the Europa League final versus Freiburg is next Wednesday. Starts for Morgan Rogers (£7.4m), Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), John McGinn (£5.3m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m).

Unai Emery’s three tweaks have Pau Torres (£4.3m), Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) replace Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), Ian Maatsen (£4.2m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m).

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Garcia, Sancho, Douglas Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey, Barkley, Abraham

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Ngumoha

Subs: Woodman, Robertson, Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa, Nyoni, McConnell, Ndiaye, Wright