Branthwaite, Grealish, Gueye: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (foot) remain sidelined for the Toffees, as does Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The Senegalese midfielder sat out the six-goal thriller with Manchester City with what was described as a “slight” injury, but he hasn’t featured since.

“Idrissa’s not fit for the game. Obviously, Jarrad Branthwaite is still out as well. “[Gana] is back on the grass, he’s just not available for this game. There’s an outside chance that he could make Tottenham, so we’ll see how it goes.” – David Moyes

This will be Seamus Coleman‘s final home match for the Toffees. The veteran defender announced earlier today that he was calling time on his playing career with the club.

Don’t count on any sentimental minutes, however.