Guessand, Sosa, Nketiah: Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Evann Guessand (knee) is back in training and set to be involved, with the intention being for the Aston Villa loanee to get some fitness-boosting minutes before the UEFA Conference League final later this month.

Borna Sosa (unspecified) is likelier to return in Gameweek 38.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) remain out but everyone else is fit.