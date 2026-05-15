Guessand, Sosa, Nketiah: Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Evann Guessand (knee) is back in training and set to be involved, with the intention being for the Aston Villa loanee to get some fitness-boosting minutes before the UEFA Conference League final later this month.
Borna Sosa (unspecified) is likelier to return in Gameweek 38.
Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) remain out but everyone else is fit.
“We will train just after the press conference, for the first time [since Man City]. The players had yesterday off.
“We hope that Evann Guessand returns to the squad for Sunday. Of course, he has to do both training sessions, but looks good.
“Borna Sosa is a bit more questionable, so [his absence] could last until Arsenal.
“But all others seem to be fine.” – Oliver Glasner