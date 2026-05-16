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FA Cup final team news: Cherki benched again, Rodri fit

16 May 2026 69 comments
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It may not have any direct say on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rankings and mini-leagues, but today’s FA Cup final could still have an impact on Gameweek 37.

Will the respective managers of Chelsea and Manchester City rotate in their subsequent Premier League fixtures in midweek? Will there be any injuries sustained? And would the cup final going to extra-time increase the likelihood of some tinkering on Tuesday?

All eyes on Wembley for the 15:00 BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes five changes to the rotated side that beat Crystal Palace during midweek.

Predictably, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Nico O’Reilly all return.

And there’s the expected start for cup goalkeeper James Trafford, who is in for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A bigger surprise is the reappearance of Rodri, who hasn’t featured since the 2-1 win over Arsenal due to a groin injury.

And there’s the eyebrow-raising decision to leave Rayan Cherki on the bench, with Omar Marmoush keeping his place.

Phil Foden and Savinho drop down to substitute duty, while fellow midweek starters Josko Gvardiol and Rayan Ait-Nouri miss out altogether.

Chelsea make two changes from the side that drew at Liverpool last time out.

Reece James and the fit-again Robert Sanchez are in for Andrey Santos and Filip Jorgensen.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Gusto, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella, Palmer, Pedro.

Subs: Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Neto, Jørgensen, Garnacho, Delap, Essugo, Andrey, Acheampong.

Manchester City XI: Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Semenyo, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma, Dias, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Savinho, Foden.

69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Not looking good as a Cherki owner. Hopefully he starts vs Bou.

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      If he started this game, I'd be more worried about Bou

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    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      2 benchings and early sub in last 3, thought he would start today though

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Just Pep isn't it. He has his flavour of the month in those spots. It was Reijnders then Foden then Cherki and now its Marmoush.

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      He’s turning into super sub

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    4. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Welded to my bench

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    5. Moon Dog
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Marmoush has been invisible and Cherki has been warming up on the sidelines so there's hope yet!

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          There you go

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      • Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Feel not starting today will start mid-week

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    6. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Palmer doing a good job at RWB. Might get some defcon in these remaining games

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      1. Naatie
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Do you ever stop whining, chill

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          It was a compliment and an observation. Hes very very deep

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      2. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        playing for the team
        if continues as Chelsea get
        into game chance in other
        direction

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    7. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Doku nutmegs Palmer lol

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    8. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Semenyo shot goes out for a throw 😆

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    9. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Prizes for anyone who can predict Man City's lineup away to Bournemouth

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Caballero
        Zabaleta-Dunne-Kompany-Clichy
        Fernandinho-Gundogan
        Nolito-Dilva-Sterling
        Negredo

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        1. Moon Dog
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Dunne always reminds me of City before the money.

            Their last lineup pre-takeover:

            Hart
            Corluka - Richards - Dunne - Ball
            Hamann - Kompany- Johnson
            Ireland - Jo - Wright-Phillips

            Micah at CB, and Kompany in midfield.

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        2. Dubem_FC
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          GK
          RB CB CB LB
          CM CM
          RW AM LW
          CF.
          What's my prize??

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      2. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        That’s a foul anywhere outside the box so it’s a penalty

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        1. Bluetiger1
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          100% agree

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      3. They are eating the dogs
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        How is this not a penalty?

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        1. Bluetiger1
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          no where near the ball

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        2. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          See above! Agree

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      4. Capocannonieri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Which Man City do we expect to be Pepped vs Bournemouth?

        Haaland, Semenyo, Cherki, OReiillu, Guehi?

        Guehi has not rested in many games

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        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Crystal ball job

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      5. Moon Dog
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Chelsea looking much better with James & Colwill back

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          1. Bluetiger1
            • 3 Years
            3 hours ago

            100% agree

            Great tactical change with formation 3-4-2-1
            Doubling up on Doku

            both should go to World Cup - Colwill Chelsea have
            missed massively this season in our defence

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            1. Moon Dog
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Makes such a difference when you have players that can pass through the press.

                If James is fit, he's 100% going. Colwill's putting in a strong case, surely a place for him.

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          2. Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Is Isak injured again? Unbelievable.

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            1. JBG
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Probably doesn't want to play for Slot

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              1. Ignasi M
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                He was injury prone at Newcastle, but he's even more injury prone at Pool. Yeah, he is a mercenary.

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            2. Capocannonieri
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Newcastle should be thankful they sold this dude.

              They should buy Thiago or Creepy Junior

              They better sell Woltemade to someone, that poor kid is garbage

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          3. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Need NOR to exhaust himself into not playing Tuesday

            Virgil on my bench, ugh

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            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              120+ minutes might do it....

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            2. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Ditto

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            3. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              and me!! I had rogers and Watkins starting though. Villa v Liverpool are always high scoring games, so I predicted a large villa win but not two goals from bloody virgil!!

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              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Both Watkins and Rogers?! Shiieeet...

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                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Yeah, I was going to captain Watkins but ended up captaining saka. Gargh. Hope he returns at least a goal and assist!!

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          4. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Lovely finish Semenyo

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            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              No way he’s getting rested!

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          5. JBG
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Slotted it in well Semen(yo).

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          6. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Absolutely loathe semenyo. If there's any justice he's benched against Bournemouth

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              He'll surely score against his old team

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            2. Bolivian Seaman
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Managers always play players against their old teams

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            3. GunnerStorm
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Why?

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              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                String of 2s when I own him, change to Cherki who is in great form and for inexplicable reasons pep keep giving semenyo 90 minutes despite being crap since gw30 while benching cherki

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          7. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Pedro wincing as he goes off and was struggling just before, could be injured

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            1. JBG
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Probably wincing because he has to play for this club.

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              1. g40steve
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Savage

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            2. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Barca calling

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          8. Moon Dog
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              And in the end, Pep wins.

              Chelsea gave a good game. Lovely goal from Semenyo.

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              1. g40steve
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                That was special, role on Bournemouth

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            • The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Chelsea have more than their fair share of cox, Caceido, Enzo, Cucu, Palmer and Delap to name a few.

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              1. g40steve
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Billion ££ shambles, crazy

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              2. Qaiss
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                To spend £1.5 billion on transfers in 4 years and still play underdog against every team that’s better than them shows their failure

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              3. Hairy Potter
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Up there with Spurs in my estimation.

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                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Hopefully they beat Spurs on Tuesday.

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            • NABIL - FPL otai
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Semenyoooooo

              Haaland assist as well, nice..

              - practicing for Bou (a)

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            • FFS ManU
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              So many empty seats at Wembley as the players got their medals and Man City lifted the FA Cup.

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              1. Jimmers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Chalsea are bad losers...........

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                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  what do you expect from plastics...

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              2. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                The losing fans never hang around. Why would they?

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                1. The Bandit
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Plus many want to get home before the riots start.

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                  1. FFS ManU
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    The demonstrations could well be factor. I'm old enough to remember when it was unusual to see so money empty seats during the presentation.

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                  2. Bluetiger1
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Good call on both

                    Majority of finals since return to new Wembley geared to winning team
                    with music etc which allows losing teams fans to go & easier for the police
                    particular down Wembley way

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              3. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour ago

                Because city have 0 fans.. most of the people there were Chelsea fans.

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            • Bluetiger1
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              Congrats to Manchester City in win today
              A domestic double so far which seems to
              have gone under the radr.

              Sad seeing Chelsea loss but played well,
              a couple of tight pen calls before half-time &
              the second half which could have been given.

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              1. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Temu AI slop?

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