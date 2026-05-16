FA Cup final team news: Cherki benched again, Rodri fit

It may not have any direct say on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rankings and mini-leagues, but today’s FA Cup final could still have an impact on Gameweek 37.

Will the respective managers of Chelsea and Manchester City rotate in their subsequent Premier League fixtures in midweek? Will there be any injuries sustained? And would the cup final going to extra-time increase the likelihood of some tinkering on Tuesday?

All eyes on Wembley for the 15:00 BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes five changes to the rotated side that beat Crystal Palace during midweek.

Predictably, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Nico O’Reilly all return.

And there’s the expected start for cup goalkeeper James Trafford, who is in for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A bigger surprise is the reappearance of Rodri, who hasn’t featured since the 2-1 win over Arsenal due to a groin injury.

And there’s the eyebrow-raising decision to leave Rayan Cherki on the bench, with Omar Marmoush keeping his place.

Phil Foden and Savinho drop down to substitute duty, while fellow midweek starters Josko Gvardiol and Rayan Ait-Nouri miss out altogether.

Chelsea make two changes from the side that drew at Liverpool last time out.

Reece James and the fit-again Robert Sanchez are in for Andrey Santos and Filip Jorgensen.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Gusto, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella, Palmer, Pedro.

Subs: Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Neto, Jørgensen, Garnacho, Delap, Essugo, Andrey, Acheampong.

Manchester City XI: Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Semenyo, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma, Dias, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Savinho, Foden.