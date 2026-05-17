3pm team news: Dango starts, Schade, Richards + Wilson subs, no Struijk

Four more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester United’s clash with Nottingham Forest, all kicking off at 3pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Keith Andrews makes two changes to the Brentford side that lost 3-0 to Manchester City.

Vitaly Janelt and Dango Ouattara get the nod over Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade, who drop to the bench.

Oliver Glasner has handed recalls to Chadi Riad, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Brennan Johnson and Jean-Philippe Mateta make way.

On Merseyside, Everton are unchanged from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

There is just one alteration for Sunderland from Gameweek 36.

Nilson Angulo returns in place of Chemsdine Talbi.

It’s one change apiece at Elland Road: Sebastiaan Bournauw is in for Pascal Struijk for the hosts, while Fabian Hurzeler recalls Joel Veltman for Kaoru Mitoma.

At Molineux, Rob Edwards has made four changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dan Bentley, Toti Gomes, Pedro Lima and Hugo Bueno drop to the bench.

Jose Sa, Ladislav Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes and David Moller Wolfe all start.

As for Fulham, Issa Diop, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb and Alex Iwobi come in for the benched Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Samuel Chukwueze. Joachim Andersen is suspended.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Dango, Jensen, Damsgaard, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Schade, Dasilva, Nelson, Furo

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Johnson, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Guessand, Devenny

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Coleman, Dibling, Alcaraz, Armstrong, McNeil, Barry, George

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Rigg, O’Nien, Diarra, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor, Ta Bi

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, James, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Cresswell, Lienou

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Gross, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Ayari, O’Riley

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Wolfe, Armstrong, Mane, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, H Bueno, Tolu, Lima, Toti, Bellegarde, Tchatchoua, A Gomes, Edozie

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Bobb, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Kevin, King

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: