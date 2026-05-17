Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Dango starts, Schade, Richards + Wilson subs, no Struijk

17 May 2026 125 comments
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Four more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester United’s clash with Nottingham Forest, all kicking off at 3pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Keith Andrews makes two changes to the Brentford side that lost 3-0 to Manchester City.

Vitaly Janelt and Dango Ouattara get the nod over Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade, who drop to the bench.

Oliver Glasner has handed recalls to Chadi Riad, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Brennan Johnson and Jean-Philippe Mateta make way.

On Merseyside, Everton are unchanged from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

There is just one alteration for Sunderland from Gameweek 36.

Nilson Angulo returns in place of Chemsdine Talbi.

It’s one change apiece at Elland Road: Sebastiaan Bournauw is in for Pascal Struijk for the hosts, while Fabian Hurzeler recalls Joel Veltman for Kaoru Mitoma.

At Molineux, Rob Edwards has made four changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dan Bentley, Toti Gomes, Pedro Lima and Hugo Bueno drop to the bench.

Jose Sa, Ladislav Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes and David Moller Wolfe all start.

As for Fulham, Issa Diop, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb and Alex Iwobi come in for the benched Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Samuel Chukwueze. Joachim Andersen is suspended.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Dango, Jensen, Damsgaard, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Schade, Dasilva, Nelson, Furo

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Johnson, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Guessand, Devenny

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Coleman, Dibling, Alcaraz, Armstrong, McNeil, Barry, George

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Rigg, O’Nien, Diarra, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor, Ta Bi

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, James, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Cresswell, Lienou

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Gross, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Ayari, O’Riley

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Wolfe, Armstrong, Mane, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, H Bueno, Tolu, Lima, Toti, Bellegarde, Tchatchoua, A Gomes, Edozie

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Bobb, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Kevin, King

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

125 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Mane owners rewarded for their patience.

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      You joke but second in my ML has him haha

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And will get him off bench for Robertson by looks of it unless he came on

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  2. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Dango

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Now let it be Thiago’s turn

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  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Rohl gohl

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      KDH assist per chance? 🙁

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        No assist

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          No good

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        2. Bluetiger1
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          ah - went Tarkowski over Keane just hope
          keeps a clean sheet & scores himself

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        3. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          It's been given to Keane for some reason

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            lol yeah. It hit Keane on the back and deflected to Rohl miles away 😆

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Keane knock on header

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Keane... Naturally when I bought Tarko...

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  4. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Yes Watara

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Do something, DCL!

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  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    I swear there’s scientifically less goals on a Sunday

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  7. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    Dunk almost an own goal from an own assist.

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  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    What would be interesting to see is which FPL player (out of 13m) has climbed the most places from their GW1 rank. Or better still which top 1k player has come from the lowest rank after about GW5, once templates start to settle.

    See if their strategy was anything specific.

    Boffins over to you…

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      *current OR 1k

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      If you're looking for someone who did the exact opposite of that, I'm your man.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Show your maths, I’ll be giving you a run for your money 😉

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    3. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m doing alright and my biggest gain weeks have been sheer luck, missing deadline when I wanted to sell Thiago and he scored 5 in 2, accidentally leaving captain on Palmer when he hauled etc etc

      Any week I’ve remembered or not made a mistake I’ve had small greens or small reds/greys

      Actually put me off playing moving forwards because don’t feel I deserve it.
      Was same in Kane/Son season when I finished top 200

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        A lot of people in that position would claim it’s skill but I’m being brutally honest, you genuinely gain by freakish results and events, usually unexpected therefore if you gain it’s either an accident or a risky punt.

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  9. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    who comes bottom - Burnley or Wolves?

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    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Burnley

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  10. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Assist for Watara goal?

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    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Check FPL?

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not showing assist yet but sometimes I know delayed

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  11. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    Antonee Robinson on pens? Wtf

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Because no Wilson

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        And Jimmy

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  12. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Did someone say penalty taking left back?

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nailed in GW1 team!

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  13. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    18 mins ago

    Went Tark over Keane. Brilliant.

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Tark on more defcons.

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    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably score similar points with bonus and defcons

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  14. fusen
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    The penultimate gameweek having few goals which brings down the average goals per gameweek which then makes it easier for the final gameweek to have more goals than average

    *Temple tap gif*

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  15. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Will Brighton ever concede? Ffs, week on week not owning a Brighton defender has just killed my rank.

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      They have been ridiculously tbf

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        *lucky

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  16. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Yarmoluck assist given for Watara goal

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Points for everyone!

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        😆

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  17. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Welbz saved

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  18. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    just now

    We need a bit of Wilson

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