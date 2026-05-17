Newcastle v West Ham team news: Barnes + Wilson start, Burn sub

The final Premier League match of the day sees Newcastle United host West Ham United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Eddie Howe makes three changes from last week’s draw with Nottingham Forest.

Kieran Trippier, who is playing his final game at St James’ Park, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Barnes come in.

Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench. Joelinton is absent due to injury.

Anthony Gordon and Yoane Wissa are both named among the substitutes.

There is just one change for West Ham from Gameweek 36: Callum Wilson in for the benched Taty Castellanos.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey, Osula

Subs: Ramsdale, Wissa, Gordon, Elanga, J Murphy, Willock, Burn, A Murphy, Neave

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Taty, Pablo, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: