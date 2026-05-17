Dugout Discussion

Newcastle v West Ham team news: Barnes + Wilson start, Burn sub

17 May 2026 106 comments
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The final Premier League match of the day sees Newcastle United host West Ham United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Eddie Howe makes three changes from last week’s draw with Nottingham Forest.

Kieran Trippier, who is playing his final game at St James’ Park, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Barnes come in.

Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench. Joelinton is absent due to injury.

Anthony Gordon and Yoane Wissa are both named among the substitutes.

There is just one change for West Ham from Gameweek 36: Callum Wilson in for the benched Taty Castellanos.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey, Osula

Subs: Ramsdale, Wissa, Gordon, Elanga, J Murphy, Willock, Burn, A Murphy, Neave

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Taty, Pablo, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Newcastle v West Ham team news: Barnes + Wilson start, Burn sub
106 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Ouch

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    1. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry, g40steve, didn't see you standing there........

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Don't want WH to go down, rather Spurs. But they deserve with how they've played for the most part this season

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  3. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Osula was the FWD to go for

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  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    West Ham need to tighten up here or they'll lose this

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Taty G

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What a goal!

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      That’s a banger 🙂

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Booking his summer transfer

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  7. fantasist
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    What a goal, comeback is on

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  8. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    For the last 3 gameweeks, West Ham have played their match a day or two before Spurs played theirs.
    So Spurs knew each time what they needed to do, depending on how West Ham did
    Seems a bit of an advantage to me

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      If West Ham won it would be the other way around, Spurs would have the pressure that they would have to win. Goes both ways imo

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    2. fusen
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      And yet in most sports it's normally an advantage to go first before an opponent has their turn

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  9. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    That's not a pen

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    1. fusen
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      THIS is a pen!

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Another far too hasty check.

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  10. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Do we reckon Bruno will gets some baps added later?

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  11. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Rumour has it that, West Ham and Millwall can't be in the same league...or spontaneous explosions happen

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  12. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Bruno G is a horrible, moody scrote.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Glad I didn't get rid of Rogers for him

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      1. Tic Tacs
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You dodged a bullet that got me right between the eyes

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  13. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bowen stinking up my team today

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Today? He has gone 12 games in a row without a goal

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    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m surprised your conscience lets you pick him.

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why? What’s he done wrong?

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          He plays for West Ham

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  14. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thiaw on 9 def cons, I see him make two more defensive contributions, refresh the app. Nothing.

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  15. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Need Saka to do work tomorrow

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep. I need Saka & Cherki to beat Trossard & Semenyo by a decent chunk

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  16. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Will van hecke have 1 more DC updated?

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  17. fusen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Was Bowen even playing in that game?

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Didn’t look interested. Plotting his summer move away. Probably end up at Spurs!

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      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Turning 30, Spurs won’t touch him.

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    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      He wasn’t focused - worrying how he was going to tell his missus he wants to move up North.

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  18. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    With the fails of double Brighton def, DCL scoring, BrunoG blanking, I won't catch any of my ML rivals and can officially finish my season, kinda relief!

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  19. Tic Tacs
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Season that keeps on giving, Bruno G blank when I bought him in for Rogers. Other option I had in mind was Szobo and he got 2 assists, need to stop listening to the experts and just go with the gut.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I tried to be too clever and decided to try OOP Gakpoo over Szobo... Had Virgil almost all season before WC.

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    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I also wanted to get Szobo but thought Pool are shiet...

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes. And since chasing I wanted to get someone who is more likely to score than to assist.

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Exactly!

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  20. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Dorgu ready to start?

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  21. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Benched DCL and Bijol. Damn

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  22. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Season over unless C Gabriel braces, gets defcon and keeps CS. I didn't even think that I have played that badly this season, but the game has changed. During previous seasons points differences between 100k and 300k were huge, now it's very stacked. Brighton doing "too well" created far too many points for those who had WC32 strategy. I feel like this game is sort of going towards poker from chess. Well, there will be time to analyse mistakes and be better next season. Perhaps avoiding the template from the start might be an idea.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I could do with Burnley scoring 😆

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I am seriously considering Anthony for last gw. I naturally benched Darlow for Raya, so with my current luck I can see them conceding. Last time in similar situation I captained Cancelo with over 60% CS odds just to see him make a foul in the box, getting RC and conceding. That's still almost haunting me.

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Could be a decent shout actually, be early tempted do KDH to him myself.

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  23. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    No sign on bonus adjustments for Bruno F?

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  24. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Jumped 100k this week playing bench boost!

    Who are the must haves for GW38?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      I too would like to know the answer. I could do with a differential gem that’ll score 15pts+

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yea I need about the same to win my mini league... Not sure it's possible but you never know!

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    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Considering MGW

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Szsobozlai (h) to Brentford?

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