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Arsenal v Burnley team news: Gyokeres benched, Odegaard starts

18 May 2026 160 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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1st plays 19th in the Monday night Premier League match as Arsenal take on Burnley at the Emirates.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes three changes for this evening’s game, including a noteworthy one in attack.

Kai Havertz leads the line, meaning that Viktor Gyokeres drops to the bench.

The Swedish striker was the most-bought player of Gameweek 36, attracting over 430,000 transfers in.

Martin Odegaard also gets a recall – but not for Eberechi Eze. Instead, it’s Myles Lewis-Skelly who makes way as Arteta sends out an attacking-looking team.

The other alteration is an enforced one at right-back as Ben White is out with a knee injury.

Cristhian Mosquera takes his place.

Riccardo Calafiori is fit enough to retain his spot at left-back.

Mike Jackson, interim boss of Championship-bound Burnley, goes with the same starting XI that managed a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Gameweek 36.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Mosquera, Odegaard, Rice, Trossard, Eze, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Dowman, Martinelli, Madueke, Jesus, Gyokeres.

Burnley XI: Weiss, Pires, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Walker, Ugochukwe, Florentino, Anthony, Mejbri, Tchaouna, Flemming.

Subs: Dubravka, Hartman, Humphreys, Worrall, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Amdouni, Edwards.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Newcastle v West Ham team news: Barnes + Wilson start, Burn sub Arsenal Burnley
160 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    The era of arteta has just begun!

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's gonna last as long as Slots

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It’s time

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  2. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Havertz scoring doesn’t mean it was the right decision to start him, we’re playing against Burnley

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Burnley defending too deep(like most teams coming to the Emirates do). Gyokeres would've got no space. Good call to start Havertz imo.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gyokeres bullies these teams, man

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      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Whatever lineup he put out tonight would likely get the job done. Should’ve kept the same team that played against Fulham, Atletico and West Ham

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Goal, win, league, wrong decision because you captained Gyokeres

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I’m delighted we’re winning. Maybe you aren’t watching the game though ?

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Didn’t captain Gyokeres?

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    I can’t wait for this hoodie season to end. Haaland TC last gw, Gyokeres captain this gw. It’s been a brutally punishing season for me with most decisions, not just these two obviously, going hard against me. Even the few times I backed against Haaland C when he had good fixtures and blanked, my captain always blanked too.l or else he just punished. Anyway roll on the WC

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  4. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just one goal for Saka, pliz lord.

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      And Trossard

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yeah, I have him too! but captained saka

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  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Burnley fire a warning shot

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  6. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Think I'd have been close to top 1k right now if I didn't switch DCL -> Pedro last minute in WC32. But we move.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowels?

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    2. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Would've, should've, could've and I'd be winning this whole thing

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  7. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Well that’ll be just the assist for Saka then, 1 goal up, it’ll likely stay like this, nice & boring

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  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Eze should score more

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah.

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  9. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Eze playing like Boomo!

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  10. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    No chance Burnley scores is there

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    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Still I'd like to see Gyok on soon and go get the 2nd to kill the game off

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  11. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trossard is so technically brilliant. Really unpredictable. You can see why he starts over Martinelli.

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Yet he’ll blank tonight

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yeah, annoyingly.

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  12. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palmer likely to score a hatrick after taking him out for Saka captain.

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    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Well he has 4 hatricks in his career so there is a small chance of course

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  13. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Eze on one bap.

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  14. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Arsenal really need to increase their goal difference tonight in case they draw with Palace

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  15. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pep out, they say...

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    1. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks like it. Strange.

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  16. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    End of an era with Pep gone. FPL reduced to chasing def cons with 6m ITB. Season can't be over soon enough.

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  17. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Burnley goal would bust many a GW

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  18. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Burnley could steal one here

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