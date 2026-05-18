Arsenal v Burnley team news: Gyokeres benched, Odegaard starts

1st plays 19th in the Monday night Premier League match as Arsenal take on Burnley at the Emirates.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes three changes for this evening’s game, including a noteworthy one in attack.

Kai Havertz leads the line, meaning that Viktor Gyokeres drops to the bench.

The Swedish striker was the most-bought player of Gameweek 36, attracting over 430,000 transfers in.

Martin Odegaard also gets a recall – but not for Eberechi Eze. Instead, it’s Myles Lewis-Skelly who makes way as Arteta sends out an attacking-looking team.

The other alteration is an enforced one at right-back as Ben White is out with a knee injury.

Cristhian Mosquera takes his place.

Riccardo Calafiori is fit enough to retain his spot at left-back.

Mike Jackson, interim boss of Championship-bound Burnley, goes with the same starting XI that managed a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Gameweek 36.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Mosquera, Odegaard, Rice, Trossard, Eze, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Dowman, Martinelli, Madueke, Jesus, Gyokeres.

Burnley XI: Weiss, Pires, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Walker, Ugochukwe, Florentino, Anthony, Mejbri, Tchaouna, Flemming.

Subs: Dubravka, Hartman, Humphreys, Worrall, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Amdouni, Edwards.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: