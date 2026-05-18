FPL Gameweek 37 team news: Monday’s live injury updates

Due to the clash with the FA Cup final, two Gameweek 37 matches will take place on Tuesday.

Those are Bournemouth v Manchester City and Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur.

And whenever there are Premier League fixtures, there are pre-match press conferences to accompany them.

Calum McFarlane (11am BST), Pep Guardiola (12.30pm), Andoni Iraola (1.30pm) and Roberto De Zerbi (1.30pm) are all facing the media today.

You’ll find the injury updates from all four pressers here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola, in his usual taciturn style, confirmed that he has a fully-fit squad for the trip to Bournemouth.

“Er… yeah. “Unfortunately, it could not happen six months ago!” – Pep Guardiola on whether Manchester City’s squad was injury-free

Rodri (groin) returned to action in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

In a brief presser, the City boss didn’t provide any hints about what sort of side he’d field at the Vitality Stadium.

“Yesterday was recovery, now we are going to train this afternoon.” – Pep Guardiola

“Now, it’s just focusing on preparing what to tell the players, what they do in training, which players you have to use, which players are on the bench to make a good impact.” – Pep Guardiola

An embargoed section of Pep’s press conference is to come at 10.30pm tonight.

CHELSEA

Robert Sanchez (head), Pedro Neto (knock) and Alejandro Garnacho (knock) all returned to action in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Romeo Lavia missed the clash with Manchester City with a knock, however.

“Romeo picked up a slight knock in the build-up to the game. Nothing major. But with Romeo, I didn’t want to take that risk, he didn’t want to take that risk. “You just have to be careful with players like that.” – Calum McFarlane on Romeo Lavia

Calum McFarlane couldn’t tell us much else on the team news front.

“We’re going to train this afternoon and we’ll have a much better idea of where they are. It was a tough game on Saturday. We’ll have to see how they’ve reported in and how they’ve looked in training before we have any final say on the squad.” – Calum McFarlane

Joao Pedro seemed to be struggling before coming off on Saturday, while Reece James was making his first start in months.

“We have to see how all of the players come back today. They were in yesterday. Hopefully, it’s positive signs today when they report. We will make a decision as late as we possibly can.” – Calum McFarlane, when asked about the fitness of Reece James and Joao Pedro

Levi Colwill has also made successive starts after a long spell out, so the Blues could opt to protect him.

“We need to be careful with Levi. He’s obviously had a very serious injury. He’s performed well in those two games. We’ll see how he looks today, we’ll see how he reports and we’ll make a decision on that one.” – Calum McFarlane on Levi Colwill

As far as we’re aware, Jesse Derry (head), Estevao (hamstring) and Jamie Gittens (hamstring) are the only others still out.

European football is still within Chelsea’s grasp, so McFarlane said there was no problem about post-final, end-of-season motivation.

“We need to win the next two games to give ourselves the best chance to finish as high up in the league as possible and get European football back as our only focus in doing our job and putting in the performance we need to.” – Calum McFarlane

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth have a fully fit squad for the visit of Manchester City, with even Lewis Cook (hamstring/calf) back in training and available for selection.

There is one definite absentee: Ryan Christie begins a three-match ban after his red card last weekend.

We’re also still waiting to hear whether Alex Jimenez is still suspended by the club.

Quotes to follow