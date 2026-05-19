RSL Fantasy: Round 34 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the Round, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 34 players for Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Chubbs and Louis are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 34

﻿ AMER CHUBBS LOUIS GK Bono Marcelo Grohe Bono ﻿ Milan Borjan Bento Marcelo Grohe ﻿ Marcelo Grohe Bono Milan Borjan DEF Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez ﻿ Mohamed Simakan Mohamed Simakan Mohamed Simakan ﻿ Mohammed Mahzari Roger Ibañez Roger Ibañez ﻿ Roger Ibañez Saad Balobaid Mohammed Mahzari ﻿ Dams Yoann Barbet Yoann Barbet MID João Félix João Félix João Félix ﻿ Rúben Neves Rúben Neves Rúben Neves ﻿ Khalid Al Ghannam Sadio Mane Houssem Aouar ﻿ Tozé Houssem Aouar Khalid Al Ghannam ﻿ Al Kuwaykibi Khalid Al Ghannam Tozé FWD Ivan Toney Cristiano Ronaldo Ivan Toney ﻿ Roger Martinez Ivan Toney Cristiano Ronaldo ﻿ Cristiano Ronaldo Leandro Antunes Roger Martinez ﻿ Leandro Antunes Haroune Camara Leandro Antunes ﻿ Al Zubaidi Roger Martinez Haroune Camara

AMER SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Bono looks like a very strong option this round as he faces Al Fayha. With Al Hilal fully focused on the title race, there is huge clean sheet potential here, while his save volume also gives him additional upside.

Another goalkeeper in excellent form is Milan Borjan, who has produced 20 points across the last two rounds. He now comes up against an Al Okhdood side fighting relegation, which should lead to plenty of pressure and save opportunities, alongside strong clean sheet potential.

There is also appeal for Marcelo Grohe, who faces an Al Najma side struggling badly in attack after scoring just twice in their previous three matches. That gives him a very good opportunity to return a clean sheet this week.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Theo Hernández stands out after his 14-point haul in the previous round. His attacking threat continues to make him one of the best defensive options in the game, and he looks capable of delivering more returns here.

A huge title-race clash puts Mohamed Simakan firmly in contention this week. Alongside strong clean sheet potential, he remains a massive set-piece threat and could also collect valuable bonus points.

Motivation also boosts the appeal of Mohammed Mahzari, with Al Taawoun pushing for an AFC competition spot. Against Al Hazem, there is a strong chance of defensive returns, while his all-round game gives him bonus-point potential too.

Few defenders arrive in better form than Roger Ibañez. He faces an Al Khaleej side that has struggled badly against set pieces, which could hand him an excellent opportunity to score.

Meanwhile, Dams continues to impress for Al Ahli. His recent performances and chance creation numbers have been excellent, making him one of the standout defensive picks this round.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, João Félix looks like one of the key picks of the week. Al Nassr need victory to keep their title hopes alive, and the Portuguese forward has become one of their biggest attacking threats in recent rounds. A clash against Damac gives him a huge opportunity for returns.

There is also major appeal for Rúben Neves, especially because of his bonus-point potential. Set pieces and penalties only strengthen his appeal further, while Al Hilal simply have to win to remain in the title race.

Form also favours Khalid Al Ghannam, who enters a potentially open game against Neom. With both teams expected to create chances, he has every opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

Another excellent option is Tozé, who faces Al Okhdood in a crucial relegation battle. His role on set pieces and penalties significantly increases his appeal, while Al Riyadh’s desperation for points only adds further motivation.

Against an Al Hazem side struggling defensively, Al Kuwaykibi also stands out as a strong attacking option this round and has a very good chance of returning.

FORWARDS

Up front, Ivan Toney continues to dominate after producing 37 points across the previous three rounds. He now faces an Al Khaleej defence that has struggled badly against strikers, making him one of the standout captaincy options.

Excellent recent form also puts Roger Martínez firmly on the radar after collecting 34 points in his last three matches. A meeting with Al Hazem gives him another strong opportunity to continue that run.

As always, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the headline picks. Al Nassr need victory against Damac to keep their title hopes alive, and few players thrive more under pressure than the Portuguese star.

There is also plenty of appeal for Leandro Antunes, whose side desperately need points to avoid relegation. Against Al Okhdood, he carries strong goal threat while his shot volume also boosts his bonus-point potential.

For those chasing a differential, F. Al Zubaidi could be a very interesting option after scoring 11 points in the previous round. He now faces an Al Kholood side that has struggled defensively against strikers, giving him a strong chance of finding the net again.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

At just £4.5m, Marcelo Grohe looks like one of the standout goalkeeper options this round. A trip to already-relegated Al Najma gives him excellent clean sheet potential at a bargain price.

There is also huge appeal for Bento, with Al Nassr still pushing for the league title. Their defence has been the best in the division this season, making the Brazilian one of the safest picks between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Bono enters the final day with everything still to play for. Al Hilal remain one of the strongest defensive sides in the league, and with the title race still alive, motivation will not be an issue.

DEFENDERS

At the back, few players can match the upside of Theo Hernández. Al Hilal must win to keep their title hopes alive, while the Frenchman continues to offer elite attacking threat from defence. That combination makes him arguably the top defensive pick this week.

Another premium option is Mohamed Simakan, who continues to dominate at both ends of the pitch. Al Nassr’s defence has been elite all season, and the French centre-back has every chance of producing a huge haul against Damac.

Consistency once again boosts the appeal of Roger Ibañez. Even with a slightly tougher away fixture, he remains a point magnet and one of the most reliable defenders in RSL Fantasy.

For managers chasing upside, Saad Balobaid could be an interesting final-day gamble. The fixture against already-relegated Al Najma significantly raises his clean sheet potential, even if there is some risk attached.

There is also strong appeal for Yoann Barbet, who continues to lead Al Riyadh from the back. With survival on the line and a home match against relegated opposition, both the motivation and clean sheet potential look excellent.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, João Félix feels almost impossible to ignore. The Portuguese star has been one of the signings of the season in RSL, and now has the chance to help fire Al Nassr to the title on the final day.

Set pieces and penalties continue to make Rúben Neves a standout option. He offers multiple routes to points, and with Al Hilal needing a result, the Portuguese midfielder looks like a very secure pick.

Those looking for a differential route into the Al Nassr attack could turn towards Sadio Mané. He offers a strong alternative — or partner — to the more popular Félix and Ronaldo combinations.

Form alone makes Houssem Aouar impossible to ignore right now. Four goals in his last four matches underline his quality, even despite Al Ittihad’s disappointing title defence.

At only £4.5m, Khalid Al Ghannam continues to look like the best enabler in the game. Based on his performances this season, it would be no surprise to see his price rise significantly next year.

FORWARDS

Up front, the spotlight naturally falls on Cristiano Ronaldo. Damac at home, title on the line – the script genuinely feels written for the Portuguese superstar.

There is also major appeal for Ivan Toney, who has been relentless in front of goal throughout the season. Al Khaleej have been conceding plenty of chances recently too, which only strengthens his appeal further.

Motivation massively boosts the appeal of Leandro Antunes this week. Al Riyadh need victory to secure survival, while their striker faces already-relegated opposition at home.

For those chasing a huge differential, Haroune Camara could be the perfect gamble. With Carrasco and Hamdallah unavailable, there should be far more attacking responsibility on his shoulders against Al Najma.

Consistency has defined Roger Martínez’s campaign, and the Al Taawoun forward once again looks like a very strong option. A final-day clash against Al Hazem gives him every opportunity to finish the season with another return.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Bono once again stands out as one of the premium options. Al Hilal simply have to win to keep their title hopes alive, and with one of the strongest defences in the league, the clean sheet potential is obvious.

Alongside him, Marcelo Grohe offers fantastic value. A trip to already-relegated Al Najma gives him one of the best fixtures of the round, while Milan Borjan also deserves attention after his recent form. He continues to rack up save points and now faces an Al Okhdood side desperate for goals in their survival fight.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, it is difficult to look past Theo Hernández. Few defenders in the game can match his upside, especially in a must-win match for Al Hilal. His attacking threat alone makes him one of the standout picks of the week.

Another elite option is Mohamed Simakan, whose dominance in both penalty areas continues to make him a huge fantasy asset. Al Nassr boast the best defence in the league, and the Frenchman carries major clean sheet and attacking potential against Damac.

Consistency keeps Roger Ibañez firmly on the radar despite a tougher fixture on paper. He remains one of the most reliable point scorers in RSL Fantasy and continues to deliver through bonus points and defensive returns.

There is also plenty of appeal for Mohammed Mahzari, with Al Taawoun still pushing for an AFC competition spot. His fixture against Al Hazem gives him a strong opportunity for a clean sheet and additional bonus potential.

Meanwhile, Yoann Barbet could prove crucial in the relegation battle. Al Riyadh need a result to stay in the division, and facing relegated opposition at home gives their defensive leader a strong chance of returning.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, João Félix looks like one of the key picks of the entire round. The Portuguese star has been sensational throughout the season, and now heads into a title-deciding fixture against Damac with huge pressure – and huge opportunity.

Alongside him, Rúben Neves continues to offer multiple routes to points through penalties, set pieces and bonus contributions. Al Hilal need victory, which only increases his appeal further.

Another midfielder arriving in red-hot form is Houssem Aouar, who has scored four goals in his previous four matches. Despite Al Ittihad’s disappointing title defence overall, the Algerian has continued to produce consistently in attack.

Budget managers will once again be drawn towards Khalid Al Ghannam, who has comfortably outperformed his price tag this season. At just £4.5m, he remains one of the best enablers in the game.

There is also strong appeal for Tozé, whose set-piece and penalty duties massively boost his fantasy potential in a must-win fixture for Al Riyadh.

FORWARDS

Up front, the spotlight naturally falls on Cristiano Ronaldo. Damac at home, title on the line, final day drama – it feels perfectly set up for the Portuguese superstar to deliver. However, Ivan Toney remains just as dangerous. The Englishman has been relentless throughout the campaign and now faces an Al Khaleej side that has struggled defensively in recent weeks.

Few forwards have matched the consistency of Roger Martínez this season, either. The Al Taawoun striker continues to produce regularly and enters the final round with another strong fixture against Al Hazem.

Motivation also plays a huge role in the appeal of Leandro Antunes. Al Riyadh need victory to survive, while their striker faces already-relegated opposition at home in what could be one of the most important matches of the season for the club.

Finally, for those chasing a major differential, Haroune Camara could be a fascinating option. With key attacking teammates unavailable, there should be far more responsibility on his shoulders against Al Najma, giving him the potential to deliver a huge final-day haul.