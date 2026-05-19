Weds team news: Cherki a sub again, no Pedro

The final two Gameweek 37 matches take place tonight.

Bournemouth v Manchester City gets us underway at 19:30 BST, with Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur kicking off 45 minutes later.

Both the title and the final relegation spot could be sewn up tonight. If City drop points on the south coast, Arsenal will be crowned champions. If Spurs beat Chelsea (a draw will almost certainly do, too), West Ham United are down.

TEAM NEWS

At the Vitality, City boss Pep Guardiola makes two changes from Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic for Omar Marmoush is the one outfield alteration, while Gianluigi Donnarumma returns to take his place from cup goalkeeper James Trafford.

Rayan Cherki is again only among the substitutes.

Andoni Iraola’s one change is an enforced one.

Tyler Adams is in for the suspended Ryan Christie.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea make four changes from their narrow defeat to Man City on Saturday.

Malo Gusto and Reece James drop to the bench, while Joao Pedro and Levi Colwill are absent altogether.

Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos, Pedro Neto and Liam Delap come in to Calum McFarlane’s side.

Spurs are unchanged from Gameweek 36.

Antonin Kinsky retains his place, despite Guglielmo Vicario returning to the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Smith, Scott, Rayan, Kroupi, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Cook, Brooks, Diakite, Adli, Unai, Toth, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Kovacic, Rodri, Silva, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Reijnders, Cherki, Savinho, Foden, Marmoush.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison.

Substitutes: Vicario, Spence, Dragusin, Souza, Gray, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Delap.

Subs: Jorgensen, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Essugo, Derry, Garnacho, Mhueka, Kavuma-McQueen.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: