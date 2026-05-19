Dugout Discussion

Weds team news: Cherki a sub again, no Pedro

19 May 2026 326 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The final two Gameweek 37 matches take place tonight.

Bournemouth v Manchester City gets us underway at 19:30 BST, with Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur kicking off 45 minutes later.

Both the title and the final relegation spot could be sewn up tonight. If City drop points on the south coast, Arsenal will be crowned champions. If Spurs beat Chelsea (a draw will almost certainly do, too), West Ham United are down.

TEAM NEWS

At the Vitality, City boss Pep Guardiola makes two changes from Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic for Omar Marmoush is the one outfield alteration, while Gianluigi Donnarumma returns to take his place from cup goalkeeper James Trafford.

Rayan Cherki is again only among the substitutes.

Andoni Iraola’s one change is an enforced one.

Tyler Adams is in for the suspended Ryan Christie.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea make four changes from their narrow defeat to Man City on Saturday.

Malo Gusto and Reece James drop to the bench, while Joao Pedro and Levi Colwill are absent altogether.

Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos, Pedro Neto and Liam Delap come in to Calum McFarlane’s side.

Spurs are unchanged from Gameweek 36.

Antonin Kinsky retains his place, despite Guglielmo Vicario returning to the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Smith, Scott, Rayan, Kroupi, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Cook, Brooks, Diakite, Adli, Unai, Toth, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Kovacic, Rodri, Silva, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Reijnders, Cherki, Savinho, Foden, Marmoush.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison.

Substitutes: Vicario, Spence, Dragusin, Souza, Gray, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Delap.

Subs: Jorgensen, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Essugo, Derry, Garnacho, Mhueka, Kavuma-McQueen.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Newcastle v West Ham team news: Barnes + Wilson start, Burn sub Arsenal Burnley
326 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Loving that young whippersnapper Kroupi Jr's energy.

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wonder how much he will cost next season

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        United players are generally inflated in FPL 😉

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        7.5-8.0m and will probably be a midfielder.

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  2. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    CHEATING SOUTHAMPTON expelled from Championship playoffs.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hours ago called, it wants it’s post back 😉

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      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No lo entiendo

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      So is Hull the default winner?

      Or do they play in the final vs Middlesbrough?

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Boro in final

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I hear Pep is leaving too

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  3. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    35 points ahead. Like many, I have Saka, Gab, Saliba, Cherki, Haaland, NOR.

    Only 1 FT. Worth a -4 to get some punts?

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Think may be few hits this week with tire over all loaded up on city/ars

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    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you're ahead, sure. I'm four points behind in my ML and just not feeling it! (Taking hits, that is).

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  4. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Fpl nightmare next week, think few ars will get minutes cause of champs league or be two week break if benched

    Palace will rotate euro final couple days later, ars got league so Glasner can put reserves out

    Got Andersen banned, lacroix v ars if play’s

    Cash v city after villas euro final

    If raya gets saved, dub my keeper he’s been benched last two

    Be few hits around , hardly pays off in one week

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don’t overthink it, just stick with who you have.

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        True mate, gonna be same for most

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    2. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Yes, this is a good point, I have 3 Arsenal and 3 Palace players at the moment

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  5. Robson-Canoe
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best GW38 punt out of these?
    A) Flemming (WOL)
    B) Szoboszlai (bre)
    C) Summerville (LEE) (especially if Spurs lose tonight)

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Osula ?

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      1. Robson-Canoe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Have B. Guimaraes, not keen on doubling up

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        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          just now

          B

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    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I fancy Gibbs-White (BOU).

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      1. Robson-Canoe
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Bournemouth look very strong and still have a (long) shot at 5th place.

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  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Santos goal

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Enzo assist

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Enzo A

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  7. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Spurs concede again

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  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    must be a great evening to be a spurs fan....

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      😆

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  9. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Heartbreak for Hammers moves out a few days.

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      you never know....

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Enzo bandwagon starts now, what a guy.

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  11. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    Chelsea doing the Lords work

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  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Arsenal fans will never forget these 2 weeks. First PL title in over 20 years and Spurs relegated. I can see it happening

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  13. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hopefully Senesi keeps his DC. Desperately need that 2 points !

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Oh damn, didn’t realise he got them, brings me back to a 5 point lead in one Ml going into final week.

      Might need a surprise move like Osula or someone for Pedro, or a random midfielder. Otherwise go defensive and try match up

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      1. Buck The Trent
        • 14 Years
        just now

        It was added after the match. Hopefully it will remain after Opta refresh !

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  14. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    -20 to sell Gooners and City, for Spuds and W Ham?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t you mean Everton and Leeds 😉

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  15. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bowen to save West Ham and KDH to relegate Spurs?

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    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Could happen.

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  16. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Haaland getting 7 pts and Hill losing 4 was annoying. On the other hand it wasn't huge surprise, made a small bet to balance it mentally 😉 Top100k lost anyway and mini league won, so doesn't really matter. Waiting already for next season.

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  17. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    I have zero clue what to do with my team for Sunday

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pray

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  18. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Mini league rivals have Haaland captain and I had Hill on a clean sheet. Haaland goal in the last kick of the game is a huge swing. Just can't for this season to be over. It's been utter filth.

    Rogers and Watkins set the tone for the season for me. Not a single return between them in the first 5 gameweeks. Since then it's just been countless 50/50 decisions going the wrong way, Last minute goals screwing me and going against the template with captain picks not once paying off. Abysmal season.

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same mate.
      Sitting at 319k after today.
      And my season only got better in the last few weeks.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pretty similar story here...

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I started with Bruno F who missed two pens and hate transferred him out. Had Hill first on the bench (J P owner), captained Gabriel to chase big time, but it ends up being Virgil who braced and didn't do much when I owned him most of the season.

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        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          For the first time in 20 years I haven't taken a single hit this season and won't in the final week either as have 3 free transfers. Yet it's looking like being my 2nd worst overall rank finish.

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  19. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Lol, sold Rich for Thiago 😆

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  20. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rich goal

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  21. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Richi goal

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  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    who do you c this week?

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bruno

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  23. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Spuds with about 20 minutes to score and survive.

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  24. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Richie might be a decent punt for Sunday

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      KDH Spurs might be very nervous

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  25. Moon Dog
      12 mins ago

      Making logical decisions wasn't working so I bought Enzo right before his cup final.

      I should try making stupid decisions more often...

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    • Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Enzo and Bijol on BB, would you say that's a success?

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      1. Buck The Trent
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        🙄

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    • Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      1 FT. Tied at top of mini league

      A) Cherki -> Enzo
      B) Gyokeres -> Bowen
      C) Gyokeres -> Richarlison

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        B

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    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      That should be red for Delap

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    • Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Palmer always looks ill to me.

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