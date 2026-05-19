Who is suspended in FPL Gameweek 38?

For the final time this season, and ahead of Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we round up the players serving a ban or returning from the naughty step.

YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION – NO LONGER A CONCERN

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Players racking up 5/10 Premier League yellow cards are no longer in danger.

Anyone amassing 15 cautions by the end of 2025/26 would have picked up a three-game ban.

However, no player can now reach the 15 mark by the end of the campaign.

In short, yellow card accumulation is no longer a worry for any Premier League player.

WHICH PLAYERS WILL SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN FPL GAMEWEEK 38?

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Ryan Christie (£4.9m) are one game through three-match suspensions. That doesn’t just mean an end to their seasons; it’ll also rule them out of Gameweek 1 of 2026/27.

Dan Ballard (£4.6m) received a red card for violent conduct in Gameweek 35. He too won’t feature again in this campaign.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) is the only other player on the suspension list. He hasn’t featured since November 2024 and is in the process of appealing a four-year suspension for doping.

No one returns from a ban in Gameweek 38.