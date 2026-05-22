FPL Gameweek 38: Best clean sheet odds

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 38.

GAMEWEEK 38 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Even after securing the Premier League title in Gameweek 37, Arsenal still sit comfortably at the top of the clean-sheet projections. The Gunners are the only side with more than a 40% chance of a shutout this week. However, with rotation expected against Crystal Palace, FPL managers should still approach their assets with some caution.

Another team with little left to play for is Manchester City, whose title tilt is over. This is also Pep Guardiola’s final Premier League match in charge, which makes predicting his line-up extremely difficult ahead of their clash with Europa League winners Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur head into the final day hoping to avoid relegation. Despite winning just two home matches all season, Spurs still rank as the only other side above a 30% clean sheet projection this week. Nerves are certain to be high as they host an unpredictable Everton side.

Three clubs then sit level on a 29% clean sheet projection. Chelsea face Sunderland in a match where both sides are still chasing European qualification. Liverpool welcome Brentford, with both clubs also fighting for specific European positions heading into next season. Meanwhile, West Ham United must win to keep their survival hopes alive against a Leeds United side already safe from relegation.

One club that many managers may be surprised to see among the top projected defences is Burnley. They’ve posted some of the worst underlying defensive numbers in the league this season. However, a favourable fixture against bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the division’s lowest scorers, could still provide them with a strong opportunity to keep a clean sheet.