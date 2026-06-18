Team Reveals

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 8 expert Round 2 team reveals

18 June 2026 12 comments
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Round 2 of World Cup Fantasy is here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and second round plans.

Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).

@joaquin_roth

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sam Jammers
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Error..no teams found.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thank God!

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    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      What do you think of Güler as a 7.0m mid option? Or should I go for the popular Saibari/BDiaz?

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        They need to win, he is involved in pretty much everything. Go for it.

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          just now

          As for Saibari/Diaz being popular, both are eligible for scouting bonus whereas Guler isnt.

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    • fenixri
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Can you help me what to do here? I have 1,4mil in bank and 12th man.

      Galindez Vargas
      Hincapie Widmer Mendes Dumfries Ryerson
      Wirtz Sane Olise Bruno JRod
      Oyarzabal Haaland Embolo

      My plan for now is wirtz, sane -> Vini, Nakamura and play Mbappe 12th man.

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      1. Kroenius
          1 min ago

          I'd rather do Kamada/Junya Ito or even Maeda then Nakamura.

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      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Good start with 110 points

        Bruno Pedro Oyarzabal ->
        Salah Just Mbappe -3

        Galindez Cakir
        Kimmich Gallardo Mojica Ordonez Wolfe
        Salah Olise Wirtz Sane Just
        Haaland Mbappe Messi

        Max cap

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          I really like this team. It leverages the scouting bonus and pricing well.

          Just is a really interesting pick. Does he have to be that cheap? Ashour, Summerville also nice budget options.

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      3. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        If WC now, beat GK combo and three must have refs? Many thanks

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          *best GK combo

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        2. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          *defs lol

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