World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 2 fixtures

18 June 2026 51 comments
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Round 2 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is just hours away.

With a few standout fixtures on the horizon, this is a good moment to assess which nations offer the best potential heading into the new round.

To do this, we take a look at the new World Cup Fantasy Fixture Ticker.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES IN ROUND 2?

Let’s start right at the top of the list with one of the stand-out fixtures of the round: Ecuador v Curacao.

Sebastian Beccacece’s men are heavily favoured to defeat the tournament minnows, with a win probability of 84.6% according to our new World Cup Stats Centre.

They sit just over 65% in the clean sheet odds list, too, which is why many Fantasy managers were so eager to include Hernan Galindez ($4.2m), Willian Pacho ($4.4m), or cheaper still, Joel Ordonez ($3.9m), in their squads.

The Fixture Ticker also fancies Spain and Brazil to do well.

Indeed, our Stats Centre gives both nations a 91%+ chance of prevailing in their ties against Saudi Arabia and Haiti, respectively. Both sides were held to a draw in Round 1, of course, Spain more surprisingly so.

Meanwhile, Uruguay and Switzerland both present potential in Round 2.

Uruguay head into a meeting with Cape Verde, and given their pressing and intensity under Marcelo Bielsa, players like Federico Valverde ($7.5m), Maxi Araujo ($6.4m) and Darwin Nunez ($7.5m) have a platform to deliver.

Switzerland’s opponent, Bosnia and Herzegovina, beat both Wales and Italy in the European play-off matches in March to qualify for this tournament. However, they failed to win either of their two World Cup warm-ups against Panama and North Macedonia, and were under the cosh against Canada in Round 1.

Given that South Africa barely posed a threat to Mexico in Thursday’s World Cup opener, with just three shots all game, you’ll feel confident if you own Czechia’s Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) or Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m) in Round 2.

England (v Ghana), France (v Iraq), Belgium (v Iran) and Portugal (v Uzbekistan) also feature prominently, giving Fantasy managers plenty to assess in their matches ahead of the upcoming deadline.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES IN ROUND 2?

Of the more popular nations from a Fantasy perspective, Austria have one of the trickiest ties in Round 2.

Ralf Rangnick’s men face reigning World Cup champions Argentina, so Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) probably won’t be a ‘keep’ for a lot of us after the disappointment of Round 1.

Scott McTominay ($6.5m) is a popular pick, in 10.6% of squads, but Scotland could be a team to avoid in Round 2.

Morocco are a contender to make a deep run in this tournament, and defensively, they remain a robust unit, having triumphed over Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup. They ‘officially’ won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, too, and held Brazil to a draw in Round 1.

Fantasy managers face a similar dilemma over Norway assets, particularly Erling Haaland ($10.5m). According to our Stats Centre, Stale Solbakken’s side have a 47.4% of winning, compared to Senegal’s 30.3%.

But rather than focus on Norway/Haaland’s prospects, it’s more about the appeal of several other forwards in Round 2, namely Vinicius Junior ($10.0m), Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m). The fixture outlook for those players may tempt many managers to consider a premium switcheroo.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES IN ROUNDS 2 + 3?

In this section, we’ve put together the fixture runs that teams embark on in Rounds 2 and 3.

This is primarily to help Fantasy managers who are on a Round 2 Wildcard strategy.

Belgium’s fixtures instantly jump out, with Rudi Garcia’s men set to face Iran and New Zealand. The Kiwis are the lowest-ranked nation in the World Cup (85th) and lost 4-0 to Haiti in a recent friendly.

Hossam Hassan’s Egypt encounter the same opponents in reverse order, but context is always key when looking at the ticker: even against New Zealand, their win probability is still only 57.8%.

Brazil have a couple of decent fixtures on the horizon. Haiti are one of their opponents, which is why Vinicius Junior and Raphinha’s ($8.2m) ownership levels are expected to rise quickly as we approach the upcoming deadline.

Likewise, Round 2 could be the opportune time to jump on England assets, with Ghana ranked 73rd in the world after a string of poor results. They were lucky to beat Panama overnight.

Other nations of interest for Round 2 Wildcarders are Morocco, Croatia, Switzerland, Spain and the Netherlands.

Could Japan perhaps supply some Scouting Bonus options, too? They’ve beaten England and Brazil since securing World Cup qualification, and drew with the Netherlands in Round 1, and could be considered a dark horse this summer.

Wing-back Ritsu Doan ($5.1m), who is more of a winger at club level, racked up 18 attacking returns for Freiburg last season, while no Japan player bettered his expected goal involvement (xGI) in qualification. Takefusa Kubo ($7.0m) and Ayase Ueda ($7.0m) are the options to consider further forward.

51 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dubem_FC
    • 10 Years
    4 days, 21 hours ago

    Too early. Towards the end of this round, things will change.

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  2. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    4 days, 19 hours ago

    Elvedi (C) for a laugh and then Raphinha. Anyone else in the same boat?

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    1. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      4 days, 19 hours ago

      Exactly my paln

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    2. puma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 19 hours ago

      No reason not to!

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      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 days, 18 hours ago

        Unless weather delay during Switzerland game means doesn’t finish until after Brazil game starts!

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        1. puma
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 days, 17 hours ago

          That is a great point, did not think of that! I am starting with Raphina, and if somehow I don't get to change to Mctominay, not the end of the world. If they were in reverse, would maybe need to think a bit more about that. For the most part, I tried to design team around a decent captain choice each day. Was not really thinking about multiple during the day. Anyway, Captain moved from Dest to Raphina. LETS GO!

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      Thought I still had Elvedi in my team, but I switched him to Widmer on deadline day. But will be going C on him and then Shankland and then Wirtz/Sane if Shank or Widmer doesn't get 12+ pts.

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    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      Yup

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  3. Neves say Neves
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 19 hours ago

    apologies if this has been asked already but is there a reason why the site won't let me twist captaincy to Brahim Diaz? he is my current vc. frustrating if that is why!

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      Change him to another VC first. Other lads had similar problem.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      You need to change the vice captain to someone else first. I'd pick someone you would never normally captain (preferably the one who has the match on the latest possible date).

      Also since you are changing the captain, the vice captain pick does not matter as it won't trigger in this round anymore. It's made for "Set and forget" teams.

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      1. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        4 days, 18 hours ago

        Just VC your goalkeeper.

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    4 days, 18 hours ago

    First of the eight or so real contenders for the trophy playing tonight vs Haiti, should be a comfortable win, 3-0…

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      …McGinn (c), let’s goooo…

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  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 days, 18 hours ago

    Early Doors
    My Round 2 plans
    Vinni = 12th man

    A - Kane and DKet
    If Yamal gets 10 to 15 min in Round 1
    B - Yamal and Suarez

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      Kimmich and FTorres out

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      I'm going 12th man MD2 based on how players go in MD1.

      1 FT for MD2.

      3 FT for MD3.

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  6. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 days, 18 hours ago

    So if I captain McTominay and he does badly, can I change the captaincy any number of times before all my players have played?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      Yes

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 18 hours ago

      Yes. As soon as the match ends, you.can change your captain.

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  7. Baked baines
    • 11 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Can I captain a Swiss defender tonight, if he blanks, change to Raphina for the next game?

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    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      Ye

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      Yes.

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  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Widmer not starting

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    1. IPSWICH
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      oh well guess I'm supporting qatar now. manzumbi benched too.

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    2. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      That’s disappointing! Moved from Akanji late as worried about 5% ownership. Still have Elvedi I suppose.

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      Moved from Elvedi on deadline day -_-. Oh well, score Qatar.

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  9. IPSWICH
    • 5 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    annoying as I fear the swiss will thrash qatar who haven't played any meaningful games for months

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  10. AVFCChris1984
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Whats everyone sticking with captaining wise? i'm currently on 9x2, seems boring sticking on that.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      12-13 for a forward/midfielder and 10-11 points for a defender.

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      11+ before the Spain game.

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      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        4 days, 16 hours ago

        What planet?

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      Same. Definitely won't stick with that!

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    4. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      Nothing below 15pts till Haaland plays. After that, I'm okay with 10+

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  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Had Widmer for most of my drafts. Switched last min to Ito of Japan. So far I've been quite lucky I feel.

    Brahim Diaz (c) tonight. Hoping for a goal and scouting bonus. If not, twist it is!

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      I had him back and forth, but I decided not to have him because I was unsure about nailedness

      Like Diaz actually. My gut says Morocco will beat Brazil.

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  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Hi guys,
    In my current team I can only see who the opposition is. How can I set it on dates?
    Thanks!

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      4 days, 17 hours ago

      I haven’t figured that out since the round started either, only for next rounds

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 days, 17 hours ago

        Trust Fifa to set up so poorly. Too busy thinking about how to get more money out of the tournament.

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          4 days, 17 hours ago

          No point in taking it out on me!!

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  13. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Rodriguez captain. 1st up after the Crepeau mini disaster

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  14. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Steer clear of Balogun. Couldn't get into the Middlesbrough team because he couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo.

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  15. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Xhaka cap. Let’s go!

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  16. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 days, 17 hours ago

    Does this tournament allow you to move out a player who got a RC?

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      4 days, 16 hours ago

      Probably not.

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  17. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    4 days, 16 hours ago

    Let's stay in the Round One zoe.

    Qatar vs Switzerland lineups.

    https://www.fifa.com/en/match-centre/match/17/285023/289273/400021447

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    1. We Are The Spurs
        4 days, 15 hours ago

        The only person who speaks any sense on here. It may be fantasy football, but let's stay in the zone. If I could buy you a coffee I would: but you would probably ask for a beer.

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        1. Travel Notes
          • 3 Years
          4 days, 15 hours ago

          Irish Coffee will do.

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