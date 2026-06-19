FPL 2026/27: Who has the worst early fixtures?

The fixtures for the 2026/27 Premier League season are out!

We’ve already taken a look at the teams with the best early fixtures on paper, so now we switch our attention to those sides with less favourable schedules.

A six-Gameweek lookahead is our primary focus, but we will consider both the shorter and longer-term prospects where appropriate.

FIXTURE TICKER OVERVIEW – FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS

Our Fixture Ticker was swiftly updated after the fixtures were released, with the first six Gameweeks sorted by difficulty below.

If you haven’t seen already, we’re making a version of this feature free for all users this season!

We’ve also upgraded the Members version – and that gives subscribers the chance to input their own fixture difficulty ratings, should they disagree with ours.

The ticker for Chief Scouts also allows them to ‘drag and drop’ teams, extend the lookahead and more.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth are a team to avoid at the start of the season, as they sit near the bottom of the Fixture Ticker in the first six Gameweeks.

The post-Andoni Iraola era starts with an away match at Manchester City, followed by encounters with Everton, Newcastle United, Brentford, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Remember, the Cherries will also have to deal with a heavier schedule in 2026/27, having qualified for Europe. Their first taste of European football will get underway between Gameweeks 4 and 5.

Given the initial fixture outlook, plus the necessity to balance both domestic and European commitments, Marco Rose’s men are a hard early avoid.

Bournemouth do have some respite from Gameweek 7, however.

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland players could perhaps be in the Scout Picks mix for Gameweek 1, when they face newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Even the Gameweek 2 fixture (at home to Fulham) is pretty good, but much stiffer tests await.

Regis Le Bris’ men, who like Bournemouth will play in Europe next season, face Arsenal and Manchester City on either side of their first European encounter.

The surrounding clashes against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion aren’t straightforward, either.

Sunderland confounded all expectations in 2025/26, with only three teams conceding fewer goals.

However, they did significantly outperform their underlying numbers, so it’ll be interesting to see if there is any regression next season, especially with a European campaign to contend with.

COVENTRY CITY

Welcome back to the Premier League, Coventry City!

The champions of the English second-tier face a daunting start with a trip to Arsenal, in what is the Gameweek 1 curtain-raiser.

Another away match follows in Gameweek 3, this time to Man City.

Handed a nightmare start, Coventry unsurprisingly sit rock bottom of the Fixture Ticker in that early period.

It piles pressure onto their Gameweek 2 match, at home to fellow new boys Hull City.

Last season, only one of the newly-promoted sides were relegated, as Burnley finished 19th.

LEEDS UNITED

They may not encounter a UEFA Champions League team until Gameweek 6, but Leeds United’s initial fixtures still feel difficult.

Daniel Farke did an excellent job keeping the Whites in the Premier League last season, even after a testing start.

But it’s tricky this time around, too.

In fact, if we extend the ticker to include the Gameweek 7 meeting with Manchester United, Leeds drop to 19th.

Fantasy investment in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and co may have to wait, then.

That said, three of their first five fixtures are at Elland Road – Leeds notably picked up 32 of their 47 points on home turf in 2025/26!

ALSO CONSIDER

Xabi Alonso hasn’t been dealt the easiest of starts at Chelsea, although it admittedly isn’t terrible.

They travel to Arsenal in Gameweek 3, with a west London derby and a home clash with Brighton and Hove Albion prior to that.

In addition to Coventry, fellow new boys Hull City and Ipswich Town also have difficult early runs.

Hull have Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the first five Gameweeks, while Ipswich face Manchester United and Liverpool early on.

Finally, Fulham will start the season with a new face in the dugout, but they have a tough start at home to Chelsea. It’s part of a tricky opening run, with games against Liverpool and Manchester United before the first international break.