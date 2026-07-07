USA v Belgium team news: Balogun starts, Doku benched

An evenly matched last 16 contest between the USA and Belgium has been overshadowed by off-pitch events.

The automatic one-match suspension handed to the USA’s Folarin Balogun ($6.0m) has been suspended for a year, freeing him up to play against Belgium. A decision described by UEFA as unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.

The USA have been playing some good football, with the opening 45 minutes against Paraguay among the best seen at this World Cup, but any neutrals who had warmed to Mauricio Pochettino’s side may now be feeling a little cooler towards the co-hosts.

The winner will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off in Seattle is at 01:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Balogun does indeed take his place in the starting XI for the USA alongside Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) in attack.

Popular Fantasy defenders Sergino Dest ($4.3m) and Alexander Freeman ($4.0m) also feature from the off, as expected.

They will no doubt be pleased to learn that Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) is among the substitutes, he’s the only player found in more than five per cent of Fantasy squads not to start.

He’s joined on the bench by talisman Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m), who was described by manager Rudi Garcia as a fitness concern.

But Leandro Trossard ($6.6m), another player mentioned by Garcia, is fit enough to start, however.

Nathan Ngoy ($3.7m), Nicolas Raskin ($5.3m), Amadou Onana (£5.9m) and Dodi Lukebakio ($5.9m) all come into the side that beat Senegal 3-2.

LINE-UPS

USA XI: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Sergiño Dest, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic

Subs: M. Turner, C. Brady, A. Trusty, G. Reyna, R. Pepi, B. Aaronson, M. Robinson, S. Berhalter, M. Arfsten, H. Wright, T. Weah, M. McKenzie, J. Scally, A. Zendejas

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukébakio, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere

Subs: S. Lammens, M. Penders, Z. Debast, A. Theate, A. Witsel, K. De Bruyne, R. Lukaku, J. Doku, T. Meunier, K. De Winter, J. Seys, D. Moreira, H. Vanaken, A. Saelemaekers, M. Fernandez