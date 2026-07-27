FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Milanista’s first draft

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so let the first draft team reveals begin!

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista, who you can find here on X. He has three top 5k finishes to his name.

FPL is finally back, and with the game going live last week, the drafting has officially begun.

At this stage, everything is still very fluid. Pre-season hasn’t really gathered momentum yet, transfer rumours are everywhere, and we’ll undoubtedly get new information every week that reshapes our thinking. This is simply my first draft and an insight into where my head is right now.

RULE CHANGES

Unlike some previous seasons, the rule changes appear fairly minimal. The only significant gameplay adjustment seems to be the changes to the Bonus Points System.

Personally, I don’t think those changes are enough to completely alter the way I build my teams. If anything, I still believe centre-backs with strong clean sheet potential and good defensive contribution (DefCon) appeal remain excellent picks.

BENCH BOOST IN GAMEWEEK 1?

One thing that has caught my attention is the return of double chips, with one full set available for each half of the season. Because of that, I’m seriously considering using the Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 this time.

It’s far from a final decision, but it’s definitely on the table. Having another Bench Boost available later in the season removes much of the hesitation that usually comes with playing it early.

If I decide to go down that route, the easiest adjustment to my current draft would be selling Cole Palmer (£9.5m). His price could then be redistributed to strengthen both my fifth midfielder and second goalkeeper, giving me a genuine 15-man squad capable of maximising the Bench Boost.

PLAYERS



