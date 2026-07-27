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FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Milanista’s first draft

27 July 2026 9 comments
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so let the first draft team reveals begin!

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista, who you can find here on X. He has three top 5k finishes to his name.

FPL is finally back, and with the game going live last week, the drafting has officially begun.

At this stage, everything is still very fluid. Pre-season hasn’t really gathered momentum yet, transfer rumours are everywhere, and we’ll undoubtedly get new information every week that reshapes our thinking. This is simply my first draft and an insight into where my head is right now.

RULE CHANGES

FPL 2026/27: 5 rule changes + new features announced

Unlike some previous seasons, the rule changes appear fairly minimal. The only significant gameplay adjustment seems to be the changes to the Bonus Points System.

Personally, I don’t think those changes are enough to completely alter the way I build my teams. If anything, I still believe centre-backs with strong clean sheet potential and good defensive contribution (DefCon) appeal remain excellent picks.

BENCH BOOST IN GAMEWEEK 1?

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost

One thing that has caught my attention is the return of double chips, with one full set available for each half of the season. Because of that, I’m seriously considering using the Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 this time.

It’s far from a final decision, but it’s definitely on the table. Having another Bench Boost available later in the season removes much of the hesitation that usually comes with playing it early.

If I decide to go down that route, the easiest adjustment to my current draft would be selling Cole Palmer (£9.5m). His price could then be redistributed to strengthen both my fifth midfielder and second goalkeeper, giving me a genuine 15-man squad capable of maximising the Bench Boost.

PLAYERS

FPL notes: Bruno G injury latest + why Szoboszlai didn't get an assist 7


9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    41 mins ago

    1. Bruno, Brobbey/6.0 forward
    2. Isak MGW + 1million
    3. Isak Palmer

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      2 - assuming pre-season goes well for Isak of course

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stop trying to move me off of Bruno
      Im weak with logic

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  2. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gibbs-White with the armband.
    Good differential or lunacy?
    (BB GW1, don't have Haaland or Bruno)

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    1. BR510
      32 mins ago

      I think he will start wtih a bang against leeds, love it. Just worry about his following fixtures

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        I've got him benched for GW2, otherwise he'll be starting

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not lunacy, but very high risk

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  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    How's this?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Shaw Konsa
    Bruno Cunha Rogers Szoboszlai Foden
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka O'Shea Thomas Asare

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  4. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Got 1 mil left to spend but unsure where, don't want it on the bench ideally

    Raya
    Gab Porro Maguire
    Mbeumo Cunha Szobo Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro DCL
    4 4.5 4 4

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