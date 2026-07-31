Team Guides

FPL promoted teams: O’Neil to lead Ipswich on top-flight return

31 July 2026 74 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Next up in our Promoted series is Ipswich Town, who secured promotion by finishing second in the Championship.

From the outset, it is important to say that any appraisal of the Tractor Boys will be of limited use for the new season, given that they’ll have a new manager in charge.  

Therefore, this article is more about taking a look at what’s top of Gary O’Neil’s in-tray.

In a three-part series dedicated to Ipswich, we’ll feature an in-depth examination of their defence and attack. However, we start with an overview of the 2025/26 season and a look at O’Neil.

To provide a fan’s viewpoint, we’ve got insights from Ivan Fisher, aka FPL Reuser on X.

Data comes from StatsBomb, Fotmob and WhoScored.

IPSWICH IN 2025/26

FPL promoted teams: In-demand McKenna assessed 1

Under Kieran McKenna, Ipswich finished second in the Championship last season, with 84 points, thanks to 23 wins, 15 draws and only eight losses.

There were some decent underlying numbers to back it up, too.

Ipswich in 2025/26Rank v other Championship clubs
Goals   803rd
Expected goals (xG)79.22nd
Goals conceded472nd
Expected goals conceded (xGC)46.62nd
Clean sheets17=2nd
Possession56.1%3rd

The Tractor Boys started the season poorly, with only three wins out of 10 matches.

However, they excelled from the turn of the year, with just three defeats from January to May.

The graphic below shows Ipswich’s six-match rolling expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) tallies in 2025/26:

Tactically, it was always 4-2-3-1 under McKenna, with a fairly settled XI (five players made 35 or more starts):

PlayerPrimary position in 2025/26Starts (sub apps)
Dara O’SheaCB46
Azor MatusiwaCM45
Darnell FurlongRB40
Christian WaltonGK36 (1)
Leif DavisLB35 (2)
Cedric KipreCB29 (3)
George HirstCF25 (17)
Jack TaylorCM24 (15)
Marcelino NunezAM24 (12)
Jaden PhilogeneLW24 (11)
Jacob GreavesCB24 (1)
Jack ClarkeLW23 (23)
Ivan Azon*CF20 (18)
Sindre Walle EgeliRW18 (10)
Kasey McAteerRW14 (14)
Jens Cajuste*CM13 (17)
Anis MehmetiAM11 (7)
Alex PalmerGK10
Wes BurnsRW9 (9)
Ben JohnsonLB9 (8)
Dan Neil*CM8 (8)
Sam SzmodicsAM8 (8)
Chuba AkpomAM 7 (22)
Ashley Young*RB3 (10)
Conor Chaplin*AM1 (3)
Chiedozie OgbeneRB1 (1)
Cameron HumphreysCM0 (3)
Nathan Broadhead*AM0 (1)
Ali Al HamadiRW0 (1)
* No longer at the club

THE NEW MAN IN CHARGE

Wolves v Palace team news: Nketiah in, Sa keeps place

O’Neil has previously achieved top-flight safety at two clubs: Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Cherries handed O’Neil his first head coach role in 2022, succeeding Scott Parker only 25 days into the new season. However, he was sacked the following summer, despite securing a 15th-place finish, five points clear of the drop zone.

In that season, Dominic Solanke (£6.0m, 130 points) and Philip Billing (126 points) emerged as Bournemouth’s top performers in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

O’Neil was subsequently appointed by Wolves in August 2023, merely four days before the start of the season after Julen Lopetegui’s exit.

In his first campaign in the job, they finished 14th, with both wing-backs, Nelson Semedo and in particular Rayan Ait-Nouri (£6.0m), plus Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), the focal points of the system (more on that later). Averaging 4.6 points per start, Cunha plundered 12 goals and seven assists in 32 matches.

The 2023/24 season had some memorable wins, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Molineux.

However, a poor run of 11 defeats in 16 matches in 2024/25 prompted O’Neil’s departure, with the club languishing in the relegation zone.

Then, after Liam Rosenior left Strasbourg to join Chelsea earlier this year, O’Neil took over and guided the French side to an eighth-place finish and a UEFA Conference League semi-final, where they lost to Rayo Vallecano.

He’s now at Ipswich, of course, having left Strasbourg after only six months in charge.

“Is O’Neil one of England’s brightest young managerial talents, someone who has a proven track record of guiding failing teams safely away from Premier League relegation, against all odds? Who showcased impressive tactical ability live on Sky Sports, became the first English manager to defeat Pep Guardiola, and took Strasbourg FC to the semi-finals of a European cup?

“Or has he flattered to deceive, failing to control an ill-disciplined Wolves side as they slid down the table towards relegation, with underlying stats that perhaps demonstrated that wins were largely driven by fortune? Maybe both. Maybe neither. At this point in time, Gary O’Neil is Schrodinger’s Manager.

“But with Ipswich taking a characteristically long-term view (remarkably, he is only the 20th Ipswich manager in the club’s history), they are placing a bet that he is the natural successor to the romance years of Kieran McKenna.” – FPL Reuser

O’NEIL’S TACTICS

Whilst at Bournemouth, O’Neil mostly used a back four, be it a 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, with Solanke as the primary threat up top.

But there was much greater tactical flexibility at Wolves, where O’Neil frequently used a back three with wing-backs, which shifted to a compact 5-4-1 out of possession. In this shape (see example below), they posed a considerable threat on the counter-attack, with Ait-Nouri and Cunha at times superb.

In O’Neil’s most recent job in France, he reverted to a 4-2-3-1.

“You probably won’t have seen loads of it, but at Strasbourg we were 4-2-3-1 a lot. We rotated a bit with the ball to give us some different shapes. We had a lot of the ball and I like that. That is a preference of mine. But we will have to play Man City at the Etihad at some point and maybe we won’t be that on those days! And that’s probably about as much as I want to give you at this moment! You probably got the gist of what I mean.” – Gary O’Neil, via the East Anglian Daily Times

WHAT TACTICS MIGHT WE SEE AT IPSWICH

A 4-2-3-1 seems to be the most likely formation for Ipswich then, at least to start, with a more proactive approach used when possible. 

Indeed, Town have lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in both of their summer friendlies so far, before switching to a 4-1-4-1 after the substitutions.

This shape was used exclusively by McKenna last season, so the transition should, at least in theory, be smooth.

This is how Ipswich lined up on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign (via Transfermarkt).

Should O’Neil opt for a back three, which he could potentially test in Ipswich’s upcoming friendlies, Leif Davis could be one to watch in the ‘Ait-Nouri role’.

There’s clearly a lot to learn about Ipswich’s new boss, however, so the upcoming friendlies will be key.

“What is undeniable, is that Gary O’Neil is pragmatic and flexible, with an approach and line-up to each game firmly tailored towards each opponent. Equally happy playing four or five at the back, his teams tend to be well-organised, well-drilled, compact, with quick vertical transitions and defined pressing triggers.

“In fact, it is arguable that pragmatism is the one thing that Kieran McKenna lacked (refusal to have a centre-back on the bench for large chunks of the last Premier League season being a case in point). If O’Neil can add that to the structure, clarity of vision and sense of unity that McKenna instilled into this Ipswich squad, then there remains a chance that Ipswich can be more competitive at the highest level this time around.” – FPL Reuser

WHERE MIGHT O’NEIL STRENGTHEN IN THE SUMMER AND WHICH PLAYERS ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING THEIR PLACE?

The FPL Watchlist: Villa up, Palace down 4

At this early phase of the transfer window, there aren’t many assured week-in, week-out starters currently at Ipswich.

Pretty much every position looks subject to transfer activity in the next few weeks, with player recruitment key to their prospects.

“We’re going to have a fairly busy recruitment window bringing players from all around the world. And we’re going to need to be able to gel them all together and produce a team that can be competitive in the best league.” – Gary O’Neil

Indeed, Ipswich have already bolstered their squad this summer with the arrivals of Emersonn (£5.5m), Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m), Daizen Maeda (£5.5m), Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) and Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m).

Ivan provides further insight from an FPL perspective:

“Even before McKenna’s surprise departure, the consensus was that Ipswich needed to “do a Sunderland”, and invest heavily in a new squad, injecting much needed experience, physicality and athleticism into a team of “Championship all-stars”.

“Transfers are expected across every position this summer, with the 21-year-old Brazilian striker Emersonn being the first player in through the door, for £24m. Having failed to replace a Liam Delap-shaped hole in this position last season, Ipswich achieved promotion without a prolific goalscoring number nine, and surely further investment in this position will be forthcoming.

“It really is conceivable that Ipswich look to strengthen across every position during the transfer window, and until the season starts and the transfer window matures, it is hard to recommend many options for FPL.” – FPL Reuser

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
74 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    How do FPL HQ choose FDR ratings? Why is Spurs, who were garbage last year and the year before, at home considered an FDR 3 while Sunderland at home is considered a 2? Makes very little sense.

    Open Controls
    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      They are constantly changing. Newcastle lost their manager and seem to be in disarray and still recently went from a 2 to a 3.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        They should stick to the stats and form until there is a clear pattern that something has changed. Right now they are just speculating.

        Open Controls
  2. Zimo
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    What is better?

    Shaw & Gibbs-White

    Or

    5.0 defender & Pedro

    I alresdy have Maguire and Neco Williams so it'll have to be some other 5.0 defender.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Maguire -> Shaw, then Pedro and 5.5 (Arsenal, Kerkez, Gvardiol, Porro, take your pick)

      Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BBGW1 team?

    Raya - Lammens
    O'Reilly - Mosquera - Shaw - Virgil - Neco
    Bruno - Palmer - Gibbs-White - Anderson - Le Fee
    Pedro - Igor - Beto

    Plan is to FH GW3 to have Haaland for COV and try to not make any transfers until WC in IB after GW5

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Bench boosting myself in GW1 and still deciding what squad I prefer. This is a really nice squad, can’t fault it too much and you will free hit Haaland in v Coventry. I want to triple (c) Haaland in GW3 so I need to start the season with him.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thoughts on Sunderland defenders @ Ipswich in GW1?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Mukiele is on my watchlist but he just misses out barely over the players in my team. If WC3 hed probably be in but Sunderlands GW4+5 are terrible so with the plan to WC in the IB it doesnt make that much sense to start with him.

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Its possible to do Bruno + Pedro out and get in Haaland to TC as well. But Im leaning towards trying to save up 5 FTs as fast as possible, so I can use luxury transfers to target the weaker teams hard.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          But then Id need to save .5 ITB and price rises could ruin the plan so Id rather go for the FH. Its possible to TC Haaland in GW7 vs Ipswich or GW16 at home vs Hull as well so its not as if its a must to use TC vs COV

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Waiting until GW16 could be a disaster as what if he gets injured/suspended during, let's say, GW15? Who do you turn to then? You might have to TC someone shite.

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Even if he gets injured its not a huge deal to TC Semenyo/Foden/Cherki/whichever City mid is in vogue.

              And then theres Ipswhich GW7 if you really want to TC Haaland without waiting until Hull. Probably a better game than the Coventry game too.

              Open Controls
    2. Herger
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Lammens very overpriced

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mosquera + Cunha

    or

    Gabriel + Groß

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      B for me. Cunha going to have a lot of 65 min games I fear with Dorgu, Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad, Cunha all vying for those attacking spots. Rashford could be in the mix as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Mudryk wagon. Choo choo!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Cocaine in the membrane

      Open Controls
  6. Machine Gun Skelly
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best City defender?

    Have Nunes in right now because of his EO, but not locked in yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A lot of options on the opposite flank with RAN, OReilly and Gvardiol

      Open Controls
      1. Machine Gun Skelly
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I was leaning towards Gvardiol, but thought Nunes might be less of a minutes risk

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Yeah Nunes is safer imo.

          Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Iacroix or jacquet? cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Could be a wait and see on both as both new managers and clubs. Lacroix has the prem experience but Jacquet is 1m cheaper and probably playing in a better defence - how would you use the extra 1m? That could make the decision a bit easier

      Open Controls
  8. Under my Cucurella
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Appreciate any thoughts on my current draft. I have 0.5ITB, would you make any changes and use it up or is it viable to start the season with it in the bank?

    Kinsky (Palmer)
    Mosquera Williams Shaw (Kayode) (Thomas)
    Bruno MGW Szobo Le Fee (Gross)
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      v nice

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, would you keep the .5 in the bank to start with then?

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Lovely jubbly, most bases covered, MGW the differential

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks, would you keep the .5 in the bank to start with then?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Personally with those opening 3 fixtures I’d use it to get Semenyo

          Open Controls
  9. Absolutely Muñozed
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    How to use projected points while choosing squad? I mean how much weight in decision making?

    Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Palmer & Sarr
    Or
    Joao Pedro & Semenyo

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Only issue is losing 2 pen takers I think

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          Sarr is only on pens if he’s on the pitch and Mateta isn’t. I think it’s one pen taker really

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Ok that helps a bit, thanks

            Open Controls
  11. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Milosavljevic or Muharemović?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I’m all drafted out now! That’s it

    Kinsky
    Gabriel | Rodon | Shaw
    Bruno | Semenyo | Szobo | Groß
    Haaland | Joao Pedro | DCL

    Dubravka | Davis | Thomas | Slater

    Open Controls
    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      See you tomorrow for another draft.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
        1. _Toni_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I like this draft tho.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Thanks, tbh I don’t like Joao Pedro only picking because of ownership otherwise would have Palmer

            Open Controls
            1. _Toni_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I’ve never liked him but have to admit he did very well last season.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                It’s weird because I feel like he didn’t, but maybe I owned him when he blanked and didn’t when he returned

                Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Solid giraffe

      Are you worried MU will sign a LB after the GW1 deadlne?

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        They're sniffing around Lewis Hall, so surely it's something they're considering
        https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/2083125989127725371?s=20

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Shaw is the one I don’t like for sure, probably become Mitchell by deadline

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          (Especially if Munoz goes)

          Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I love this team

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks good but the bench is a bit weak. Would you not consider a cheaper way into the Arsenal defence?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Have tried, I just really want Gabriel, probably 2nd name on my team actually

        Open Controls
    5. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Bench looks malnourished

      Open Controls
  13. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Why do you play FPL?

    1. Bragging rights. Usually with colleagues in a mini league. 12-15 of us in it but it was fun. Enjoyed it being moderate. Now I play to win the damn thing. Nothing less. Last season it only took 2 game weeks for me to realize my season was over.

    2. Way of distraction. I play other fantasy games so when I don't do well in one of them I use FPL as a way of distraction from a horrible week in fantasy Bundesliga etc sometimes in life too.

    3. Longevity, been around since 2015 but 2017 was when it kicked off for me as a devoted manager.

    Having mentioned these reasons, I don't find the game as fascinating as in those early years due to flawed VAR, BPS, high influx of managers, fantasy assists, unavailability of manual subs / change of captain, A.I etc.

    This season looks like a complete unknown with several big names away, but that's the main reason why I will be involved again this year. Maybe I will quit after game week 1.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      For me it’s habit

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Hehe... Either a good habit or a bad one at some point 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Been playing fantasy footy since 1996 and still think I will improve at it one day!

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        59 mins ago

        Hahahaha omg

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        Didn’t even know it was around then!

        Open Controls
    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I don't think it's a conscience choice. My adhd & autistic brain just gets trapped in thinking loops. "Hmm, VVD has a nice fixture run. Am I over-looking him? He has defcon, goal threat, CS potential, bonus potential. You just know he's going to score a 94 min goal in GW1 for a double digit haul...", and before I know it hours have passed, I have 10 tabs open, and I'm studying detailed data tables of Anton Stach as I jiggle funds around.

      This game is a neurodiversity trap.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Never been diagnosed, but I often think I may have also have adhd since playing fpl

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Seems like an addiction. Thankfully, can finally break free from this sorta addiction I used to be engulfed in. No Lampard Fabregas, Cazorla compared to Kobe Mainoo, Schade & Groß. The quality of players in the league dropped

        Open Controls
    4. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      I just play for fun. I'd like to play Fantasy Bundesliga, but two things have stopped me:
      a) They arbitrarily multiplied points scored by 20, just so you can boast a massive score.
      b) They moved to mobile app only, which excludes me as a dumbphone owner.

      I see Telegraph FF is free again, so I might try that this year.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes, I don't know if they are trying to lose members, save money or both. Bizarre decision! A stupid one in fact. These changes began in 24-25 season till date. They also moved from the fantasy Bundesliga app to ONLY the Bundesliga app so if you want to play you can only do so on 1 app. The app isn't a user friendly one either especially on the transfer page. Heck!

        Open Controls
    5. Justthis
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I play to distract myself from turning my attention inward instead of onto the objective world. Those who have looked within may know of the existential terror that can come up when you see who you have taken yourself to be for X amount of years is nothing but a conceptual sense of self. I'm shuddering at the very thought. I m getting back to picking my 6 m striker right away!

      Open Controls
  14. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Need a 4,5 forward that is not going to fall in price

    Open Controls
    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Mason Burstow

      He's on loan so he's immune to price drops

      Open Controls
      1. paulojdsc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Eze an option?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only vs Spurs 😆

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.