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FPL 2026/27 – Brighton: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

18 August 2026 72 comments
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton: What we can expect in FPL 2

A STRONG FINISH TO LAST SEASON

Last season was a real rollercoaster for Brighton and Hove Albion fans.

From the start of December to mid-February, they took just nine points from 39, with a solitary win over Burnley in 13 matches.

But after that, it all seemed to click for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, with seven wins and one draw in 12 games to finish the season.

However, in terms of their defensive metrics, they were really solid from the start of the year.

From Gameweek 19, they ranked second for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 23.23 xGC:

They were also third for fewest shots conceded (212), only behind Arsenal (178) and Manchester City (200).

They’ve since lost centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) to Tottenham Hotspur, which is far from ideal, but they have at least replaced him with several new arrivals at the back, including Luka Vuskovic (£5.0m) and Pascal Struijk (£5.0m).

STABILITY

Hurzeler is remarkably one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League.

This could provide Brighton with an early boost, particularly if the nine new top-flight managers require time to settle at their respective clubs.

Hurzeler already has a deep understanding of both Albion and his players, of course, having guided Brighton to back-to-back eighth-place finishes in his two seasons at the helm.

“… I think now to go to my third season is definitely an advantage for me. I understand more and more the Premier League. I understand more and more my players. Of course, we added some new players. But the core, the style of play, how I want to lead and how I how build this connection with the core we already have in this club will remain the same.” – Fabian Hurzeler, via We Are Brighton

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

What Welbeck’s move to Chelsea may mean for Pedro + Brighton assets

A TRIP TO THE ARCTIC CIRCLE

Brighton will face Norwegian outfit Tromso, who are based in the Arctic Circle, in the play-off round of the Conference League.

They visit Norway on Thursday 20 August, just a few days before their Gameweek 1 opener at home to Aston Villa. The second leg is at the Amex Stadium on 27 August.

Hurzeler could rotate his line-ups for Europe, of course, but the quick turnarounds next season, especially at the start, are a concern for Fantasy managers.

KEY DEPARTURES – PARTICULARLY UP TOP

Brighton have lost a couple of key players this summer, in van Hecke and Danny Welbeck (£6.0m).

The Dutch centre-back was Albion’s best defender in 2025/26.

Welbeck meanwhile netted 23 Premier League goals and supplied six assists over the past two seasons.

Van Hecke has at least been replaced, but for now, it looks like Albion will be relying on Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) or Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.5m) to lead the line, which perhaps feels like a bit of a gamble.

INJURIES OUT WIDE

The problems in attack don’t end there.

Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma (both £6.0m) are set to miss the start of the season, which leaves the Seagulls desperately short of wide-midfield options – and now competing on two fronts.

BRIGHTON: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

MID | Zadok Yohanna AIK (£21.5m)
DEF | Costinha | Olympiacos (£11m)
DEF | Pascal Struijk | Leeds United (£20m)
DEF | Michael Svoboda | Venezia (£4.3m)
DEF | Luka Vuskovic | Tottenham Hotspur (£46m)

Key Transfers Out:

MID | Jeremy Sarmiento | Middlesbrough (Undisclosed)
MID | James Milner | Retired
MID | Solly March | Released
DEF | Adam Webster | Released
DEF | Joel Veltman | Released
DEF | Jan Paul van Hecke | Tottenham Hotspur (£52m)
MID | Brajan Gruda | RB Leipzig (loan)
DEF | Diego CoppolaParis FC (£15m)
FWD | Danny Welbeck | Chelsea (£5m)
GK | Carl Rushworth | Coventry City (£22m)

Brighton recruited three centre-backs over the summer: Vuskovic, Struijk and Michael Svoboda (£5.0m). We’ve barely seen Struijk and Svoboda in pre-season, with the former dealing with a fitness issue.

It’s difficult, therefore, to have a strong idea over which centre-back pairing Hurzeler will favour.

Vuskovic is the great hope. He averaged 12.5 DefCons per 90 minutes for Hamburg last season, and scored six goals – a fantastic total for a centre-back.

A new right-back in Costinha (£4.5m) has arrived; he looks very much like back-up to Mats Wieffer (£5.0m). Zero goals, zero assists and just 6.60 DefCons per 90 minutes in 2025/26 doesn’t set the pulses racing.

Similarly, the exciting but very inexperienced Zadok Yohanna (£5.0m) is likely going to be understudy to Minteh and Diego Gomez (£5.0m) on the right flank – although the current injury crisis might fast-track his integration!

BRIGHTON: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 18 | Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 Wycombe Wanderers (h) | Kostoulas (Minteh assist), Kostoulas (Osman assist), Osman (Keogh assist), Rutter (Boscagli assist)
Aug 1 | Strasbourg 3-4 Brighton and Hove Albion (a) | Gross pen (Wieffer assist), Boscagli (Gross assist), Cashin (Boscagli assist), Osman pen
Aug 8 | Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Roma (h) | Rutter (Gomez assist), Ayari, Ayari (Rutter assist)
Aug 15 | Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Bologna (h) | Hinshelwood (Wieffer assist)

Form Players: Rutter (2 goals, 1 assist), Osman (2 goals, 1 assist), Boscagli (1 goal, 2 assists), Ayari (2 goals), Kostoulas (2 goals), Gross (1 goal, 1 assist), Wieffer (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

How you assess Brighton’s opening fixtures depends on your timeframe. Over the first nine Gameweeks, they’re bottom of the ticker.

Omit the trips to Liverpool and Man City at the end of that run, however, and it’s not looking so bad outside of Gameweeks 2 and 5.

Gameweek 1 could certainly be an opportune time to face Aston Villa, who are beset by fitness issues – particularly in attack.

Gameweeks 10-17 looks a good period for investment, too:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Thanks for this!

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    1. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I've really bitten hard on the Gross hype. Even starting him.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        1st on my bench for me, BB active!!!

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        1. HellasLEAF
          • 17 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          I can't bring myself to BB in the first GW. I can't even see who my mini league rival will be until lock in.

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          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Eh?

            How does seeing, or not seeing who your mini league rival is affect whether you BB or not in GW1???

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  2. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Scout picks on triple United?

    I get it, but I like it more next week is all. Don't get the Shaw love in either other than price.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Such a nothing pick and waste of £4.5m imo.

      Either go up to £5m or down to £4m 😆

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  3. GW1 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    GW1 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/txAsxpWC0yNi
    (Provided by ladbrokes.com)

    Bet responsibly:
    https://www.gambleaware.org/advice/for-your-gambling/advice-to-consider-if-you-re-gambling/

    GW38 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 36% ❌
    ARS: 34% ❌
    CHE: 33% ❌
    TOT: 33% ✅
    WHU: 33% ✅
    LIV: 29% ❌
    BHA: 28% ❌
    BOU: 27% ❌
    BUR: 26% ❌
    NEW: 26% ❌
    WOL: 24% ❌
    FUL: 22% ✅
    EVE: 20% ❌
    SUN: 20% ❌
    CRY: 18% ❌
    LEE: 18% ❌
    NFO: 18% ❌
    MNU: 17% ✅
    BRE: 15% ❌
    AST: 8% ❌

    The weekly clean sheet % odds success rate last season finished on: 45.6% (down from 46.6% on GW37).

    For the clean sheet odds taken from the betting market data, that ended slightly higher at 48.8% which was down from 50% on the previous GW.

    Total number of clean sheets in previous seasons:
    2020/21: 224
    2021/22: 212
    2022/23: 207
    2023/24: 157
    2024/25: 177
    2025/26: 185

    GW1 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 60%
    MNU: 46.5%
    MCI: 35%
    EVE: 33%
    NFO: 31%
    CHE: 29%
    SUN: 29%
    IPS: 27.5%
    LIV: 27.5%
    BHA: 26%
    BRE: 25.5%
    LEE: 24%
    CRY: 23.5%
    TOT: 23.5%
    AST: 22%
    FUL: 20.5%
    NEW: 17%
    HUL: 14.5%
    BOU: 12%
    COV: 8.5%
    (Provided by checkthechance.com)

    GW1 clean sheet % from market odds:
    ARS: 59%
    MNU: 46%
    MCI: 33%
    EVE: 30%
    NFO: 29%
    CHE: 27%
    SUN: 26%
    IPS: 25%
    BHA: 23%
    BRE: 23%
    LIV: 23%
    LEE: 22%
    CRY: 21%
    TOT: 20%
    AST: 18%
    FUL: 15%
    NEW: 13%
    HUL: 10%
    BOU: 9%
    COV: 7%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Final clean sheet totals from last season:
    Arsenal: 19
    Man City: 16
    Crystal Palace: 12
    Bournemouth: 11
    Everton: 11
    Sunderland: 11
    Brentford: 10
    Brighton: 10
    Liverpool: 10
    Aston Villa: 9
    Chelsea: 9
    Fulham: 9*
    Nottingham Forest: 9
    Spurs: 9*
    Leeds: 8
    Man Utd: 8*
    Newcastle: 8
    West Ham: 7*
    Burnley: 4
    Wolves: 4

    *denotes team kept a clean sheet in GW38

    Hope this helps with the tinkering and wishing you all, all the best for the coming season!

    Good luck!!!

    G

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    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      If there was DefCon in 20/21 we would have played 11 at the back

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        😆

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  4. 2008 Antony
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Current draft BBGW1, any thoughts? 0.5 in the bank

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Muharemovic Van Hecke
    Semenyo MGW Mbeumo Szoboszlai
    Haaland Pedro DCL
    Verbruggen ELF Hume Diop

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I quite like this team, mate! Maybe use the £0.5m to go from Van Hecke to White?!

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      1. 2008 Antony
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Cheers, I am considering it, also tossing up Szob to Wirtz

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  5. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this no Haaland BB1

    Roefs
    White Muharemovic Shaw
    Bruno Semenyo Szob Mbeumo
    Isak Pedro Thiago

    Verbruggen Tzolis Colwill De Cuyper

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nice team 🙂

      Shaw ➡️ Maguire?

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    2. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      No Haaland and you couldn't fit Gabriel in? How long until you WC with this team to thin that bench?

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  6. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Wirtz ballard
    B. Szobo Cala (own white)

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    1. Dutchy
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      A

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Tzolis ballard?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Already have Tzolis

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        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          wirtz is so meh

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Who would you get instead in this team?

            Verbruggen
            white maguire ballard
            bruno mbeumo wirtz tzolis
            haaland pedro dcl

            kinsky davis van ewijk crooks

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            1. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              55 mins ago

              ive got the double bruno mbeumo im even thinking about C mbeumo so maybe take my advice cautiously.

              whats the budget? any chips planned? gross, ndiaye, palmer/rogers, le fee, kluivert

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              1. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                53 mins ago

                Budget 8.5 if i downgrade ballard and maguire to shaw and hume. Maybe semenyo?

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                1. Bggz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  yeah hes probably the best

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                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Thanks

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  7. Jet5605
    • 12 Years
    4 hours ago

    Looks like Everton will have a few quick footed tricky wingers playing like George,
    Dibling and N'daiye. Could result in an uptick in penalties for N'daiye

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    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      N'daiye will be there collect the points

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    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      They had a few in preseason. N’daiye returns last year weren’t great. What makes us think Everton kick on this season?

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      1. Jet5605
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        They've made some decent signings and should be used to the new stadium now. Illy away to AFCON last year which hampered his output

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Let's not dress it up, AFCON is only 5 GWs out of 38 and even if he didn't go, his output would still be ranked as poor...

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          1. Jet5605
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Not dressing up anything. For his price N'daiye is a very solid pick IMO.

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            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Solid pick? Has the potential to be tbf, but I think I'll take Gross over him for £0.5m cheaper too.

              Maybe this is the season Illy pushes on...

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  8. Jet5605
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Tzolis and 0.5 ITB with the option to move him to Szob in GW2?

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Tzolis yes, not sure on Szob. Will be interesting to see where he plays

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      1. Jet5605
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        It looks like he's starting deeper in mid but then possibly moving forward when Wirtz gets subbed. 90 mins, some set pieces and possibly pens (definitely if Isak not on the pitch)

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  9. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Think I'm down to my last few decisions. Have Calafiori already
    A) White
    B) Mosquera
    C) Muharemovic
    D) Vuskovic

    1) Le Fee
    2) Gross
    3) Schade
    4) Szob

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      C3

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    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A1

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    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A4

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    4. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      A3

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    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      a2

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    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      C2

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  10. XX SMICER XX
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Morning all - I’m committed to W1 bench boost, is this too weak?

    Kinsky De Cuyper O’Nien Stacy

    Verbruggen
    White Tarkowski O’Reilly
    Semenyo Mbuemo Sarr Tzolis
    Pedro Haaland (c) Richarlison

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      *Stach!

      I’m weighing up my 6m mid and fwd options - if I move off DCL for Richarlison then tempted with Stach as Leeds cover

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  11. Jet5605
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Oh man - the pop up comes back after every single post!

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      the end is near

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  12. Barnaby Wilde
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Morning all!

    I’m on BB and need to decide on a 5.0 midfielder.

    I’m tempted by Moore, who has attacking threat and a major differential. Or should I go for Andrey Santos who could get more defcons?

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Easier said than done, but if you can find just £0.5m you'll find a lot better than the dross you've mentioned 🙂

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  13. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Feeling settled on this. Good to go for BB in GW1?

    Verbruggen Kinsky

    VVD Calafiori Gvardiol Shaw Diop

    Semenyo Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Gross

    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. 2008 Antony
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Yeah I like it, very similar to mine

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  14. Bonita
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    0.5 ITB Take on N'diaye for the first 2gwks ?Or punt him to

    A)Tzolis
    B) Shade
    C) Le Fee
    D) other guy

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      ndiaye then a but two weeks isnt long enough to say success or fail

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    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A

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  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Wirtz or Szsoboslai?

    Palmer or Rogers?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      SP

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        😎

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      sp

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  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    10.5 left for 2 defenders. Who would you recommend excluding Arsenal/Maguire/Muharemovic

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Van Dijk, O'Nien

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Lovely stuff, was looking at O’Reilly + O’Nien but I think VVD with DEFCON edges it.

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    2. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Ballard Gvardiol/Palestra/Milenkovic/Collins

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  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Will Igor Jesus share minutes with Wood or they will likely start together?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      together

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  18. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Pretty set on this template draft. Anything worth changing?

    Verbruggen
    white maguire ballard
    bruno mbeumo wirtz tzolis
    haaland pedro dcl

    kinsky davis van ewijk crooks

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      GTG

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thanks. Tempted to get semenyo in over wirtz. Which seems better?

        a. semenyo shaw hume
        b. wirtz maguire ballard

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        1. Ausman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          A

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Cheers

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  19. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anyone trying a new adventure, some other league fantasy or EPL format? Bored with FPL, tempted to go back to Bundesliga fantasy.

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  20. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/18/tom-freemans-fpl-gameweek-1-team-reveal-4-4-2-with-isak

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