As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors.

This time, we hear from five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, who talks us through his latest draft.

FPL 2026/27: The ultimate pre-season guide, tips + more

CHIP STRATEGY

This early chip strategy makes sense to me, with the Free Hit and Triple Captain to be used later on.

Gameweek 4 – Wildcard

Gameweek 5 – Bench Boost

This approach allows me to build a squad focused on Gameweeks 1-3 in isolation, which should help explain some of my selections.

The idea is to get to 3+ free transfers as quickly as possible for added flexibility, which I’ll probably need for the first international break.

From Gameweek 4, I’ll look to switch out my Manchester United assets, spread the funds and potentially replace them with players from these teams.

Budget options from Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are likely to be of interest, too, simply for the Bench Boost in Gameweek 5…

TEAM REVEAL

I actually think it’s pretty easy to build a decent squad with both Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) this year, so both premiums are included.

I’ve opted for a 4-4-2, but there is potential to move to a back five in Gameweek 2, given the fixtures.

DEFENDERS