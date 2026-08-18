Team Reveals

Tom Freeman’s FPL Gameweek 1 team reveal: 4-4-2 with Isak

18 August 2026 128 comments
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As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors.

This time, we hear from five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, who talks us through his latest draft.

FPL 2026/27: The ultimate pre-season guide, tips + more

CHIP STRATEGY

FPL 2026/27 chip strategy guide

This early chip strategy makes sense to me, with the Free Hit and Triple Captain to be used later on.

  • Gameweek 4 – Wildcard
  • Gameweek 5 – Bench Boost

This approach allows me to build a squad focused on Gameweeks 1-3 in isolation, which should help explain some of my selections.

The idea is to get to 3+ free transfers as quickly as possible for added flexibility, which I’ll probably need for the first international break.  

From Gameweek 4, I’ll look to switch out my Manchester United assets, spread the funds and potentially replace them with players from these teams.

Budget options from Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are likely to be of interest, too, simply for the Bench Boost in Gameweek 5…

TEAM REVEAL

I actually think it’s pretty easy to build a decent squad with both Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) this year, so both premiums are included.

I’ve opted for a 4-4-2, but there is potential to move to a back five in Gameweek 2, given the fixtures.

DEFENDERS

128 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    26 mins ago

    Who should be 4 and 5th mid excluding Semenyo?

    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis ___ ____

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Budget?

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      1. BR510
        13 mins ago

        Exlcude budget for now

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        1. BR510
          12 mins ago

          Just the best two mids in your opinion

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          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            just now

            KDH Rogers/MGW, then

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      KDH Groß

      If it's a front 3, Slater as the 5th instead

      Dorgu is a wild punt I'm considering, but Tzolis is enough risk

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      1. BR510
        7 mins ago

        No Palmer or Saka or Wirtz? Thanks though

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          All wait and see for me, for different reasons: Iraola's demands, fitness and form

          They're good players. I just want to see something happen first

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  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Wirtz Semenyo Kadioglu WalleEgeli (bench) - play 4 4 2
    B) Gross Schade Isak Kadioglu (bench) - play 3 4 3

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    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

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    2. BR510
      12 mins ago

      A if now bench boost, B if bench boost. A overall

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  3. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Last spot in my team will be between Szoboszlai and Odegaard (+0.5m itb). Already have Isak from Liverpool and double Arsenal defence. The one I pick will start all games until a GW6 Wildcard. Szobo feels the safer pick for minutes, but plays deeper. Odegaard impressed me in the Community Shield. Who would you go for?

    A) Szobo
    B) Odegaard

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    1. BR510
      20 mins ago

      B maybe with Tzolis

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Tzolis is everyone’s pick after the last game but I’m being more and more interested in Odegaard.

      Question is, is his game time at risk on behalf of Eze?

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      1. BR510
        15 mins ago

        He will either play 60 or 30. He will start against Coventry

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          No interest in part timers.

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    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's Tzolis for me atm, at least until we're sure Odegaard has more goal involvement this season

      Might end up behind other Arsenal mids for that again

      Or KDH set and forget

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  4. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best 4mil DEF? Have been chopping and changing

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    1. BR510
      15 mins ago

      O'Nien for BB1, Van Ewijk for BB2, Thomas for long term no BB

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree here

        I'm on O'Nein with BB1, then I'll leave the spot dead until a spare FT

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Since O'Shea has been seen on the wing, I've dumped him for Greaves.

      This might help?

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have greaves!

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  5. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which is better

    A- VVD & Le Fée

    B- Van Hecke & Wirtz

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    1. BR510
      5 mins ago

      B with Muha or Vuskovic

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  6. mad_beer ✅
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    The choice between Isak and DCL is a tough one.

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    1. BR510
      6 mins ago

      If it's close, pick the one that save 3.0 million unless you don't need the money

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Im on Isak for the opening fixture, can always reassess and downgrade after Ipswich.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        *Fulham.

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  7. Djoora
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Verbrugen,
    Shaw,Mosquera,Calafiori,
    Bruno,Tzolis,E Le Fee,Szoboslai,
    DCL,Haaland,Pedro
    Bench:
    Kinsky,Mitchel,Hume,Gross
    0.5 itb.

    Is it good for bb in gw1?Opinions?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think Palace concede to Everton, and Mitchell doesn't usually do enough to cover for that. Maguire over Mitchell for me here

      The rest is fine if you're set on Szobo

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  8. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who to pick alongside cala?

    A. White
    B. Mosquera

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      just now

      White if you have to.
      Dont be blinded by GW1 though, I can easily imagine Arsenal conceding against Villa and Chelsea.

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Mosquera

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  9. BR510
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz? Tzolis Le Fee
    Isak? Pedro DCL

    1. Isak Gibbs-White + 5.5
    2. Haaland Sangare

    Don't know about Isak but stuck on best forward after Pedro, DCL, Haaland

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  10. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good enough for BB1 and save WC too for a bit? 0.0 itb.

    Verbruggen, Kinsky
    Calafiori, Mosquera, Shaw, Davis, O'Nien
    Ødegaard, Mbeumo, B.Fernandes, Anderson, Groß
    Brobbey, João Pedro, Haaland

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    1. BR510
      1 min ago

      Looks good, for some reason kept seeing DCL over Haaland. Don't know about Anderson as a pick prefer Sarr, Le Fee, Tzolis etc. Consider Mosquera to Muharemovic and upgrade Shaw to Maguire or Davis to Ajer. Rest is good

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  11. arkmanc
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Odegaard vs Tzolis... Who to pick. Have double Ars defense including Gabriel

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    1. BR510
      just now

      Tzolis is an output machine

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  12. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Think I'm set on this, fodder bench

    Kinsky
    Cala White Shaw
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Thoughts?

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