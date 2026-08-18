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What can FPL managers expect from Frank Lampard + Coventry?

18 August 2026 169 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Our ‘Promoted’ series has already looked at Ipswich Town and Hull City, so let’s check out second-tier champions Coventry City, led by Frank Lampard.

They’re naturally backed for relegation, but Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are curious about their Gameweek 2 home match against Hull.

To provide a fan’s perspective, we’ve included insights from Coventry supporter Lenny, who is a long-time user of the site.

THEIR 2025/26 PROMOTION

Lampard Coventry

Football fans from the 1990s might have a soft spot for the Sky Blues. Back in the top flight for the first time since 2001, supporters have experienced some tough times during these 25 years.

And while losing in the 2024/25 playoff semi-finals hurt, the players channelled that pain into winning the latest Championship season with three matches to spare.

A goalless opener versus Hull preceded 5-3 and 7-1 wins. In the top two from Gameweek 7 onwards, they never let go, remaining unbeaten across their first dozen encounters.

Although a sticky December and January brought five defeats, Lampard’s side recovered well to then lose only one of the remaining 16.

WHAT TACTICS DO COVENTRY PLAY UNDER LAMPARD?

FPL promoted teams: What to expect from Frank Lampard + Coventry

Above: Coventry’s XI versus Portsmouth in match 44, says Transfermarkt

“Lampard will play a 4-2-3-1. Grimes will be the quarterback and receive everything from the defence, and Rudoni (when fit) may play behind the striker. He is best when roaming but, when out of form or lacking in fitness, he drifts left. But you want him arriving late in the box.” – Lenny

Although likely to stick with 4-2-3-1, Lampard leaned towards a 4-3-3 (4-4-2 off the ball) in their final friendly versus Monaco. Each of Frank Onyeka (£5.0m), Matt Grimes (£5.0m) and Caleb Yirenkyi (£5.0m) started.

“He played with five at the back once or twice last year and, while winning games with ten minutes to go, would take off an attacker and put on Woolfenden to deal with the opposition pumping in high balls. But 4-2-3-1 is his go-to formation.” – Lenny

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES LAMPARD FAVOUR?

The eye test reveals that Lampard doesn’t instruct his players to exclusively be a possession team, a direct one, or an outfit that relies on transitional situations.

Indeed, they’re adaptable enough to switch between all three for whichever occasion. They can pass the ball around, go for the satisfying crossing-header combo, yet sometimes get a centre-back to play a long diagonal pass.

“His style of play is very attacking, and the aim is to give the ball to the two wingers as quickly as possible. Both full-backs go forward, and one gets into the box when the other crosses the ball. Because of this, Grimes will drop into a back three. We can’t be as attacking as last year, but we can’t sit back and let good teams punish you.

“Look at our 2023/24 FA Cup semi-final versus Manchester United: we sat back and did not play our normal game and then found ourselves 3-0 down. We then changed back to no fear and went at them and nearly pulled off a remarkable result.” – Lenny

In 2025/26, Coventry were the highest scorers in England’s four tiers (97), ranking as the Championship’s best for attempts (745) and shots on target (255). Their 29 set-piece goals averaged a high 0.63 per game.

At the back, Lampard’s lot kept six clean sheets in their first 10 outings, then just one in the following 10. However, by the end, they conceded the division’s fewest goals (45), despite being only fifth-best for expected goals conceded (xGC, 50.2).

DOES LAMPARD LIKE A SETTLED SIDE OR WILL HE ROTATE?

PlayerPrimary position in 2025/26Starts (sub apps)
Carl RushworthGK46 (0)
Matt GrimesCM46 (0)
Milan van EwijkRB43 (1)
Jay DasilvaLB41 (1)
Liam KitchingCB37 (1)
Ephron Mason-ClarkAM36 (6)
Bobby ThomasCB33 (0)
Haji WrightCF31 (9)
Tatsuhiro SakamotoAM29 (6)
Victor TorpCM25 (14)
Jack RudoniAM24 (6)
Brandon Thomas-AsanteAM21 (11)
Josh EcclesAM19 (15)
Ellis SimmsCF15 (28)
Joel LatibeaudiereCB15 (0)
Frank OnyekaDM13 (1)
Luke WoolfendenCB11 (6)
Romain Esse*AM8 (9)
Kaine Kesler-HaydenRB5 (17)
Jamie Allen*CM4 (19)
Jake BidwellLB3 (8)
Miguel BrauLB1 (8)
Kai AndrewsCM0 (7)
Jahnoah Markelo*CF0 (5)
Yang Min-hyeok*AM0 (3)
Raphael Borges RodriguesAM0 (2)
Ben Sheaf*CM0 (1)
*no longer at the club

Four individuals – Grimes, Carl Rushworth (£4.5m), Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) and Jay Dasilva (£4.0m) – started at least 41 of the 46 league games.

“He only changed players when they were injured and had a fixed XI, although with any team there would always be one or two injured. Sakamoto and Rudoni missed quite a few games and we did not have a holding midfielder until Onyeka arrived in January, so Torp and Eccles filled in.” – Lenny

HOW DOES LAMPARD HANDLE THE PRESS – AND WILL HE GIVE US HONEST TEAM NEWS?

The well-known Lampard meme has him giving a jokey ‘banter’ answer to interviewers, before turning serious for a proper one. That might be tougher to pull off when the team is in relegation form.

“Lampard is always smiling and laughing, which is what you expect from somebody who has appeared on so many TV programmes and comedy shows to be comfortable with the media. Though he is used to being in front of the media while winning, it will be interesting to see how he reacts after getting beat 5-0.” – Lenny

Unfortunately for FPL managers, he sounds rather tight-lipped when it comes to pre-match team news.

“You will never know who is injured and even after a game, when a player has not been included in the squad, he will not let you know. Right now we know Rudoni is injured but he has not told anybody about Mason-Clark or Wright. None of the three were in training, as of last Thursday. The fan forums are saying that Wright has been seen on crutches and is out until November.” – Lenny

WHICH PROMOTED PLAYERS MIGHT LOSE THEIR PLACE?

As expected for their situation, a bunch of new players have come in. There’s Yirenkyi, Gustavo Hamer (£5.5m), Loum Tchaouna (£5.5m) and Aurele Amenda (£4.0m), plus a fresh-off-the-press Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) transfer that weakens the appeal of centre-forward Ellis Simms (£5.0m).

“Kitching and Dasilva will be replaced. As for Grimes, he has the best football brain in the team and rarely gives the ball away, but he lacks pace and can’t tackle. We are not going to have more than 40% of possession this year so, while I expect him to start, this could be a problem. We are looking at left-backs and a left-sided centre back – hopefully one who is quick.

“Yirenkyi should take Onyeka’s place in the side and I expect one more winger. Hamer will improve our squad but, for me, he is best where Grimes plays, and not stuck on the wing where Sheffield United played him.

“Lastly, I think a striker is needed. Knowing what a 15-goal-a-season forward will cost, I think they will be looking at the loan market.” – Lenny

FPL PLAYERS TO CONSIDER

FPL 2026/27: Who has the worst early fixtures? 3

Safer picks include Rushworth, van Ewijk and Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) at the back. That’s ideal for Gameweek 2 against Hull, whether using a Bench Boost chip or not.

Further up, it’s harder to say who is nailed-on – especially when Haji Wright (£5.5m), Jack Rudoni (£5.0m) and Ephron Mason-Clark (£5.5m) are initial injury doubts.

“Van Ewijk for attacking returns. I think we will score some goals from his throw ins but, for someone with so much pace, his crossing lets him down. Thomas for defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the odd goal, but clean sheers are not going to come easy.

“If you look at last season then non fans will be looking at Torp and Thomas-Asante but we have strengthened in midfield and they will be further down the pecking list.

“I would probably go for van Ewijk against Hull, as I don’t think DefCon points will come into it and I expect Hull to sit deep like they did last year.” – Lenny

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

169 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which 4.5 or 5.0 mid would you go for?

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    1. Look at his face!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      struggling to find any. liked Norgard but might be injured

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Slater drifting away on my bench

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    3. One Man
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Slater for 4.5, & Gomez for 5.

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        This

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    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Cheers!

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    5. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      Gomez with Minteh out.

      .5 gets Grob with pens?

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  2. Look at his face!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Wirtz or Rogers? No other Liverpool attack but have pedro so leaning Wirtz

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wirtz.

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wirtz, Rogers not many minutes pre season

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  3. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which is better ?

    A- Ndiaye + Neco
    B- Hume + KDH

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      B

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

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    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

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    4. 2008 Antony
      • 1 Year
      6 hours ago

      B

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    5. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Cheers

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  4. One Man
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    A Calafiori & GroB

    Or

    B. Tzolis & Hume?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Coin toss

      I think B starts off better until GW4, but it's possible to get all 3 and get Groß later if you need him

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    2. 2008 Antony
      • 1 Year
      6 hours ago

      A

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      A

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  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    Worth noting that anyone going no Haaland to start with a view of getting him for gameweek 3, Bruno and Thiago goes straight to Haaland and a 4.5 midfielder

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Assuming prices stay stable

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        Very true mate! Maybe worth keeping 0.5 in the kitty if goinf that strategy

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        1. WVA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours ago

          Just start with Bruno and Haaland x

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 58 mins ago

            I am personally mate!! No Haaland got BB 1 is tempting tho, I will play safe tho

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            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 57 mins ago

              *for

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  6. gergin
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    Rate my week2 BB team, pease :
    Kinsky, Rushworth
    Calafiori, Kadioglu, Show, Mykolenko, van Ewijk
    Mbeumo, B. Fernandes, Tzolis, Schade, Ndiaye (le Fee)
    Haaland, Isak, Simms
    Waiting on transfer news for Ndiaye.
    Planned 2 transfers after week 2 for MU midfielder and Coventry player and WC after week 5.

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    1. Silecro
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      I have same strategy, BB2 and WC5. Would actually advise you to make team for all 5 weeks (FPL Team website has a good tool for it) and then use transfers reactionary, because almost certainly something unexpected will happen in first 2 weeks that may alter your transfer plans.

      As for team itself, its good, not sure on Simms though, would rather drop isak to Pedro and then you can upgrade Simms to one 6.0 FWD (Evanilson, DCL, Brobbey). Pool of 6mil attackers is great this year

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      1. gergin
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        I want 3 Coventry players for W2.

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        1. Silecro
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          You are way overrating them. GW2 passes and you are left with basically 3 useless bench players for the remaining 4 weeks before WC hits.

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          1. gergin
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Thats why I plan 2 transfers after W2. First, because I don`t rate ManU for triple, second to add another 2 usefull players, who start the season on fire. And I really bet on a good Coventry win in their first home game in PL.

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  7. D15jones
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Thoughts on this non Bruno team:
    GK: Raya, 4.0

    DEF: Tarky, Maguire, Van Hecke, Calafiori, Muharemovic

    MID: Dewsbury hall, Szob, Grob, Rice (on bench when ready) Mbuemo

    ATT: Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    Any pointers and feedback would be greatly appreciated!

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      Would prefer Odegaard & Tzolis for 1m less than Rice.

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    2. TitiGarrincha
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Great but who will you bench besides rice and he may even play.

      5 starting def seems great but at least one has to sit probably

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  8. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    A. DCL 343
    B. ELF 352

    ELF has better fixtures and more options to move to in midfield.

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Leeds have reportedly been more direct in preseason, creating more chances for DCL

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah they’ve looked good, kind of trapped with DCL and wouldn’t want Brobbey

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          Funds will magically appear elsewhere (or use a 2nd FT) if he truly needs to go

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  9. el polako
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which Sangare is better as 1st sub?
    The Brentford one or the 0.5m cheaper Forest option?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      I think the Brentford one is the one that has alot of hype around him, FPL wise.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yeah currently on him but wondering if should save 0.5m

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Don't do it to yourself, stick with Sangaré imo...

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  10. Zack124
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Best 5.5 million mid

    A. Gross
    B. Sangare

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    1. G Banger
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      I went Gross for pens and gametime, may drop off with Europe, but I like the look for the start

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Gross

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

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    4. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A proven Premier League Player in Groß, or a hyped player from the softest league in Europe?

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  11. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Did a draft with mates last week and somehow ended up with quadruple City defence - Donnarumma, O'Reilly, Gvardiol and Dias

    Keeping the first two but out of Gvardiol and Dias, who's the better one to keep medium-long term?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Gvardiol

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  12. G Banger
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    BB GW1 (likely FH GW3), had to squeeze the defence to get the front 8 I wanted:

    Verbrugen Kinsky
    Califiori Shaw O'Nien Davis Mykolenko
    Bruno F Wirtz Mbeumo Gross Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    GTG?

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  13. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 45 mins ago

    Sangare or Gross as the 8th attacker?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Sangare

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      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        Gross on pens and slightly more attacking. Sangare good for defcons. It's tough

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          As an 8th attacker, a defcon guy is more reliable off the bench, can play any week.

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          1. FPL Sanky
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 41 mins ago

            Makes sense mate. Thanks

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          2. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            That's not the reasoning I wanted to hear when I'm flip-flopping between the two and currently on Gross 😆

            Sangaré, in you come again lad, do me proud...

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            1. Yoshimiwinz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              A proven Premier League Player in Groß, or a hyped player from the softest league in Europe?

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              1. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                You do you bruh, with that kinda comment I can see you're not famous for being a voice of reason lol

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  14. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    IF awoniyi at 5.5 scores against arsenal there will be a huge bandwagon,nobody will own him and 10 million arsenal cleanies busted,huge 5.5 enabler ,i might just go for it

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Major IF

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      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        oh absolutely agreed ,thats why i put if in capitals ,hull gw2 as well

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    2. Johnjo
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      A wait and see for me. An easy swap for someone like DCL if he starts firing.

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  15. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/18/why-fpl-managers-shouldnt-obsess-over-ownership-figures

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  16. Kitching Nightmares
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Thanks for the article. Grimes is captain & should be safe for the 1st few Gws at least, also in the running for pens. MVE a shoo in for bb2 and possibly Rushworth

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