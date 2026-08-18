Pro Pundits - Milanista

Why FPL managers shouldn’t obsess over ownership figures

18 August 2026 256 comments
milanista10 milanista10
Share:

As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors for 2026/27.

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista, who has five top 25k finishes in the last seven seasons.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

There is a strange moment that happens to every Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager before the season begins. You have spent hours building your squad, you like your midfield, you trust your strikers, and you have found a defender who looks like excellent value.

Then you check the ownership numbers and suddenly everything changes as the doubt creeps in. What if everyone else knows something I don’t? This question may be one of the biggest psychological traps in FPL.

HIGH OWNERSHIP ≠ GOOD PICK

FPL notes: Xavi stinker, Kudus unlucky + why Porro was benched

Ownership is undoubtedly useful. It tells us how the wider FPL community is behaving, highlights popular players and helps managers understand the potential consequences of going against the crowd.

But there is a growing danger that FPL managers are treating ownership as a measure of how good a player is, rather than simply a measure of how popular a player is. And those are two very different things.

Pedro Porro (£5.5m), for instance, is the third-most-popular defender in the game, despite not kicking a ball in pre-season. While auto-picks may be skewing that figure, a FPL manager logging in and seeing that inflated ownership percentage may be unwittingly influenced.

THE FEAR OF MISSING OUT

FPL notes: Haaland goal, Semenyo early sub + Cherki unlucky

Let’s take an example here. Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is currently around 72% owned. That level of ownership is understandable as he is one of the game’s most explosive scorers and his price of £15.5m makes him the biggest premium decision facing managers.

But imagine a manager decides that Haaland is not the best use of £15.5m? Perhaps they prefer a spread of money across three or four players, or they believe Manchester City’s fixtures are less attractive than another team’s. That manager might still feel uncomfortable leaving Haaland out, and that is not necessarily because evidence has changed, but because everybody else owns him.

If Haaland scores twice while your alternative blanks, you don’t merely lose points. You lose points against millions of managers who already have him. That is what makes ownership such a powerful psychological force as it creates the fear of being different.

TREAT OWNERSHIP MORE AS A MEASUREMENT OF RISK

This doesn’t mean you have to completely ignore ownership. Ownership can be one of the most useful numbers available to an FPL manager if it is used for the right purpose. Think of it as a measurement of risk rather than quality. If a player is owned by 70% of managers, owning him means you are broadly protected if he performs well. Should he score 15 points, a huge portion of the field benefits alongside you. If you don’t own him, you are making a conscious decision to accept the risk of falling behind. That doesn’t make the decision wrong, but it simply makes the decision high-risk.

The same applies at the other end of the spectrum. A player owned by 3% of managers doesn’t become a good pick simply because owning him would give you a potential advantage. He still has to score points, which may sound obvious, but it is remarkably easy to forget when scrolling through FPL ownership lists. A 3% owned player is not automatically a differential, as he might just be a bad player.

THE ‘OWNERSHIP BEFORE ANALYSIS’ MISTAKE

FPL notes: 169

The problem becomes even greater when ownership starts influencing decisions before the manager has properly analysed the player.

Imagine your initial draft contains Player A. You like the fixtures, expect him to start, and his price fits your structure. Then you discover that Player B has twice the ownership, which makes you feel that he is a safer pick, and make the switch. Then another draft appears with Player C, an even more popular choice, so you switch again.

Eventually, your squad isn’t really your squad anymore. It is now a collection of the players you believe you are supposed to own. This is where FPL can become less about prediction and more about consensus.

PRE-SEASON RED HERRINGS

FPL notes: Barry in form, DCL close + Moyes on fit-again returnees 1

Pre-season games are another factor playing into ownership figures. A player scores in a friendly, looks sharp in another game and suddenly his ownership starts climbing. Before long, managers who had never considered him are asking whether he is a “must-have”.

But pre-season form can be misleading. Friendlies are supposed to give us useful clues about a player’s fitness, position, minutes, tactics and set-piece responsibilities, but scoring goals against lower-level opposition doesn’t guarantee points once the real competition begins.

CONFIRMATION BIAS

FPL notes: Murillo injury latest + Calvert-Lewin “hungry for more”

Ownership can also become a feedback loop. A player becomes popular, managers see that popularity as confirmation that he is a good pick, more managers buy him and his ownership rises again. Eventually, the ownership itself becomes part of the argument for owning him.

FINAL THOUGHTS

FPL notes: Saliba + Gibbs-White latest, Salah benched, why Calafiori was subbed 2

All of that doesn’t mean managers should ignore ownership. If a player is owned by 70% of the game, leaving him out carries significant risk if he performs. But that is different from saying he is automatically the best pick. The objective isn’t to build a unique team. It’s – and it sounds so simple – to build the team you believe will score the most points.

That means ownership should probably be one of the last things we consider, not the first. Look at the fixtures, minutes, role, price and potential for points. Then look at ownership and decide how much risk you’re comfortable taking.

Ownership will never tell us whether a player will score. It only tells us what happens to our rank if he does. And perhaps that’s the healthier way to approach FPL. Don’t avoid popular players just to be different, and don’t pick them simply because everyone else does.

Make your decision first and then look into ownership.

Good luck, everyone!

256 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    First draft for review please 🙂
    Will tweak 4/4.5m defenders for BB

    Kinsky - (Verbruggen)
    Calafiori - White - Shaw - (van Ewijk) - (Diop)
    Szoboszlai - Semenyo - Fernandes - Tzolis - (Hughes)
    Pedro - Calvert-Lewin - Haaland

    Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ItsComingHome123
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      dont like shaw very much

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. 2008 Antony
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          He doesn’t have much upside in the way of defcon and doesn’t get forward much either

          Open Controls
          1. STHH
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            I think Shaw could be a good pick for the start of the season. My approach is that I want to buy myself time to assess the best players and I am expecting Shaw to end up being rotated or injured once the European matches kick in. So, for £4.5m for a 99% nailed-on starter with great fixtures, I think he's a good option. He has been attacking well in pre-season, with nothing to show for it.

            My worry for him is that he's an easy sell after GW3. By then, everyone will sell him for whichever £4m defender scores a goal (there's always one). People won't sell their Arsenal asset(s), won't sell O'Reilly, and a potential price fall for Shaw will create a bandwagon effect.

            Maguire is a much better option and appears to be this season's replacement for Casemiro as the target man on all corners.

            Open Controls
    2. ItsComingHome123
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      other than that good

      Open Controls
      1. NotsoSpursy
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Forgot to mention as it's a Semenyo, Fernandes & Haaland draft I'm not sure the balance is quite right, but I would like those 3 in

      Open Controls
  2. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Apologies bottomed on last page,
    Just wondering what some thoughts are on an updated draft, BB GW1 with a view to Wildcarding in GW4 or GW6.

    Kinsky
    Maguire - Rodon - Calafiori
    Wirtz - Bruno - Mbuemo - Gross
    J.Pedro - Haaland - DCL
    —————————————————
    Verbruggen; Gomez: Ballard: Diop

    Just a bit undecided to with either;

    A) Maguire + Gross
    B) Shaw + Ndiaye

    Help most appreciated gents cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'd go Shaw gross and upgrade rodon to the new Leeds cb at 5m

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        I prefer shaw and gross too. Not sure about Ndiaye

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          Many thanks bud,yeah Ndiaye can take a back seat

          Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Cheers mate, yeah been toying with Muhamerovic as well and I do want him in the squad, yeah think I’m gonna go Shaw and Gross then

        Open Controls
    2. southernpacific
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      As template as a BB GW1 team gets. Not exciting, but not bad

      Open Controls
  3. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best of these options?
    A) Le Fee
    B) Schade
    C) Gross

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      I really like Le Fee

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'm torn between b and c

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      If you're comparing a £5.5m midfielder to £6m mids then surely the £5.5m midfielder wins?

      That's without even taking set-pieces, and penalties into consideration...

      Open Controls
    4. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not Le Fée. His team barely scores.
      Whatever suits you best. Groß = consistency or Schade = flashy

      Open Controls
  4. ItsComingHome123
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Rushworth or Petrovic for BB2?

    Open Controls
    1. buzzkill
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cherries have a horrible opening run so I would be worried of a potential price drop for Petrovic if he gets mass sold.

      Open Controls
  5. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Down to my last 2 decisions for 11.5m.
    Thoughts appreciated.

    Lammens Verbruggen
    Cala White Maguire Ajer (**DEF)
    Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Groß (**MID)
    Haaland Thiago JP

    Open Controls
    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Muharemovic + KDH

      Open Controls
  6. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Any thoughts on this? BB gw2

    A - Palestra, Tzolis and 0.5m, or
    B - Shaw, Mbeumo

    Team is:
    Verb (Kinsky)
    X - Cala - Hume
    X - Bruno - Semenyo- ELF
    haaland- DCL - JP

    Subs - Gomez, Thomas, van ewok

    Thinking B

    Ta !

    Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Is getting hinchelwood too risky with transfer speculations of him leaving Brighton?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      He wont be leaving, dont worry

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'm all for him

      Open Controls
  8. The Mighty One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    I am stubbornly taking Igor Jesus over DCL. The template is crazed with DCL...yes he is strong for 90 and has pens, but Igor is quality and I am betting on Glasner (with no Europe for NF).

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with this. Gl

      Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Coming closer now. Punting on Ndoye is interesting. Could be great. Probably isn't.

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Calafiori Mosquera Jacquet Shaw Davis
    Fernandes Mbeumo Tzolis Ndoye Gross
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Jacquet will be class ! Good team

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Nice steady team that.
      Pity Tzolis have nearly doubled his ownership

      Open Controls
    3. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hello stranger!. Nice team, only player out of those that I'm not sold on is Ndoye.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        He's a good BB1 punt I think. Then you can bench and observe. Every time I watch him play he looks dangerous and honestly there are no other mids at 5.5m that I like. I wish I had 0.5m more for Ndiaye but I don't really want to compromise anywhere else.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I was actually considering Ndoye a few days ago when doing my draft list. Wonder if the shift to 343 will be really good for him. Don't think he's as good as a winger in 4231, but playing off the striker a little more centrally, with a WB to hold width, might be perfect for his game. Guess I'm also making an analogy with Sarr in my head. Not going to pick him yet, but watching...

      Open Controls
    5. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Don't mean to push back with a question (you are a much better FPL manager than I am), but how often will you captain Bruno? That MF and DEF seems weak with 6 players that are questionable: Jac Shaw Davis Tzo Ndo Gross. Downgrading Bruno could give you any combo of reliability in Szobo, Wirtz, Palmer, MGW, Semenyo (and I'm avoiding saying Foden in that list as I said reliable).

      I guess you will always sit Shaw and Davis, so then one of those 3 MFs gets benched each week.

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
  10. ItsComingHome123
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    will slater start the first 2 games? Is he locked in the Hull team?

    Open Controls
  11. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Currently on:
    Lammens (Dovin)
    Shaw-De Cupyer-Mosquera (Kayode-Thomas)
    Szoboszlai-Tzolis-Saka-Semenyo (Hughes)
    Haaland-J Pedro-Thiago

    Good to go, or any changes needed? I wouldn't mind fitting in Guehi, but can't really think of any good cuts besides Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      NIice, I also just made a Saka team!

      Open Controls
  12. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Why not much love in here for MGW?? I'm thinking him over Semenyo for example

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      I prefer Ndoye since he's so much cheaper.

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        So much cheaper for a good reason

        Open Controls
    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      I don't love him but he's in my team

      Open Controls
    3. Kitching Nightmares
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I have him ! Its probably because liverpool gw2 but I expect them to score - they even won at Anfield last 2 seasons

      Open Controls
  13. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Changed my team name to Tzolis + Granit

    Open Controls
    1. buzzkill
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Nice. My team name is 'Im just a ZirkzeeBoy'
      (Zirkzee boyyyyyyy)

      Open Controls
  14. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Any love for Levi Colwill here guys?!

    Open Controls
    1. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      I had him in my early draft but too many better options out there for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      no love for chelsea defense

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Even Palestra?!

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
    3. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Yes, me. Been in my draft since the beginning. I keep considering moving him out for Muharemovic or Jacquet though.

      Open Controls
  15. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Best BB1 bench player that could be on bench until you wildcard probably after GW5:

    1. 4.0/4.5M Goalkeeper
    2. 4.0M Defender
    3. 4.5M Midfielder
    4. 5.0M/5.5M Midfielder

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      2

      At least they start with a clean sheet!

      Open Controls
  16. D15jones
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this non Bruno team:
    GK: Raya, 4.0

    DEF: Tarky, Maguire, Van Hecke, Calafiori, Muharemovic

    MID: Dewsbury hall, Szob, Grob, Rice (on bench when ready) Mbuemo

    ATT: Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    Any pointers and feedback would be greatly appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      From a fellow non-Bruno owner I like it.

      How Bruno G may effect Rice output is worth considering

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nice team, I'd change Rice for Wirtz or even Tzolis tbh...

      Open Controls
  17. Mayor of Flair
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Seems like a lot of people sleeping on Hinshelwood?

    Anything to change here?

    Raya
    Cala NWilliams Maguire
    Semenyo MGW Hinshelwood Wirtz
    Haaland JP Isak

    Bench slop

    Open Controls
    1. Absolutely Muñozed
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      why are you going against Bruno and Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Just think 12m for Bruno is nuts, he also might be reaching an inflection point in his career?

        Open Controls
        1. JELLYFISH
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          Its the addition of Youri Tielemans that sells him for me, Youri's clinical passing will only improve Bruno's game imho (same for Mbuemo)

          Open Controls
          1. Mayor of Flair
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Unless Tielemens shares some set pieces

            Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          Based on what?

          Open Controls
          1. Mayor of Flair
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Age

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              He is 3 months older than he was when he broke the Premier League assist record

              Open Controls
              1. Mayor of Flair
                • 12 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                He's 32 next month.

                Is he going to break it again?

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 25 mins ago

                  This isn't FIFA - his OVR isn't going to drop the day after his birthday

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mayor of Flair
                    • 12 Years
                    4 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Don't play FIFA so don't know what you're referring to.

                    But players usually start to decline at this point in their careers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 11 mins ago

                      We've also seen plenty of players who stayed elite at this point in their careers

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mayor of Flair
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 7 mins ago

                        If he surpasses his goals/assists and points total from last year, thus justifying his price tag, I'll be pleasantly surprised.

                        Open Controls
                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 4 mins ago

                        I don't think there's a single person on the planet who's expecting him to match his G/A from last season, never mind surpass it.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Mayor of Flair
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Looks like I've convinced you then.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Mother Farke
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 19 mins ago

                    On the stroke of midnight on his 32nd birthday, lad.

                    Open Controls
              2. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                And playing in the same system (as far as we know), for the same coach, with similar teammates who helped him reach that

                Open Controls
                1. Mayor of Flair
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Completely new midfield pairing behind him, one of whom he might be sharing set pieces with.

                  Open Controls
        3. LangerznMash
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Oh no you've just started the new Salah in decline.

          Open Controls
          1. Mayor of Flair
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            Aren't we all in decline?

            Open Controls
  18. Absolutely Muñozed
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Haaland, Pedro, DCL, Bruno, Mbeumo, N. Williams and maybe one Arsenal defender are the only things that I have been able to pick - rest is too hard to decide for me as of now. What is your situation?

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I've been on a settled draft for well over a week now, just trying to decide on Gross or Sangaré for the umpteenth time lol

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Gross is 75 years old and his team play twice a week - get Sangare 😀

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeah that's what I'm on atm tbh, but only just switched him out today.

          Makes for an easier benching headache too which I like...

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Similar position... about 2-3 weeks ago. Now I'm done, not even tinkering

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Beautiful, such a nice feeling that...

        Open Controls
    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Am pretty much there now - you lot may as well not bother as it's my season this year.

      Open Controls
  19. Smokey_Lowkey
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Thinking Haaland-less for a GW1 BB:

    Lammens Verb
    Porro Calafiori White Shaw Hume
    Semenyo Fernandes(c) Rogers Tzolis Schade
    Isak(vc) JP Thiago

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Rather go no Bruno then.

      Open Controls
  20. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Please rate this team
    Raya, Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Shaw, Vuskovic, Rodon, Davis
    Mbeumo, Szoboslai, Ndiaye, Gibbs-White, Gomez
    Haaland, J Pedro, Isak

    Open Controls
  21. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    A) Maguire + Ndiaye
    B) Shaw + Tsolis

    Plan is to probably wildcard in gw6 and BB in gw7, but I will not force it.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  22. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Who is the best Ipswich defender for GW1 BB, if you're planning not to reach for the WC for a while?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Got to defer to FPL Gout on this one surely

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Can't afford his patreon

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      I’d say Diop

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Greaves for DCs

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      I've got Leif Davis atm

      Open Controls
    5. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      That's cleared that up then 😀 Thanks all 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Went Davis and hoping for an attacking return.

        Open Controls
        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah, probably the aggressive play. A chance of missing out on 2 defcon points for one game won't define my season.

          Open Controls
    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Greaves over Diop for me...

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Diop was hardly a regular at Fulham and greaves was in championship last season. Hard to judge

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Maybe, but there are stats out there in the ether that helped (or maybe hindered lol) my decision 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • 16 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            How does your team look?

            Open Controls
            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              First time in a few years I've been able to settle on a draft with time to spare before the deadline.

              Just waiting now for the season to kick off and pick everything apart lol

              Open Controls
  23. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Tielemans on set pieces for 6.0....only 2.1% owned. Played a full 90 vs Milan on Saturday so SHOULD be nailed.

    Open Controls
    1. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Excellent player and as a Villa fan was very sorry to see him leave, but I have never rated him as a fpl prospect. He's the classic assist the assister kind of player and added to which very injury prone

      Open Controls
  24. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this no Haaland BB team?

    Kinsky (Verbruggen)
    White Calafiori Shaw (Mykolenko Diop)
    Semenyo Bruno Mbuemo Odegaard Wirtz
    Isak Pedro (Thiago)

    Open Controls
    1. Totalfootball
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Cool

      Open Controls
  25. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    4.5 - 4.5
    5.5(Ars def) -4.5-4.5-4-4
    Saka-Bruno-Zsobo-6m-5m
    DCL-JP-Haaland

    Let's rock and roll.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Great balls of fire!

      Which £4.5m defenders did you settle on, or still undecided?

      Open Controls
  26. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Good article and helps explain the nuances a bit better for new and old players alike.

    Open Controls
  27. Raiser153
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    RMT please guys - think I'm going for BB week 1.

    Kinsky, Verbruggan
    Shaw, Calafiori, Gvardiol, Mitchell, Rodon
    B.Fernandes, Semenyo, Szoboszlai, Mbeumo, Gibbs-White
    Isak, J Pedro, DCL

    £0.5 ITB

    Any suggestions on how I can improve it would be appreciated. Thanks.

    Open Controls
  28. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/18/fpl-gameweek-1-early-predicted-line-ups

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.