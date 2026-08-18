FPL

Who is the best Arsenal defender to buy in FPL Gameweek 1?

18 August 2026 248 comments
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Arsenal defenders will likely form the backbone of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads in Gameweek 1.

The best team in the division for clean sheets, goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC) last season, there is a very solid case for investment.

But with Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) and William Saliba (£6.0m) both set to miss the start of the season due to injury, which defender to go for?

Here, we take a look at the options available for FPL managers.

TIMBER + SALIBA INJURY LATEST

Arsenal's defence: An enduring obstacle or a false dawn

Timber (groin) and Saliba (back) are both going to miss the start of the season, with Saliba expected to miss significantly more time.

“Jurrien [Timber] is progressing really well. He is on the pitch, we are ramping up now, the volume and the load. I think he is in a good trajectory but there is still a few weeks to go.

“William [Saliba] as we know, is a more long-term injury.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of the Community Shield

HOW WILL ARSENAL LINE UP WITHOUT TIMBER + SALIBA?

With no Timber or Saliba, Mikel Arteta opted for Ben White (£5.5m) and Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m) in their place in the Community Shield.

This is the defensive line-up that was sent out in Cardiff…

White, Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) played the full 90 minutes. Calafiori was subbed off for Piero Hincapie (£5.5m) on the hour mark.

As for total pre-season minutes, no Arsenal defender was involved more than Mosquera.

PlayerPricev MKD (Jul 25)v GIR (Aug 1)v BET (Aug 5)v DOR (Aug 9)v COM (Aug 12)v MCI (Aug 16)Total
Mosquera£5.5m456145784590364
Calafiori£5.5m456162602960317
White£5.5m06145782890302
Gabriel£8.0m0031604590226
Hincapie£5.5m03245306130198

It does sound like Arsenal will bring in defensive cover for Saliba before the end of the month, with Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Jarrell Quansah both linked.

However, White and Mosquera are devoid of any real competition for now, so here are the options to consider at the back.

ARSENAL’S DEFENSIVE OPTIONS

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Arsenal's defence

248 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. martynteresa
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Ipswich have upgraded almost their entire team, circa 200m spent. Wouldnt back any defenders against them to get clean sheets

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  2. boroie
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    BB GW1

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Mosquera Shaw
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Ndiaye
    Haaland(C) Pedro DCL

    Kinsky; Gross Davis Hume

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  3. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Taking price out the equation (this is for Draft FPL), which of these do you like most for the foreseeable out of:

    a) Vuskovic
    b) Jacquet
    c) Colwill
    d) Hall

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      D

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  4. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Those contemplating going no Haaland, who is your captain this week?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I d go bruno f

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  5. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Template but thoughts?

    Verbruggen
    Maguire Ajer White
    Bruno Szob Mbeumo Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Kinsky Groß Diop Hume

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      bb gw1 I assume. nice

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  6. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    So the article is closed for non members . .is Calafiori the One ? Or Mosquera ? White ?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      All minutes risks. It's what we already know, Raya & Gab for nailedness.

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Hey thanks for the reply

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  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    How's this looking ? Foden a weak link?

    Verbruggen Lammens
    Calafiori White O'Reilly Maguire Jacquet
    BrunoF Szoboszlai Foden Tzolis Schade
    Isak Thiago Pedro

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is o'Reilly fit ?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I haven't seen that he got injured in community shield

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        1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Not that but with the lack of preseason. Honest question

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          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            All I know is he started the community shield , maybe VVD the safer play?

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            1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Maybe . We have to see if Maresca says something about that in the Presser

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  8. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Semenyo + Mbuemo or Fernandez + Gomez with Gomez benched after BB GW1?

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    1. Happyhiccup
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Semenyo + Mbeumo, is Gomez fit??

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  9. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Can’t wait to put Haaland in last minute after convincing everyone to go without lol

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  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) DCL, Gabriel and 5m def
    B) Thiago, Calafiori and 4.5m def

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    1. Happyhiccup
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A with Muharemović if had to choose

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  11. Happyhiccup
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Thoughts with no Bruno? Suggestions for 0.5 itb

    Kinsky
    Vvd Gabriel Muharemović
    Mbeumo, Szob, Anderson, Tzolis
    Haaland, Thiago, JP

    Palmer, Thomas, Davis, Slater

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