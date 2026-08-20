FPL

KDH or Ndiaye, Bench Boost picks, Spurs defence: FPL Q&A

20 August 2026 112 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

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Q: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) or Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m)?

FPL pre-season: Ndiaye back on pens + Bruno G debut

(via waltzingmatildas)

A: Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye are the two main options to consider from the Everton attack.

Dewsbury-Hall is asked to do a bit of everything in midfield.

In his first season on Merseyside, he averaged 5.0 points per start, with eight goals and seven assists in 31 matches.

Ndiaye, meanwhile, provides the flair.

He netted six goals and supplied three assists in 32 matches, but only averaged a shot every 64.7 minutes, which is poor, particularly for an inside forward.

Here’s how Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye compared for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) last season:

q&a

Dewsbury-Hall might deliver a few corners and free-kicks, but he isn’t the main taker for Everton, whereas Ndiaye is on penalties.

Ndiaye also has the superior defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential:

  • Dewsbury-Hall: 7.9 DefCons per 90
  • Ndiaye: 9.22 DefCons per 90

I’d subsequently lean towards Ndiaye, especially as he’s cheaper.

Q: Has Roberto De Zerbi tightened up the Spurs defence, making Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) and Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) viable options?

Spurs appoint De Zerbi as new head coach 1

(via Pompel)

A: It’s hard to know just how defensively resilient Tottenham Hotspur will be this season.

It’s a very small sample size, but Spurs had a solid defensive structure under Roberto De Zerbi earlier this year.

The Italian is known for his attacking approach, but they didn’t do much of that at all. Instead, they went into survival mode, with only seven goals conceded and two clean sheets in seven matches.

In fact, from De Zerbi’s appointment in Gameweek 32, their xGC was the lowest of any top-flight team, including Arsenal:

q&a

I’m just not sure how much those numbers actually mean. With plenty of time on the training pitch this summer, I’d certainly expect Tottenham to play a more attacking, front-foot style this season.

But the early fixtures certainly aren’t the worst, and there are no European distractions either.

Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) hasn’t kicked a ball for Spurs in pre-season, so they will likely start with a centre-back partnership of van Hecke and Senesi.

Senesi is £6.0m, which is way too expensive in my opinion, so I’d probably fade him out.

However, van Hecke is much cheaper and should get some DefCons, having hit the threshold in 36.1% of his starts for Brighton last season. He’s a threat from set plays, too, so I think he’s fine to own.

Q: Is Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) a good Bench Boost option? He seems to be the more exciting pick compared to the likes of Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m), Ethan Ampadu (£5.5m) etc.

(via Buck The Trent)

A: I think Sandro Tonali is probably a wait-and-see.

He certainly improves Tottenham’s midfield; I’m just not convinced we’ll get much actual FPL output from him.

Last season, the majority of Tonali’s goal attempts were from outside the box (see image below), which resulted in a low 0.05 xG per shot figure.

q&a

A chance created every 80 minutes also wasn’t much to shout about.

It’s not like he’s a regular supplier of DefCons either, having hit the required threshold in only 11.4% of his starts for Newcastle United last season.

You could of course get lucky on a Bench Boost, but I much prefer the two £5.5m players we’re about to talk about…

Q: Mamadou Sangare or Pascal Gross (£5.5m)?

Is Le Fee or Gross the better FPL budget midfielder? 4

(via G-Whizz)

A: I really like both of these players, and consider them among the best £5.5m midfielders in the game.

Helped by a role on set plays, Gross’ creativity is key to his appeal.

He delivered six assists in 19 matches for Brighton last season, and was the fourth-best player for chances created (39) in that time.

His goal potential could be on the up, too.

While his open play threat is extremely limited (182.3 minutes per shot in the box in 2025/26), Gross might be the man to take penalties after Danny Welbeck’s (£6.0m) departure.

As for Sangare, I think he’ll go straight into the Brentford XI.

He was a DefCon monster in France (14.2 per 90!), so even in the tougher fixtures, has the potential to tick over with points.

He doesn’t have as many routes to points as Gross, so I think his ceiling is lower. However, his ball-winning ability looks perfect for Brentford, and he will sometimes arrive in central areas to shoot.

Given Brighton’s European involvement on either side of Saturday’s home encounter with Tottenham, plus some tricky fixtures in Gameweeks 2 and 5, I slightly prefer Sangare, but it is very close.

Q: Is playing Diego Gomez (£5.0m) viable?

FPL Gameweek 10: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

(via Jacquet of all trades, mast…)

A: Brighton played the first leg of their European play-off tonight.

The fact that Diego Gomez (£5.0m) has started is a positive in my opinion, having limped off in last weekend’s friendly win over Bologna.

Assuming he came through Thursday unscathed, I think he’s a decent option for Gameweek 1, particularly with Karou Mitoma (£6.0m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) both out injured.

Longer-term, I think better £5.0m midfielders will emerge, likely the ones who tick over with DefCons.

However, as a short-term Bench Boost option, I think Gomez is fine to include.

Q: Is a 4-4-2 a viable formation to start with this season?

Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy? 5

(via Jaws)

A: Yes, a 4-4-2 formation is absolutely viable to play.

In fact, it’s the system I plan to roll out in Gameweek 1, before potentially switching to a 5-3-2 the week after.

Centre-backs provided so much value last season thanks to DefCons, so if that volume continues, these types of formations should serve us well.

If you do opt for a 4-4-2, I’d try and include players like James Tarkowski (£6.0m), Dan Ballard (£5.0m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) for their DefCon potential.

112 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB1 team?

    Kinsky, Verbruggen
    Van Hecke, Calafiori, N.Williams, Shaw, Thomas.
    Odegaard, Bruno F, Szoboszlai, Tzolis, Ndiaye
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd personally pick one of Odegaard or Tzolis but I guess getting both might be a good shout too.

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    barry or emersonn on bb? cheers

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  3. BR510
    10 mins ago

    1. Thiago Hume
    2. DCL Gvardiol

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      2

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  4. Edge
    • 17 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Shaw, Konsa (for future)
    B) Maguire, 4m
    C) Shaw, 4m (0.5 in the bank)

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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    2. Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

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  5. JohnnyBGoode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    9 mins ago

    Working on the assumption that defences tend to be leaky in August and there is good value in the three Liverpool players. Possible BB week 2 if bench selections all play in week 1:

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Robbo, Shaw, Muha, (O’Shea, Thomas)
    Bruno, Szob, Wirtz, Ndiaye (Slater)
    Isak, Haaland, Pedro

    I can always downgrade one of Isak, Haaland or Bruno to invest in defence if any of them don’t fire…

    Thoughts?

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good luck.

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  6. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    My team as of now:

    Lammens
    Shaw/Muharemovic/Ballard/Calafiori
    Bruno F/Gross/Le Fee/Odegaard/Szoboszlai
    Haaland
    (Verbruggen/DCL/Osula/Vuskovic)

    I don't know how, but I've ended up with 3 Brighton players, at the same time having trouble cutting any of them.

    1.0M itb.

    1) Upgrade Szoboszlai to Mbeumo?
    2) I think Osula could have a good season, but maybe go for Strand Larsen instead?

    Any thoughts?

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    1. Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't have any thoughts on the actual questions you asked (first one is a coin toss, second one I can't say I know enough about) but I would definitely cut one of the Brighton players. Like, I'd say cutting any of them is better than cutting none.

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  7. Mr.K
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Good evening! I'm currently sitting on this team that I'm planning to BB with:

    Verbruggen - Kinsky
    Gabriel - Calafiori - Shaw - Robertson - O'Nien
    Wirtz - Szoboszlai - Mbeumo - Xhaka - Tzolis
    McBrunie - Isak - Haaland

    Any obvious problems?

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  8. thom830g
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    A or B? Only have one Arsenal defender.

    A) Raya + 4m goalkeeper + szobo + hume + flop (def)
    B) Verbruggen + kinsky + Wirtz + 5m def

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    1. Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

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  9. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi all, playing blind this season as I've been away since the start of August and not seen any football...

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori Ballard Muharemovic Shaw Diop
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobozlai Ndiyaye Gomez
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Planning to BB1

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  10. MOZIL
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Currently on a no Haaland draft planning to WC gw3-4

    a) Isak, Writz, Frimpong for NEW(A) and NFO(H)

    or

    b) Brobbey, Palmer, O'Reilly for BOU (H) and CRY (A)

    and why?

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  11. Raiser153
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    GTG? BB1

    Kinski, Verbruggen
    Shaw, Calafiori, Jacquet, Rodon, Ajer
    Bruno, Szobozlai, Tzolis, Gibbs White, Hughes
    Pedro, DCL, Haaland

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  12. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi guys. What one?

    A) Szoboszlai and Sangare
    B) Tzolis and Ndiaye

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    1. Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go with B but it's basically a coin toss for me.

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  13. Wirtz Nightmare
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Any Ampadu love here?

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  14. hinglau
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    I think I'm ready for BB1

    Raya
    Cala- vuskovic - Maguire
    Semenyo- Hinshelwood -mbeumo-tzolis-Tel
    Haaland -pedro(c)

    Verbruggen-DCL-Muharemovic- van heck

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  15. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    First Draft, did I nail the groupthink?

    Raya
    Calafiori Gvardiol Slabhead
    Bruno Boomer Foden Gross
    Haaland Pedro Donkey-Calvert-Lewin

    Dubs, Thomas, Diop, The Artist Formally Known as George Hemmings

    Basically template but swap Szobosalai for Foden and going Gvardiol.

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  16. Skout
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Best 4.5 Def excluding Shaw

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