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FPL General’s Gameweek 1 team reveal: Bench Boost active

19 August 2026 308 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors for 2026/27.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 1 Bench Boost team reveal.

General, aka Mark, has abandoned the Haaland-less experiment of 2025/26! He has three top 500 finishes to his name – and plenty more excellent ranks besides:

SeasonRank
2024/2543,049
2023/2445,480
2022/2315,148
2021/2210,112
2020/2148,541
2019/2021,997
2018/19516,873
2017/18362
2016/1741,734
2015/16102
2014/15352
2013/1413,247

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

Here we go again! How good is it to have FPL back in our lives this weekend? 

I’m very excited for the season ahead after my experimental one last year. There won’t be any self-imposed player restrictions this time around! It’s back to basics. Another top 50k finish is the end goal – if I don’t win it outright, of course!

There’s no point beating around the bush, so here’s my current draft…

Current Gameweek 1 Draft

FPL Stats Centre
308 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Obi Wan Elokobi
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Been a while but would appreciate opinions on this BB1 team

    Raya (Verbruggen)
    Maguire, Gabriel, Ballard (Shaw, Ajer)
    B.Fernandes, Tzolis, Szob, Le Fee, (Anderson)
    Thiago, Pedro, Isak

    Double United defence worries me but it’s got to be best fixture of the weekend for clean sheets.

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    1. 2EyedTurk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Not sure Anderson is worth it, alrhough I guess you're just trying to cover City??

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      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        agree

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Shaw is probably the worst £4.5m defender you can have imo and spending £14m on 2 Arsenal defenders is crazy work...

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  2. Toby Lerone
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which trio is better? Gonna BB gw1

    A) gross, calafiori, rodon
    B) tzolis, diop, muharemovic

    Cheers

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

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    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B. Tzolis> Gross, MUH > Rodon ..

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  3. Not again Shirley
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Laxcroix has now made it into my team. Not exactly. Sure why but chelsea should be much improved this season and he was expensive so you’d imagine he will play more often than not. Danger from set plays too. He is expensive mind at 6m

    Kinsky Dub

    Lacroix Cala Neco Rodon 4m

    Bruno Wirtz Boom Le Fee Schade

    Haaland JP 4.5m

    Forest and Leeds alternate well this season.

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  4. NotNowKato
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If Marmoush moves from Man City to Spurs is he a viable option?

    I think Spurs have bought wisely so far.

    I you swapped him for Haaland, you would have an extra 8.5 million to spread over your team...

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Marmoush is still the same player wherever he goes, and that is not a very good one.

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    2. Beto Hall Tzol
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Not viable at all. At very least wait for him to fire if he ever can. Spurs crowded with low interest attackers. Def / mid much more solid if de Zerbi wants it right.

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  5. 2EyedTurk
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    BB2 team, thoughts??

    Lammens Kinsky
    OReilly Calafiori Hume Shaw Thomas
    Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Semenyo Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro Brobbey

    0.0 ITB

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      It's pretty good.

      I prefer Bruno no Haaland for a BB2 though. The money goes a bit further.

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      1. HellasLEAF
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        No Haaland start of season, with City's fixtures no less, probably not a good strategy but to each their own.

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  6. HollywoodXI
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    RMT? BB1, FH3 and WC4/5

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori White Maguire O’Reilly
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Szoboslai
    Thiago Pedro

    Kinsky DCL Tzolis Neco Williams

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    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      excellent no Haaland team

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Same as mine just about

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Think I've got better funds distribution in defence (Davis & De Cuyper Vs White & Neco), but maybe Raya and Kinsky is a waste in goal.

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      The defense is too heavy. You can only play 3 realistically with that front 8 so after BB is done you're left with Maguire and Williams and 2m wasted on the bench.

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    4. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Love that you have gone O'Rielly I've done the same. Pricey but worth it.

      He was way up the pitch in CS just like last season, he might not always get 90 but he will outscore Gvardiol imo.

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  7. rozzo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    How's this?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel O'Reilly Califiori
    Mbuemo Szobizail Rogers Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro Calvert-Lewin

    Rushworth Van Ewijk Thomas Gomez

    BB week 2

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  8. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which of these waiver moves are worth making in Draft FPL? (thinking medium-long term)

    1) Rayan > Hinshelwood
    2) Rayan > Schade
    3) Gonzalo > Wissa
    4) Both
    4) None

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    1. Tmel
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Ffs fat thumbs pressing send before I finished.

      Was meant to be:

      1) Rayan > Hinshelwood
      2) Rayan > Schade
      3) Gonzalo > Wissa
      4) A combo of 1/2 and 3
      5) None

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      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        The only clear upgrade is Gonzalo > Wissa imo

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        1. Tmel
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Cheers.

          I'm a Fulham fan so maybe wishful thinking with Gonzalo. Do you think Wissa is fairly nailed for that central striker spot for Newcastle over Osula?

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  9. JoelyG
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    RMT please:

    Kinsky ( Dubrovnik)
    Tarkowski - Califori - Konsa
    (Diop,Thomas)
    Mbuemo - Rodgers - Szoboslai - Semenyo (Hughes)
    Isak - Haaland - J Pedro

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    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I like the Rodgers pick- not seeing him in many teams and he could be gold

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    2. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Are you confident Konsa will start GW1 and 2?

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    3. One Man
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Same strike force as me, Rodgers is different, could be a great addition, I might downgrade Mbeumo to him after gw3 if he starts well.

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  10. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Which looks best:
    A) Muharemivic, Hume, Neco W
    B) White, Aina, Rodon

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    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A. White is now a bit risky.

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    2. Beto Hall Tzol
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A: with Ballard and Aina

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  11. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Do we know who Newcastle's No.1 penalty taker is for this season yet cheers.
    I typed it in the chrome search bar and co -pilot suggested it was this guy:-

    Isak
    The current penalty taker for Newcastle United in the 2026/27 season is Isak. He is the primary penalty taker with an 86% confidence rating.

    I am not so sure co-pilot's answers are to be trusted even with 86% certainty 🙂

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I think it's probably Woltemade and then Wissa.

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      1. The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Cheers. I thought that was possible but was hoping Wissa might be the guy now which would have meant a nice bargain at the 6mill mark.

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  12. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    This bench strong enough for BB1?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Maguire - Ajaer
    Bruno - Mbuemo - Tzolis - Gross
    Haaland - JP - DCL

    Kinsky - N'Diaye - Rodon - Hume

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Exactly the same midfield as me.

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I wouldn't call it strong. But they are all at least playing. N'Diaye will deliver.

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    3. Tmel
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Same as me except I have Gomez instead of Gross and the extra 0.5 in defence to get Califiori, White and Maguire

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    4. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Your BB1 can’t be to strong or
      Your left with expensive bench for the foreseeable and funds could be in your 11

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      1. HellasLEAF
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Part of the reason I've no interest in BB1 strategy and will wait and asses.

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  13. One Man
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Is Carlos Baleba a panic buy by United, if they get him?

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      The way Man Utd do business these days makes that a big IF...

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  14. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Better differential punt between Gonzalo and Wissa?

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Wissa we know he can perform

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  15. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Better combination?
    A) Maguire, Odegaard, Schade
    B) Shaw, Wirtz, Sangarè

    Cheers.

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    1. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      39 mins ago

      B

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    2. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      C) Maguire, Tzolis, Sangaré

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  16. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is Davis the best 4m options is BB1 ?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      Best upside & flair

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      30 mins ago

      Has to be the best 4.0 this GW, not saying much though.

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd rather have Greaves tbh..,

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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  17. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    How's the anti-template looking? BB GW1:

    Raya
    Branthwaite - Vuškovic - N.Williams
     Semenyo - Mbeumo - MGW - Wirtz
    Isak - Thiago - João Pedro  (C)
    (Kinsky - Rogers - Jacquet - Muharemović)

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  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Ben Crellin's squad

    Raya-Scherpen
    Gab-Mosq-Shaw-NicoWill-DeCuyp
    BrunoF-Palmer-Mbeu-Szob-Ndiaye
    JPed-DCL-Rich

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  19. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Is pens enough to put DCL over Brobbey @ 6.0?

    It's a no for me.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Leeds a better offence for me

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      1. Beto Hall Tzol
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Agreed - Leeds more attacking, DCL preferred. Brobbey for couple of early easier fixtures if you plan early exit.

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  20. Vazza
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Why is Cunha not being spoken about?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Mbeumo form and at central striker

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    2. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Dorgu will likely start, Mbeumo probably CF for 60mins at least

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    3. Vazza
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I’m getting Mbeumo and Cunha

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    4. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Bruno/Mbeumo appear better coverage ATM.

      Cunha is good no doubt, but only so many spots in the lineup.

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  21. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I’m locked finally. No BB.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Shaw - Mykolenko
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Tzolis - Gross
    Haaland - Isak - Pedro

    Dubravka - Rodon - Slater - Thomas

    Good luck all. See you after deadline. 🙂

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    1. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      44 mins ago

      Solid, love the no BB1 (bizarre trend).

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        Cheers!

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    2. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Solid. Isak is a wild card, could go either way.

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        Giving him the first 5 good fixtures. Let’s see how that goes. I’m bullish on Isak. No Ekitike as well.

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        1. Royal5
          • 15 Years
          28 mins ago

          I’m going DCL I think. Looked very sharp in pre season

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          1. pundit of punts
            • 13 Years
            19 mins ago

            Good luck.

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  22. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Can’t recall see all the different RMT’s. No locked template. GW1 will be very interesting.

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  23. ashlower
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Konsa worth shout if he moves to arsenal? 4.5 for a gunners defender can’t be bad!?

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    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Can’t see him starting for a couple of weeks. Needs to train and gel with the team.

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    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      not yet, unless you are willing to go with only 2 playing arsenal player for the first few weeks

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  24. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Top 3 5m def? Maguire, Muharemovic and Vuskovic?

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jacquet & N.Williams better than Maguire imo

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ballard has to be in the mix too imo...

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        So many great options

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    3. Beto Hall Tzol
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maguire, Ballard, Muhar’

      (alternatively: Maguire, Ajer, Calafiori)

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  25. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    according to the 'official' scout, Giles will take corner and free kick for Hull?
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/en/the-scout/set-piece-takers

    a 4m defender on set piece, sounds like a no brainer for fodder?

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    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice info if true, not sure who the best 4.0 def is atm

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      1. Royal5
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have Leif Davis

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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      1. Royal5
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gold

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      2. Manani
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah I also saw this in this articcle:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/19/best-fpl-defenders-midfielders-for-defcon-the-ultimate-guide

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  26. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    BB1 Preferred duo here??

    A- Lammens and Ballard
    Or
    B- Roefs and Maguire

    Cheers everyone!!

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  27. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    I have £0.5m ITB and nowhere to spend it? BB1

    Lammens (Verbruggen)
    Calafiori, Mosquera, Maguire (Muharemovic, Greaves)
    Semenyo, Tzolis, Wirtz, Mbeumo (Sangaré)
    Haaland, JP, DCL

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  28. Froes
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Ait Nouri a good pick or too much rotation

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