FPL General’s Gameweek 1 team reveal: Bench Boost active

As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors for 2026/27.
This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 1 Bench Boost team reveal.
General, aka Mark, has abandoned the Haaland-less experiment of 2025/26! He has three top 500 finishes to his name – and plenty more excellent ranks besides:
|Season
|Rank
|2024/25
|43,049
|2023/24
|45,480
|2022/23
|15,148
|2021/22
|10,112
|2020/21
|48,541
|2019/20
|21,997
|2018/19
|516,873
|2017/18
|362
|2016/17
|41,734
|2015/16
|102
|2014/15
|352
|2013/14
|13,247
Here we go again! How good is it to have FPL back in our lives this weekend?
I’m very excited for the season ahead after my experimental one last year. There won’t be any self-imposed player restrictions this time around! It’s back to basics. Another top 50k finish is the end goal – if I don’t win it outright, of course!
There’s no point beating around the bush, so here’s my current draft…