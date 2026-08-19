FPL General’s Gameweek 1 team reveal: Bench Boost active

As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors for 2026/27.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 1 Bench Boost team reveal.

General, aka Mark, has abandoned the Haaland-less experiment of 2025/26! He has three top 500 finishes to his name – and plenty more excellent ranks besides:

Season Rank 2024/25 43,049 2023/24 45,480 2022/23 15,148 2021/22 10,112 2020/21 48,541 2019/20 21,997 2018/19 516,873 2017/18 362 2016/17 41,734 2015/16 102 2014/15 352 2013/14 13,247

Here we go again! How good is it to have FPL back in our lives this weekend?

I’m very excited for the season ahead after my experimental one last year. There won’t be any self-imposed player restrictions this time around! It’s back to basics. Another top 50k finish is the end goal – if I don’t win it outright, of course!

There’s no point beating around the bush, so here’s my current draft…

Current Gameweek 1 Draft