‘No Bruno’ FPL Gameweek 1 Bench Boost team reveal

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 is just a day away, and the final team reveals are steadily coming in!

This time, we hear from FPL Meerkat, who you can find here on X.

CHIP STRATEGY – AND WHY NO FERNANDES?

I plan on a Bench Boost Gameweek 1 and then a Wildcard in Gameweek 6 after the international break.

I currently have no Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m); I’ve found that trying to accommodate both him and Erling Haaland (£15.5m) doesn’t leave enough funds for other players.

I don’t want to back against Haaland because of his historically frighteningly good form at the start of the season.

GOALKEEPERS

Two £4.5m ‘keepers is the way I’m going, to have two starters for as cheap as possible. The defences of Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion are likely the strongest pair I can get.

Double Arsenal defence for £11m feels like a bargain, and I’m confident about Riccardo Calafiori‘s (£5.5m) minutes. Ben White (£5.5m) might now have the edge over Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m), with Ezri Konsa‘s (£4.5m) arrival imminent.

Trai Hume (£4.5m) has been ‘out of position’ for lots of pre-season and makes a nice short-term punt with some good fixtures.

Jeremie Jacquet is a bargain £5.0m route into the Liverpool defence, while Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) is a DefCon beast who can apparently score bicycle kicks!

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield is stacked, with Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m), Florian Wirtz (£7.5m), Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m).

All five have shown promise during pre-season and this covers five teams with decent attacks.

Only one of those is a penalty taker but I’m backing their open-play threat and decent minutes.

FORWARDS

The front three of Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is the template three, but template for a reason!

I’m finding it hard to remove any of them.