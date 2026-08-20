FPL

What time are the Premier League press conferences on Thursday?

20 August 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s a busy Thursday of Premier League press conferences, with 10 top-flight managers set to face the media.

You can follow the live updates here.

In the meantime, here are the times when each head coach will be facing the media. Another nine will follow on Friday, while Frank Lampard held his presser on Wednesday.

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THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

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