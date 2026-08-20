What time are the Premier League press conferences on Thursday?

It’s a busy Thursday of Premier League press conferences, with 10 top-flight managers set to face the media.
You can follow the live updates here.
In the meantime, here are the times when each head coach will be facing the media. Another nine will follow on Friday, while Frank Lampard held his presser on Wednesday.
THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES
🚨 Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences!
🐯 1pm – Jakirovic
🦅 1pm – Sage
⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta
🍒 1.30pm – Rose
🧿 1.30pm – Alonso
⬜️ 1.30pm – Farke
🐈⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris
🌳 2pm – Glasner
⚫️ 4.30pm – Jaissle
👹 5.30pm – Carrick
FPL is officially back!! pic.twitter.com/lG2JyVGDRX
— Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) August 20, 2026