Gakpo v Rogers v MGW, top Everton picks + buy Konsa? FPL Q&A

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

Q: Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) v Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) v Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m), who is the best pick?

Via Dynamic Duos

A: Firstly, Gakpo isn’t certain to be fit for Gameweek 4, having missed the midweek European match with Atletico Madrid due to “some abductor issues”.

“I don’t know. I hope so, but I don’t know. He doesn’t have a proper injury. We expected to have him for today, but it hasn’t been possible. It’s not a big thing, but the problem is we play here in two-and-a-half days. So, I think now it’s a moment to recover these two days. Let’s see how Bradley [Barcola] has finished, how Cody is, if he can give us some minutes. “If not, Rio [Ngumoha], Victor [Munoz]. Today everyone had a big effort and we need to recover and we need to regroup and think. In two-and-a-half days we play again here, Fulham, it’s a very important game again for us. So, I hope we can have Cody with us, but I cannot guarantee it.” – Andoni Iraola on Cody Gakpo

But even if Gakpo is passed fit to start in Andoni Iraola’s Friday presser, I’d still put Rogers and Gibbs-White ahead.

Liverpool’s fixtures aren’t great after Gameweek 4:

There’s lots of competition on the flanks, too, with Bradley Barcola (£8.0m), Victor Munoz (£6.5m) and Rio Ngumoha (£5.8m) in the mix for minutes. Given the schedule, I’d feel much more confident with Rogers or Gibbs-White, who aren’t playing in Europe.

Rogers is a great pick, especially this week, but overall I prefer Gibbs-White.

With plenty of freedom to drift around the pitch in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1, he’s already produced seven shots in three matches. He also scored a penalty in Gameweek 2 with Igor Jesus (£5.9m) and Liam Delap (£5.5m) on the pitch, as well as taking a few free-kicks.

With Coventry City, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town in the next five Gameweeks, I think he’s got loads of potential.

“He is not just defined by the number of goals he scored or assists. I know how he is working for the team out of possession, how he creates the space with some runs and movements. It is as important as scoring a goal. When you need a special moment in the game you usually need a special player, and Morgan is definitely a special player.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White

Q: Is this the time to jump on the Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) express train – or will it derail?

Via Pompel

A: I don’t think people realise just how good Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) is. I’ve been watching him regularly at Villa Park since 2019, when he first signed for the club from Brentford.

Since then, he has been absolutely superb, so I’m not surprised at all how quickly he has settled at Arsenal.

And now he’s in the Gunners’ starting line-up, I fully expect him to stay there until William Saliba (£5.9m) returns from injury, bar the odd bit of rotation/minute management in heavier schedules.

From a Fantasy perspective, he’s a bit of a gift at only £4.4m, so he’s really hard to pass up.

Konsa banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in Gameweek 3, and I fully expect clean sheets to follow soon.

Indeed, Arsenal already have the division’s lowest expected goals conceded (xGC), with 0.93.

Q: Should we prioritise the Chelsea or Liverpool attack?

Via Mr Turnip 1

A: I touched on this above, but I prefer the Chelsea attack, mostly because of the fixtures.

Now the Blues’ tricky trip to Arsenal is out of the way, they have a favourable run right up to early December. Liverpool meanwhile have to face Manchester City and Arsenal.

Chelsea subsequently come out on top for projected goals, both in the short and longer term.

Once you factor in their lack of midweek matches, I think prioritising the Chelsea attack makes sense.

Q: Are Everton assets being overlooked?

Via teddy

A: I’m currently on a Wildcard and plan to Bench Boost in Gameweek 5, so I’m naturally looking at Everton players this week.

Certainly, with back-to-back matches with promoted clubs coming up, they warrant attention.

It’s a nice entry point, but if they aren’t easy to accommodate in your structure, I wouldn’t worry about it too much, given what follows…

I’m tempted to invest on my Wildcard.

Out of the next eight matches, five are away from home, but it shouldn’t be a problem, given that David Moyes’ approach is far better suited to playing on the road.

Indeed, only Arsenal and Manchester City won more away matches than Everton in 2025/26.

Plus, if they can get Hayden Hackney (£5.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.5m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) all playing together, they should create enough opportunities for Thierno Barry (£5.6m), my favoured route into the Everton attack.

There are pros and cons to Barry, of course.

We’ve seen flashes of his ability in the first three Gameweeks, but he has been wasteful, with only one goal from 2.31 expected goals (xG).

But his shot map is pretty efficient, with eight of his nine attempts from inside the penalty box:

Barry might carry on being a below-average finisher, but at only £5.6m, with potential penalties in his locker, I think he’s worth a punt.

At the back, I’d ideally look at one of the centre-backs, either James Tarkowski (£6.0m) or Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m).

Branthwaite has made a really solid start to the season, and is even keeping pace with Tarkowski for DefCons:

Q: Who is the best goalkeeper pairing? Budget v premium, one or two, and of course, who? And should I spend a free transfer on Senne Lammens (£5.0m) out, given that I also own James Trafford (£5.0m)?

Via AAAFootball

A: If you have already played your Bench Boost, I think I’d pick Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m), plus any other £4.0m option.

Tottenham Hotspur have lacked any real cohesion in their attacking play so far, but defensively, the goalless draw away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday was a step in the right direction.

David Raya (£6.0m) is perhaps a bit too pricey given his lack of save points/bonus, especially with Konsa and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) available, unless you want to triple-up of course.

If you fancy a rotation, you could perhaps sell Lammens for Kinsky when you get the chance. The Trafford/Kinsky rotation works really well until the end of the year, with the exception of Gameweek 6.

Q: How will the start of European football affect rotations?

Via Nomadic Spurs

A: Perhaps not quite as much as we initially thought, particularly in the early stages of the Champions League.

Already this week, we’ve seen Calafiori and Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) benched, likely with Gameweek 4 in mind.

Given how important the title race is, plus the reality that you can’t afford many slip-ups and have plenty of chances to qualify for the Champions League knockouts, the Premier League will probably take precedence initially.

As the tournament progresses, there is naturally more at stake, but for now, I don’t think we’ll see much domestic rotation.

Also, for the Europa League teams (Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace), I think they will feel compelled to prioritise the Premier League, with domestic survival king for these clubs.