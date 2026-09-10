FPL

Gakpo v Rogers v MGW, top Everton picks + buy Konsa? FPL Q&A

10 September 2026 251 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

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Q: Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) v Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) v Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m), who is the best pick?

FPL pre-season: Joao Pedro again, Rogers debut, Wharton + Munoz return

Via Dynamic Duos

A: Firstly, Gakpo isn’t certain to be fit for Gameweek 4, having missed the midweek European match with Atletico Madrid due to “some abductor issues”.   

“I don’t know. I hope so, but I don’t know. He doesn’t have a proper injury. We expected to have him for today, but it hasn’t been possible. It’s not a big thing, but the problem is we play here in two-and-a-half days. So, I think now it’s a moment to recover these two days. Let’s see how Bradley [Barcola] has finished, how Cody is, if he can give us some minutes.

“If not, Rio [Ngumoha], Victor [Munoz]. Today everyone had a big effort and we need to recover and we need to regroup and think. In two-and-a-half days we play again here, Fulham, it’s a very important game again for us. So, I hope we can have Cody with us, but I cannot guarantee it.” – Andoni Iraola on Cody Gakpo

But even if Gakpo is passed fit to start in Andoni Iraola’s Friday presser, I’d still put Rogers and Gibbs-White ahead.

Liverpool’s fixtures aren’t great after Gameweek 4:

There’s lots of competition on the flanks, too, with Bradley Barcola (£8.0m), Victor Munoz (£6.5m) and Rio Ngumoha (£5.8m) in the mix for minutes. Given the schedule, I’d feel much more confident with Rogers or Gibbs-White, who aren’t playing in Europe.

Rogers is a great pick, especially this week, but overall I prefer Gibbs-White.

With plenty of freedom to drift around the pitch in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1, he’s already produced seven shots in three matches. He also scored a penalty in Gameweek 2 with Igor Jesus (£5.9m) and Liam Delap (£5.5m) on the pitch, as well as taking a few free-kicks.

With Coventry City, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town in the next five Gameweeks, I think he’s got loads of potential.

“He is not just defined by the number of goals he scored or assists. I know how he is working for the team out of possession, how he creates the space with some runs and movements. It is as important as scoring a goal. When you need a special moment in the game you usually need a special player, and Morgan is definitely a special player.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White

Q: Is this the time to jump on the Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) express train – or will it derail?

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4? 3

Via Pompel

A: I don’t think people realise just how good Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) is. I’ve been watching him regularly at Villa Park since 2019, when he first signed for the club from Brentford.

Since then, he has been absolutely superb, so I’m not surprised at all how quickly he has settled at Arsenal.

And now he’s in the Gunners’ starting line-up, I fully expect him to stay there until William Saliba (£5.9m) returns from injury, bar the odd bit of rotation/minute management in heavier schedules.

From a Fantasy perspective, he’s a bit of a gift at only £4.4m, so he’s really hard to pass up.

Konsa banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in Gameweek 3, and I fully expect clean sheets to follow soon.

Indeed, Arsenal already have the division’s lowest expected goals conceded (xGC), with 0.93.

Q: Should we prioritise the Chelsea or Liverpool attack?

FPL notes: Isak brace, Iraola on Gakpo + Barcola debut

Via Mr Turnip 1

A: I touched on this above, but I prefer the Chelsea attack, mostly because of the fixtures.  

Now the Blues’ tricky trip to Arsenal is out of the way, they have a favourable run right up to early December. Liverpool meanwhile have to face Manchester City and Arsenal.

Chelsea subsequently come out on top for projected goals, both in the short and longer term.  

Once you factor in their lack of midweek matches, I think prioritising the Chelsea attack makes sense.

Q: Are Everton assets being overlooked?

FPL Gameweek 3: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Via teddy

A: I’m currently on a Wildcard and plan to Bench Boost in Gameweek 5, so I’m naturally looking at Everton players this week.

Certainly, with back-to-back matches with promoted clubs coming up, they warrant attention.

It’s a nice entry point, but if they aren’t easy to accommodate in your structure, I wouldn’t worry about it too much, given what follows…

I’m tempted to invest on my Wildcard.

Out of the next eight matches, five are away from home, but it shouldn’t be a problem, given that David Moyes’ approach is far better suited to playing on the road.

Indeed, only Arsenal and Manchester City won more away matches than Everton in 2025/26.

Plus, if they can get Hayden Hackney (£5.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.5m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) all playing together, they should create enough opportunities for Thierno Barry (£5.6m), my favoured route into the Everton attack.

There are pros and cons to Barry, of course.

We’ve seen flashes of his ability in the first three Gameweeks, but he has been wasteful, with only one goal from 2.31 expected goals (xG).

But his shot map is pretty efficient, with eight of his nine attempts from inside the penalty box:

Barry might carry on being a below-average finisher, but at only £5.6m, with potential penalties in his locker, I think he’s worth a punt.

At the back, I’d ideally look at one of the centre-backs, either James Tarkowski (£6.0m) or Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m).

Branthwaite has made a really solid start to the season, and is even keeping pace with Tarkowski for DefCons:

Q: Who is the best goalkeeper pairing? Budget v premium, one or two, and of course, who? And should I spend a free transfer on Senne Lammens (£5.0m) out, given that I also own James Trafford (£5.0m)?

Transfer news: Confirmed January signings in FPL

Via AAAFootball

A: If you have already played your Bench Boost, I think I’d pick Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m), plus any other £4.0m option.

Tottenham Hotspur have lacked any real cohesion in their attacking play so far, but defensively, the goalless draw away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday was a step in the right direction.

David Raya (£6.0m) is perhaps a bit too pricey given his lack of save points/bonus, especially with Konsa and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) available, unless you want to triple-up of course.

If you fancy a rotation, you could perhaps sell Lammens for Kinsky when you get the chance. The Trafford/Kinsky rotation works really well until the end of the year, with the exception of Gameweek 6.

Q: How will the start of European football affect rotations?

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Calafiori part of Arsenal triple-up

Via Nomadic Spurs

A: Perhaps not quite as much as we initially thought, particularly in the early stages of the Champions League.

Already this week, we’ve seen Calafiori and Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) benched, likely with Gameweek 4 in mind.  

Given how important the title race is, plus the reality that you can’t afford many slip-ups and have plenty of chances to qualify for the Champions League knockouts, the Premier League will probably take precedence initially.

As the tournament progresses, there is naturally more at stake, but for now, I don’t think we’ll see much domestic rotation.

Also, for the Europa League teams (Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace), I think they will feel compelled to prioritise the Premier League, with domestic survival king for these clubs.

251 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    43 mins ago

    1. Foden to Odegaard/Szobo
    2. Bruno Sangare to Saka Rogers +0.7

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    1. BR510
      11 mins ago

      1 saves a FT

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    2. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 looks strong.
      Palmer and Odegaard?

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  2. TochanMama
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    0 ITB

    Verbruggen - Kinsky
    Calafiori - Konsa - Gvardiol - Maguire - Oshea
    Semenyo - Mbuemo - MGW - KDH - Tzolis
    Haaland - JP - Gonzalo

    Where does it need strengthening? Lack of Liverpool/Chelsea?

    I'm thinking Maguire to Dedic for now. Any other ideas?

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Szob and Rogers easy to get to if you want to change:
      But team looks solid

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Dedic a rotation risk with Livramento coming back to fitness. I don’t like that move

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        I’d be tempted by MGW to rogers/Szoboslai or trying to find a way for Semenyo to Palmer. How many transfers do you have?

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        1. TochanMama
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          1FT. I've been hesitant over Dedic too, but Newcastle fixtures look tasty. Also I've already lost value on Maguire.
          GW456 could be an interesting differential on MGW, but the Rogers FOMO is real.

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          1. Mr Turnip 1
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            In fairness the Forest fixtures are decent from GW5, but I don’t think this week is particularly amazing, and Rogers just has far better underlying data

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  3. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who score more this GW only ?

    A Foden
    B Gomez
    C Rogers -4

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden.
      Think next week also

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

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  4. Hutchiniho
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thank you for the replies
    Isak and Odegaard in with 2ft (Saka and Wissa)

    Or Szobozlai and Tavernier in for Cherki and Sangare

    ?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B because Cherki and Sangare are minutes risks whereas Saka and Wissa are definitely not

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  5. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is there any reason I'm not seeing Gvardiol in more WC drafts?

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    1. Dannyb
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Had him since gw1, absolute must for me.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Triple Arsenal defence makes him harder to fit, especially because people want Haaland and Palmer and other expensive players. I think he’s a brilliant pick though and I’d be tempted to have him in my wc

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    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’s in mine

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  6. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 17 Years
    35 mins ago

    Can Mbeumo cover Bruno for fpl points?

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      No

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Players do not “cover” other players in FPL, especially not attackers. So no

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    4. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No
      No such thing as “cover”, apart from collective CS points.

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  7. Dannyb
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Final time, is Bruno and Mbeumo out for Palmer and Rogers worth it, will cap Palmer and look at maybe bringing Bruno back next week. Have 3 ft so will have 2 next week and may wildcard gw6 anyway.

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just do M to R if you will want Bruno back

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      With 3FTs, surely you can use two to get Palmer for someone else? I wouldn’t sell either Utd mid personally but if you wanted it must be quite easy for you to go Mbeumo to Palmer? Seems much better than selling Bruno imo

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  8. Kinder Mbueno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bruno > Palmer
    Or
    Mbuemo > Rogers

    Or risk it and save?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      If you’re happy capping Pedro I’d be tempted to save

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  9. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best 4.0 goalkeeper to be on bench with a best chance of starting later on

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      None of them look like starters but the 4.0s who I know of who are immediate backups are

      Steele
      Dubravka
      Probably some promoted teams though I don’t know for sure

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably pick one with low ownership and from a team where you are unlikely to triple up.

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  10. Hutchiniho
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best Liverpool.?

    Isak
    Or
    Szobozlai?

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    1. Kinder Mbueno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Isak.. but quite a big price diff, what are the compromises?

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      1. Hutchiniho
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saka and Wissa to Odegaard and Isak

        Or

        Cherki and Sangare to Szobozlai and Tavernier

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  11. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is Mykolenko a safe pick on WC? Need for BB5

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

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  12. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Down to:

    1) Cherki to Rogers
    2) Bruno to Palmer
    3) Save FT

    Thoughts?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      1

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        By a long way

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    2. Ini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      1 and then 3.

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    3. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

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  13. Ini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    27 mins ago

    Still torn on this but I’ve boiled it down to

    A: Gabriel + Foden > Thiaw + Palmer
    B: Kayode + Foden > Mendy + Rogers

    B gives me a back three of Gabriel, Cali and Konsa. So…prob not ideal.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Gabriel Cala and Konsa sounds like the best back three in the game to me

      A if you’re absolutely desperate to captain Palmer this week.

      If you’ll happily captain Pedro then I much prefer B

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don't see an issue with triple Arsenal defence

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Well, except the obvious issue when the other team scores.

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  14. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Play Gomez or Tzolis

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    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m playing Tzolis

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  15. Feed tha Sheep
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    First to 3 please- Better transfer this week?

    A. Bruno > Palmer
    B. Cherki > Rogers

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    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 17 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

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    2. Hutchiniho
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

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  16. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 17 Years
    21 mins ago

    If you have palmer and Pedro

    A. Szob
    B. Rogers

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  17. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    If on fh. Ode or saka?

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  18. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench one from this :

    Cherki BrunoF Mbuemo Szoboslai Gomez
    Haaland DCL JP

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cherki

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  19. lumaunited
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Odegaard or Saka and why?

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    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      This is a really tough one. I am on fh and keep changing ode and saka in and out

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  20. The Frenchie
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Calafiori / Barnes
    B) White / Elanga
    C) White / Barnes

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  21. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Barnes or Tavernier?

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  22. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Hall or Wissa?

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    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hall

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    2. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 17 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hall

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      At Leeds on Monday night, definitely Wissa.

      You'd have to favour their attackers over defenders away.

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  23. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 17 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you prefer

    A. Rogers & Dedic
    B. Szob & Gvardiol

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably not Dedic

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/09/09/fpl-notes-dedic-injury-mendy-sub-explained-another-hall-assist

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  24. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Can i get some feedback on my wc? is option B better?

    A)
    Kinsky
    Konsa - Cala - De Cuyper - (Hall - Egan)
    Szobo - Ødegard - Palmer - Rogers (Slater)
    Isak - Haaland - JP

    B)
    Raya
    Konsa - Cala - De Cuyper - (Mitchell- Shaw)
    Szobo - MGW- Bruno- Palmer - Rogers
    Isak - JP - (Barry)

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    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 17 Years
      7 mins ago

      A. By a long way

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      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah thanks. In A, can i upgrade my defence more? or is it ok?

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  25. MikeLowrey
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    GW4 team - 1FT 0.5ITB

    Bart
    Gabriel Calafiori O'Reilly
    Mbuemo Wirtz Grob Schade
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    (Kinsky Gomez Maguire Hume)

    A) Roll FT
    B) Boomo to Rogers
    C) Maguire to Konsa
    D) WC

    Leaning to A to then either WC next week or use 2FT with Gabriel and Schade/Gomez out to Konsa & MGW. Biggest risk is no Rogers or Palmer but I think my Starting XI is fine for this week

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