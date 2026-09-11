­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 4 Spot the Differential column puts the spotlight on three low-owned players.

This time, we’ve selected differentials at Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Liverpool, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

YEREMY PINO

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW4-8 fixtures: IPS | lee | NFO | bha | NEW

Crystal Palace have endured a difficult start to the season, picking up just three points from their first three matches.

However, last week’s 3-2 win over Fulham could serve as a perfect springboard as they prepare for a favourable run of fixtures.

The Eagles will not face any of last season’s top seven in the next six Gameweeks, starting with newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday:

Pierre Sage is similar to his predecessor, Oliver Glasner, in many ways, but his teams play with a higher press and more attacking intent.

Happy to advance quickly with purpose, it could be an open affair at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 4. Indeed, Palace and Ipswich have conceded more goals than any other teams so far, with eight apiece.

Players such as Yeremy Pino (£5.5m), who has supplied assists in back-to-back Gameweeks, could potentially profit.

Playing as one of the ‘dual 10s’ in a 3-4-2-1, the Spaniard has produced four shots and five chances created in three matches. This includes three big chances created, the joint-most of any player in FPL.

He also had two very decent chances to score in the 3-0 EFL Cup win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Pino is on the majority of set plays, so he has multiple routes to points.

Currently in only 0.4% of Fantasy squads, he looks like a viable differential pick.

TARIK MUHAREMOVIC

FPL ownership: 3.6%

3.6% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW4-8 fixtures: NEW | CRY | ars | MUN | sun

It’s partly the set-piece threat of Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) that has seen us plump for the Leeds United defender.

The centre-back, who is 6’ 4”, delivered four attacking returns for former club Sassuolo in Serie A last season.

His header directly from a corner put Leeds in front at Chelsea in midweek, too, with another strike – an impressive overhead kick – recorded against Augsburg in pre-season.

Now, he could potentially reap further rewards when Daniel Farke’s men host Newcastle United on Monday night.

It’s a small sample size, but no side has conceded more set-play attempts than the Magpies in 2026/27 so far, with 22.

Muharemovic can also deliver on the defensive contribution (DefCon) front – only Hull City’s John Egan (£4.1m) can beat his total of 39 DefCons in Gameweeks 1-3:

It’s easy to see the appeal, then, particularly with back-to-back Elland Road encounters against Newcastle and Crystal Palace coming up.

From the turn of the year, Leeds have been pretty solid on home turf. Excluding Arsenal’s 4-0 victory in January, they have conceded only six goals and kept four clean sheets in 10 league matches.

Setting us back only £5.0m, if Muharemovic can be benched in Gameweek 6, he looks like a really solid purchase.

VICTOR MUNOZ

FPL ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW4-8 fixtures: FUL | bou | MCI | bre | BHA

With Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) marked as a doubt and Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) suffering from cramps against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Victor Munoz (£6.5m) is firmly on our differentials radar.

The pacey Spanish winger has already scored one goal and supplied an assist in his first three matches.

In his only start at Anfield to date, he racked up four shots and one chance created against Nottingham Forest. Putting in the yards in both directions, he also produced four penalty box touches, the second-most of any Liverpool player.

Observing Munoz, it’s clear that Fulham could be the ideal opponents in Gameweek 4.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s advanced full-backs supply most of the width in his 4-2-3-1 system, which could potentially leave space in behind for the Reds’ wingers to exploit. That’s something Andoni Iraola will surely look to take advantage of on Saturday.

Furthermore, Fulham are in poor form, having suffered three defeats in a row, including a 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace last week.

They are also bottom-two material for big chances conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 14 and 6.24 respectively.

With his pace and direct running, it’s subsequently a matchup we really like for Munoz.

Owned by only 1.2% of squads, he admittedly isn’t 100% nailed-on to start. However, for those managers who don’t mind taking a risk, perhaps on a Free Hit or with a Gameweek 5 Wildcard to play, Munoz could be a really nice addition.