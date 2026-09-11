Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

11 September 2026 26 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Gameweek 4 Spot the Differential column puts the spotlight on three low-owned players.

This time, we’ve selected differentials at Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Liverpool, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

YEREMY PINO

  • FPL ownership: 0.4%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW4-8 fixtures: IPS | lee | NFO | bha | NEW

Crystal Palace have endured a difficult start to the season, picking up just three points from their first three matches.

However, last week’s 3-2 win over Fulham could serve as a perfect springboard as they prepare for a favourable run of fixtures.

The Eagles will not face any of last season’s top seven in the next six Gameweeks, starting with newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday:

Pierre Sage is similar to his predecessor, Oliver Glasner, in many ways, but his teams play with a higher press and more attacking intent.

Happy to advance quickly with purpose, it could be an open affair at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 4. Indeed, Palace and Ipswich have conceded more goals than any other teams so far, with eight apiece.

Players such as Yeremy Pino (£5.5m), who has supplied assists in back-to-back Gameweeks, could potentially profit.

Playing as one of the ‘dual 10s’ in a 3-4-2-1, the Spaniard has produced four shots and five chances created in three matches. This includes three big chances created, the joint-most of any player in FPL.

He also had two very decent chances to score in the 3-0 EFL Cup win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Pino is on the majority of set plays, so he has multiple routes to points.

Currently in only 0.4% of Fantasy squads, he looks like a viable differential pick.

TARIK MUHAREMOVIC

  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW4-8 fixtures: NEW | CRY | ars | MUN | sun

It’s partly the set-piece threat of Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) that has seen us plump for the Leeds United defender.

The centre-back, who is 6’ 4”, delivered four attacking returns for former club Sassuolo in Serie A last season.

His header directly from a corner put Leeds in front at Chelsea in midweek, too, with another strike – an impressive overhead kick – recorded against Augsburg in pre-season.

Now, he could potentially reap further rewards when Daniel Farke’s men host Newcastle United on Monday night.

It’s a small sample size, but no side has conceded more set-play attempts than the Magpies in 2026/27 so far, with 22.

Muharemovic can also deliver on the defensive contribution (DefCon) front – only Hull City’s John Egan (£4.1m) can beat his total of 39 DefCons in Gameweeks 1-3:

It’s easy to see the appeal, then, particularly with back-to-back Elland Road encounters against Newcastle and Crystal Palace coming up.

From the turn of the year, Leeds have been pretty solid on home turf. Excluding Arsenal’s 4-0 victory in January, they have conceded only six goals and kept four clean sheets in 10 league matches.

Setting us back only £5.0m, if Muharemovic can be benched in Gameweek 6, he looks like a really solid purchase.

VICTOR MUNOZ

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW4-8 fixtures: FUL | bou | MCI | bre | BHA

With Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) marked as a doubt and Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) suffering from cramps against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Victor Munoz (£6.5m) is firmly on our differentials radar.

The pacey Spanish winger has already scored one goal and supplied an assist in his first three matches.

In his only start at Anfield to date, he racked up four shots and one chance created against Nottingham Forest. Putting in the yards in both directions, he also produced four penalty box touches, the second-most of any Liverpool player.

Observing Munoz, it’s clear that Fulham could be the ideal opponents in Gameweek 4.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s advanced full-backs supply most of the width in his 4-2-3-1 system, which could potentially leave space in behind for the Reds’ wingers to exploit. That’s something Andoni Iraola will surely look to take advantage of on Saturday.

Furthermore, Fulham are in poor form, having suffered three defeats in a row, including a 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace last week.

They are also bottom-two material for big chances conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 14 and 6.24 respectively.

With his pace and direct running, it’s subsequently a matchup we really like for Munoz.

Owned by only 1.2% of squads, he admittedly isn’t 100% nailed-on to start. However, for those managers who don’t mind taking a risk, perhaps on a Free Hit or with a Gameweek 5 Wildcard to play, Munoz could be a really nice addition.

26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Hi everyone,
    So playing my wildcard this is my latest draft, would love some feedback
    Thanks in advance,
    0.7 left itb

    Pickford
    Calafiori, konsa, Vušković
    Palmer(C), mbeumo, szoboszlai, gomez, odegaard
    Pedro (VC), haaland,

    Bench, dubravka, wissa, Muharemović, Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      5.5 for Pickford is too much imo. Everton are not looking good defensively.

      Open Controls
      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kinksy and verbruggan then

        Open Controls
        1. Klopp it
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Thatl leave me 1.2 itb

          Open Controls
  2. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Too early to get Barcola in?

    Open Controls
    1. Klopp it
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yea thank so, is saying that, if gakpo is a doubt, he might play

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unless it's a punt on FH probably too early yes (though maybe Munoz has better xmins this week?)

      Open Controls
  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Not playing WC until intl break, but worried this lineup is bit weak?

    Verbruggen
    Muharemovic - Calafiori - Hall
    Bruno - Cherki - Tzolis - Gross
    Haaland - JP (c) - DCL

    Kinsky - Elanga - Ajaer - Diop

    Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Isak likely to start? Safe pick for captaincy?

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably looking an early sub.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can't see a world where he doesn't start, risk is the early-ish sub, but fingers crossed the damage is done by then

      Open Controls
  5. Aaa
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    A. Gakpo -> Rogers (-4)
    B. Start Gakpo with Sangare first sub

    Own Palmer and JP

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    COYI

    Open Controls
  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    kdh goal tomorrow will cause a bandwagon,IPS,hull

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Indeed, keeping a firm eye on KDH

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah, like him

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No room on WC with Ode + Szob occupying the price bracket, but one to monitor

        Open Controls
  8. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hey guys, on WC, think i'm happy with it now

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Hall - Konsa
    Odegaard - Palmer - Rogers - Szoboslai
    Isak - Pedro - Haaland
    __________________________________
    Bentley: Gross: Thomas: Egan

    Still a bit undecided if i should opt for Gross, hurts to have to bench him this GW really.

    G2G or downgrade Gross?

    Cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I had him on my wildcard but was put off by Brighton's upcoming fixtures and that Gross is only in the 10 until Hinshelwood returns next month. I checked King's heat map and underlying stats and decided to go with him instead especially with Fulham's fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        interesting, cheers bud! i just can't help but feel like i'm overspending a tad in that Gross position, and like you say given the fixtures i'm not too sure if i'd play him anytime soon over the midfield i've chosen, King is actually a great shout and saves funds, may very well do this, great shout!

        Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who is out of ur team if u want Rogers??

    A- Charki
    B- Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Semenyo and bank the cash i'd say

      Open Controls
  10. Sly Fly
    • 17 Years
    1 min ago

    Evening all,

    With...

    Verb
    Ajer | Hall | Cala
    Bruno | Mbeumo | Tzolis | Gross
    JP | Haaland | DCL

    (Kinsky | Sangare | Diop | Maguire)

    Would you do:

    1. Tzolis > Odegaard (sidewise, but better)
    2. Mbeumo > Odegaard and look to shift Tzolis out soon.
    3. Mbeumo > Rogers?
    4. Other?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  11. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    I think my WC is ready. Who wants to tell me what's wrong with it?

    Kinsky
    Cala Konsa de Cuyper
    Bruno Rogers Ode Gross
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    Dub Muharem Thomas Slater

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.