Gakpo, Barcola, Kerkez: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Andoni Iraola remains unsure about whether Cody Gakpo (adductor) will be fit to face Fulham.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

The Dutchman, who was the most-bought player of Gameweek 4 until Thursday, missed Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League win against Atletico Madrid.

“Cody, we will see. He didn’t train yesterday. Today, we will try with him and let’s see if he’s ready for tomorrow or we need to wait for the next one.” – Andoni Iraola

Bradley Barcola hobbled off in midweek, but Iraola said after full-time in that match that the winger merely had cramp. Just like Milos Kerkez. The Liverpool boss repeated those comments on Friday.

“Barcola was just cramps, obviously he finished tired in the game and then we have to evaluate things today, but there is no injury and he should be, I think, available if everything goes normal.” – Andoni Iroala

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Joe Gomez (muscle) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) remain out for the Reds.

Ekitike was pictured doing work with the ball this week, but we’re still looking at January for his return.