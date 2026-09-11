Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

11 September 2026 216 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

With the Gameweek 4 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

With the two most-expensive players in the game, Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), facing each other on Sunday, the likes of Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) will come to the fore for Chelsea’s home clash against Hull City. The duo boast over 900,000 transfers in between them at the time of writing.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

Who is the best Chelsea attacker? Should we be moving away from Messrs Haaland and Fernandes? Or does the answer lie in the form of Liverpool assets ahead of the Reds’ home match against a Fulham side struggling defensively?

That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In the closest Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll of the season so far, Palmer holds the lead with 36.7% of the vote. Two goals, including a penalty, against Leeds United in midweek will no doubt have cemented the decision for some. Palmer has three attacking returns in three Gameweeks so far.

Joao Pedro sits second, with just 27.4% of the vote share ahead of the Blues’ home fixture against Hull on Saturday. While the hyper-engaged FFScout community may be leaning towards Palmer, expect the masses to favour the Brazilian, as Pedro is the highest-owned player in Fantasy.

Elsewhere, three other players have managed to garner more than 5% support: Haaland, Alexander Isak (£9.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m). The latter notched four assists after coming off the bench in the League Cup on Wednesday, while Haaland scored twice in the Champions League.

Player Stats – Gameweek 1

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

216 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. NZREDS
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Kinsky (Dubs)
    Calafiori Konsa Ajer (Thomas Hume)
    Bruno Szobo Cherki Tzolis (wrong Sangare)
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    A) Cherki -> Rogers
    B) WC
    C) FH

    1FT

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I had similar team and WC but could do A

      Open Controls
    2. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. No reason to WC/FH

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, yeah need to ignore the FOMO and upgrade a defender next week

        Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Whos the best mid 6.6m or under (not Gross). Currently on Scott/Tavernier

    Open Controls
  3. statenisland
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any interest in Enzo Fernandez? Looks like good value at £6.9. Had a fantastic game against Porto. If swapped him out it would be for Cherki.

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      After his World Cup antics he could be £1.0 and few would still get him.

      Open Controls
  4. Forcella Boys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Foden to

    A. Palmer
    B. Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    1. Best GK on WC?? (Currently on Raya)
    2. Should I keep Szbozlai on WC or move to Gakpo or go down cheaper to the likes of Sangare?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Best? Raya.

      But I would probably get Konsa instead on WC, and go for a cheaper non-arsenal goalie.

      Open Controls
  6. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    1 FT:

    A) Hume > Konsa
    or
    B) Le Fee > Rogers (would mean benching Tzolis)

    Already have JP and Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. TalingtonFC
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Cherki to:
    A) Rogers; or
    B) Odegaard?

    Can't afford Palmer.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I am on Rogers

      Open Controls
    2. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A esp if you can’t get Palmer

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    West Ham spanked the hollywood boys 6-0 😮

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wowza, straight back up I’d say

      Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Welcome to West Ham

      Open Controls
  9. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Gross
    B) Szobo
    C) Elanga

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Honestly all 3 of these are really good.

      Gross and Szoboslai are boring but they will get regular points.. just never high ceiling.

      Elanga has by far the best fixtures, so probably C.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        Had Szobo from the start but not teally that impressed by him. Plays deep and does not oick up defcons and has a price tag higher than the rest

        Open Controls
    2. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who to cap?

    A. Pedro
    B. Palmer
    C. Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      One og the Chelski makes sense

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      If I had Palmer, I'd go him for the differential. I'm going Pedro because he's the only chelsea I have.

      Open Controls
    3. MattyW
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. noquarternt
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think all are great but probably Palmer

      Open Controls
  11. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bench Boost: Tzolakis, Gomez, Egan, Konsa

    That's a pretty good week right?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. I don't think it'll get much better than this.

        Open Controls
    3. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I’d go all in with that

      Open Controls
  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to pick on free hit?
    A. Tzolis
    B. Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. MattyW
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 17 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who scores more points in the next 5 gws

    A. Hall (Leeds A, Hull H, Cov A, Villa H, Palace A)
    B. Barry (Tot A, Ips H, Hull A, Che H, Ars A)

    Open Controls
  14. RashFraud
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would you WC this team:
    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori White Gabriel Maguire 4.0
    Bruno Palmer Barnes Szoboszlai 5.0
    JP Isak DCL

    to:
    Verbruggen 4.0
    Calafiori Neco Mykolenko Konsa 4.0
    Bruno Palmer Barnes Szoboszlai 4.5
    Haaland Barry JP

    Basically a bunch of defensive downgrades to accommodate Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      No. Your original team is almost template (except haaland - but you have palmer to offset).

      Open Controls
  15. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Rogers or Szoboszlai in? Got Joao Pedro (c), but no Liverpool coverage at the moment. Likely WC in GW6.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rogers look beyond obvious

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Either.

      Rogers has better fixtures, so probably him, but Szoboszlai seems to have more DC chance and I think on more set pieces. There's not much between them and it'll change week by week

      Open Controls
    3. noquarternt
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers for sure

      Open Controls
  16. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    What one on WC (Got De Cuyper)

    A) Verbruggen, Szoboslai, Barry
    B) Hornicek, Scott/Tavernier, Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd go A

      Open Controls
    2. RashFraud
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  17. Viiksisika
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Has he gone completely mad?!? Palmerless WC draft for all of you:

    Kinsky Leno
    Califiori Konsa Hall Muharemović Thomas
    Saka Mbeumo Rogers Groß Slater/Hemmings(undecided on that one)
    Haaland Isak(C) JP

    Whats your thoughts on Hemmings?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn't call this mad. If I was going without Palmer on a WC, I think Saka is a perfectly good replacement.

      I wouldn't get Kinsky though. Spurs don't have a defense this year.

      Also, wouldn't touch Hemmings since he's done nothing and doesn't get near the DC. People who watch the games might see something different though, but he's not even playing full games so it's a no from me.

      Open Controls
      1. Viiksisika
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinez is an option for Kinsky/Leno. I'm just thinking that Spurs have been quite good defensively after that Brentford slaughter. Atleast statwise. Under 1.0 xG against in the next two and only 1 big chance for the opposition in both of them. I might overestimate stats of course.

        Hemmings would just be bench fodder that might have potential to even do something if/when Villa gets their attack rolling. He might be bench fodder himself at that point tho.

        Open Controls
  18. MattyW
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can you vote and just put me out my misery so I can decide and go to bed !
    1 Elanga
    2 Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Viiksisika
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  19. Atwood
    • 16 Years
    18 mins ago

    1FT
    A - Bruno > Palmer
    B - Mbeumo - Rogers
    C - Free Hit
    D - Wildcard

    Verbruggen
    White - Calafiori - Muharemovic
    Foden - Mbeumo - Bruno - Gross
    Haaland - J.Pedro - Calvert Lewin

    Kinsky - Dedic - Sangare - Diop

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd do none of those and roll the transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Atwood
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Feels dangerous to go with just one Chelsea attacker no?

        Open Controls
  20. Stamford Bridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    On a WC and I've been yo-yoing all week on spending the final £12m. What would you go for?

    Muharemovic & Szobo
    OR Tarkowski & Barnes

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. MattyW
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yo man! Yeah I’d for sure go Muha and Szobos there, just feels so much more stronger imo

      Open Controls
  21. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Konsa
    Odegaard - Palmer - Rogers - Szoboslai
    Isak - Pedro - Haaland
    __________________________________
    Bentley: Hall: Thomas: Slater

    Well………..now that I’m finally settled on the WC team………now faced with a very last decision!

    Play:

    A) Hall
    B) Muharemovic

    Cheers! 😉

    Open Controls
    1. MattyW
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      So tough .. would say M just for home fixture

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers Matty!

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks man! Seems to be in Muha’s favour

        Open Controls
    3. Stamford Bridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Close. B plays at home to A, so.............

      Open Controls
      1. Stamford Bridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Whilst you are here would you mind answering my conumdrum above please. Cheers Matty btw

        Open Controls
    4. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why Verbruggen over Kinsky?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        Fixtures and defense

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah pretty much this bud

          Open Controls
  22. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Isak or Saka on WC? And why?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Isak. Arsenal has better options by value

      Open Controls
  23. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 17 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best 5.0m defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Konser

      Open Controls
  24. abaalan
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hume to Konsa...y/n?

    Got exact money tonight. And no Palmer/Rogers...worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      High risk to go without Palmer/Rogers this week. Plenty even own both

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  25. treb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hi everyone! Could you tell me how to get back the statistics hub that was available last year? Right now, I only see shots, big chances, xG, and xA. I want to see tables with corners, fouls, crosses, dribbles... Where did all those stats go? I’ve been a subscriber for four years and was perfectly happy with everything. But since the update, I can't find any of the things that matter to me. Yet, in your articles, you still use screenshots from the old tables. Why can't I see them?

    Open Controls
  26. D_R_S_PORT_S
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which combo you choose on FH :
    A) Van dijk + Gomez
    B) khalaili + Wirtz

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wirtz?? You mad

      Open Controls
  27. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Raya or Odegaard for the final Arsenal spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oder

      Open Controls
    2. Im New Here
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ode

      Open Controls
  28. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Palmer TC sod it, YOLO

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could work

      Open Controls
  29. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    just now

    On WC, would you go Jair Cunha and bank 0.5itb for a rainy day or just get Nico Williams?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.