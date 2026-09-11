Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

With the Gameweek 4 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

With the two most-expensive players in the game, Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), facing each other on Sunday, the likes of Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) will come to the fore for Chelsea’s home clash against Hull City. The duo boast over 900,000 transfers in between them at the time of writing.

Who is the best Chelsea attacker? Should we be moving away from Messrs Haaland and Fernandes? Or does the answer lie in the form of Liverpool assets ahead of the Reds’ home match against a Fulham side struggling defensively?

That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In the closest Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll of the season so far, Palmer holds the lead with 36.7% of the vote. Two goals, including a penalty, against Leeds United in midweek will no doubt have cemented the decision for some. Palmer has three attacking returns in three Gameweeks so far.

Joao Pedro sits second, with just 27.4% of the vote share ahead of the Blues’ home fixture against Hull on Saturday. While the hyper-engaged FFScout community may be leaning towards Palmer, expect the masses to favour the Brazilian, as Pedro is the highest-owned player in Fantasy.

Elsewhere, three other players have managed to garner more than 5% support: Haaland, Alexander Isak (£9.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m). The latter notched four assists after coming off the bench in the League Cup on Wednesday, while Haaland scored twice in the Champions League.

Player Stats – Gameweek 1