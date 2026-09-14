Tottenham Hotspur’s difficult start to the Premier League season continued on Saturday, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side held to a 0-0 draw by Everton.

Spurs are now without a goal or a win after four league matches, although back-to-back clean sheets at least offer some encouragement at the other end of the pitch.

Another strong display from Antonín Kinsky (£4.5m), DefCon returns on both sides and some encouraging underlying numbers for Everton’s attack are among the Fantasy talking points.

SPURS’ GOAL DROUGHT CONTINUES

Four Premier League matches into the season and Tottenham are still searching for their first goal.

Spurs actually started well against Everton, with Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) wasting an early opportunity from Andy Robertson’s (£4.4m) free-kick. Mateus Fernandes (£5.8m) also found himself in several promising positions.

However, the hosts struggled to turn that early pressure into meaningful chances. They finished with just two shots on target and 0.69 expected goals (xG).

Both sides began to create more after the hour mark, but Everton ultimately edged the xG battle 1.11 to 0.69.

The lack of cutting edge is becoming a major concern for Spurs’ attacking assets. Dominic Solanke (£5.9m) offered very little before making way after 63 minutes, while Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) struggled to influence proceedings from the left flank.

Roberto De Zerbi acknowledged that confidence may now be playing a part.

“Maybe the energy, maybe the fact we didn’t score, maybe we lost in some players a little confidence. We have to improve in the last third of the pitch, for sure. The last decision, the last pass.” – Roberto De Zerbi

SAVINHO OFFERS SOME ENCOURAGEMENT

There wasn’t much to get excited about from a Tottenham attacking perspective, but Savio (£6.5m) was one of their brighter performers.

The Brazilian created four chances, more than any other Spurs player, and also registered two attempts of his own. That resulted in 0.36 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Sandro Tonali (£5.4m) actually led his teammates for xGI, reaching 0.40. Most of that came from his one chance created, with the midfielder producing 0.31 expected assists (xA).

Solanke’s display was much less encouraging. The striker failed to register anything of note before De Zerbi replaced him after 63 minutes.

Mathys Tel (£5.8m) took over through the middle and received some very public coaching from his manager after the final whistle.

“He is a striker and the striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with Maddison, Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker. He has to look at the goal or the cross from Robertson. He has to stay inside.” – Roberto De Zerbi

That central role is worth monitoring if Tel continues to get opportunities.

KINSKY MAKES IT BACK-TO-BACK CLEAN SHEETS

While Spurs’ attack continues to struggle, things are looking much better at the opposite end.

Antonín Kinsky recorded his second successive clean sheet, having also shut out Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 3.

The Czech goalkeeper prevented 0.69 expected goals on target against Everton and made two particularly important saves after half-time.

First, Thierno Barry (£5.6m) met Tyrique George’s (£5.5m) cross at close range, only for Kinsky to keep it out with his face.

His second big intervention came after his own mistake. A loose pass fell straight to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m), but Kinsky reacted quickly and raced from his goal to smother the resulting effort.

After plenty of Fantasy managers moved Kinsky on earlier in the campaign, consecutive clean sheets are beginning to show his potential.

Spurs may be heading in the wrong direction offensively, but back-to-back shutouts at least suggest their defence is improving.

PORRO + UDOGIE MISS OUT

Pedro Porro (£5.5m) and Destiny Udogie (£4.5m) were both absent from the Everton clash, forcing De Zerbi to change both of his full-backs.

Speaking on Friday, the Spurs boss revealed that Porro had suffered a “small muscular problem”, while Udogie’s workload also needed managing.

DEFCON POINTS ON BOTH SIDES

There were plenty of defensive contributions on show, with James Garner (£6.0m) leading the match on 17 DefCons.

The Everton midfielder comfortably secured an additional two FPL points, while teammate Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m) also banked two after reaching 11. Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) narrowly missed out on nine, with James Tarkowski (£6.1m) finishing on eight.

Tottenham also had a DefCon winner. Jan Paul van Hecke recorded 13 defensive contributions, adding another two points to his clean-sheet return. Those are his first such points of 2026/27.

Tarkowski, meanwhile, praised Everton’s defensive effort and his partnership with Branthwaite after the match.

“It was tough early on, very tough. I thought they started really well and made it really difficult for us, but we stuck in there. Plenty of blocks, plenty of tackles.”

“We managed to get bodies on the line and stop the ball going in our net.” – James Tarkowski

BARRY POSTS 0.67 XG

Everton arguably carried the greater attacking threat, particularly after the break.

Barry was at the centre of much of it. The forward completed the full 90 minutes and produced five attempts, including one big chance, on his way to 0.67 xG.

His best opportunity arrived five minutes after half-time. George delivered from the left and Barry met the ball at close range, only for Kinsky to make the save.

Since Beto left, Barry has put together back-to-back 90-minute outings.

Dewsbury-Hall was lively, too.

He registered three attempts, created one chance and missed a big opportunity. His best opening came courtesy of Kinsky’s misplaced pass, but the Spurs goalkeeper recovered to deny him.

The midfielder later created an excellent opportunity for Brennan Johnson (£5.9m), cutting the ball back for the former Tottenham player to fire over.

Dewsbury-Hall finished with 0.26 xGI, while Johnson recorded 0.34 despite being withdrawn after 75 minutes.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) and James Maddison (£6.3m) returned from the Tottenham bench, with the latter getting his first league minutes since suffering a shoulder injury. Jack Grealish (£6.5m) also featured for just under half an hour for Everton as he continues to build his fitness.