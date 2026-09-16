FPL Gameweek 5: Who is predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 5?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is the only player to exceed 1.0 projected attacking returns this week, which comes as little surprise. Manchester City have won all four matches so far, with Haaland starting the season strongly. Sunderland proved to be stubborn opposition for Arsenal in Gameweek 4 but haven’t kept an away Premier League clean sheet in over six months.

Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) has frustrated owners since they bought him, but Gameweek 5 gives him a chance to repay their faith. Newcastle United host Hull City and, although the visitors will no doubt again be obdurate, Wissa should still get opportunities to return. He has ‘xMins’ on his side, too, with little competition up top, and may be on penalties.

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) features high on the above list, too, level on projected returns with Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m).

Coventry City have endured a woeful start to Premier League life, losing all four matches. Their defensive struggles could play into the hands of Nottingham Forest penalty-taker Gibbs-White, who is ‘due’ a goal.

Fernandes experienced a difficult game in the Manchester derby last time out, but he now takes on a Fulham side that has allowed more big chances (18) than anyone else.

Several other popular assets make the list. Alexander Isak (£9.1m) travels to a clean-sheet-less Bournemouth with Liverpool, while Chelsea duo Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) both feature inside the top 10. Brentford away could provide a tougher test for the Blues, though.

Everton also offer plenty of potential this week. Thierno Barry (£5.6m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) face a leaky Ipswich Town side yet to record a shut-out.