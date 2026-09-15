FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 5?

15 September 2026 74 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Instead of focusing on players who have already hauled, ‘Goals Imminent’ uses Chief Scout statistics to predict which players are about to score in Gameweek 5.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive rather than reactive.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

74 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Sure Newcastle attacking numbers are bad but I think people are discounting they probably have had the toughest run so far apart from Coventry in terms of opponents defence - Leeds and Spurs away, Liverpool at home. And then Bou at home is decent and they scored two.

    So now they have this great run of fisctures is exactly when I'd expect they're number to pick up, if still bad then sure I'd worry about Wissa/Barnes.

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    1. Winnerr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      fixtures

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      1. TMERC187
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Thoughts on Fernandes Pardo? Not his performance yesterday but overall forecast.

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        1. Tomerick
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Apparently super quick, maybe faster than Elanga but young and unproven.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Why take a punt on an unknown quantity with a new manager who *might* improve their underlying data when there are so many options with pedigree doing well? The problem is not that Newcastle are definitely bad, it’s that it’s not worth the risk when other players will score points more safely

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  2. One for All
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    A)

    Kinsky
    Hall, N. Williams, Calafiori, Konsa
    Gibbs White, Palmer, Odegaard
    Joao Pedro, Isak, Haaland

    Verbruggen, King, Egan, Gross

    B)

    Pickford
    Konsa, Munoz, N .Williams, Gvardiol
    B. Fernandes, Gibbs White, Dewsbury Hall

    Bentley, Sanagore, Yalcouye, Egan

    Which team scores more, B is free hit worth it or not?

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      B frontline:

      Dcl, Haaland, Pedro

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      no i dont think thats worth a FH at all tbh

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      1. One for All
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cool, will hold thanks.

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  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    always an enjoyable read this article

    just from the eye test though Odegaard seems to be taking alot of free kicks, definitely if its better for a left footer, saka nowhere near them. close to that timber assist at the weekend

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      *also mcatee feels like someone who could explode if his team mates started finishing the chances he creates/played 90/upped his defcon per 90 just by like 2. only actually got to see him vs liverpool so far but he was class that day

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    It is the year 2078 and we are still waiting for Igor Thiago to leave the goals imminent table.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Did you get a RMT surgery tho?

      Or gave up on that one eventually

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  5. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Apologies if I've missed this, but have there been any articles on the Chelsea attack?

    I think Pedro is a pretty clear lock.

    Are 2 (or even 3) from the attack necessary?
    Assuming we limit the choices to Rogers and Palmer, you have:

    Rogers - apparently underlying numbers are good, and on form
    Palmer - on pens, more expensive, but more capable of hauls? (I'm not sure if that's just my memory of a few seasons ago playing tricks).

    I don't know where to access to ownership percentages (of 2 or 3 Chelsea attack), but with options such as Gibbs-white emerging, is it enough to just have Pedro?

    Is Palmer worth the c2m more than Rogers?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Might be worth bearing in mind that Palmer has been dropping deeper in recent games to collect the ball from what is an ordinary midfield (mainly right backs playing in CM). When Caicedo is back, I suspect Palmer will play higher up the pitch and get more involved than he has been in last few games.

      I’m not a Chelsea fan but just my 2 cents from watching their last couple of league games.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Last week was all about triple Chelsea attack.

      Just scroll down the articles.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      The FPL site now gives you ownership figures, including for your team on the team select page and under the transfer tab.

      There's a variable key. Starts with the opponent drop down.

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    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Get a membership and have a read

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/09/08/who-are-the-best-chelsea-players-to-buy-in-fpl-2

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  6. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Worth it to Freehit? Feel like lots of upside…

    Lammens
    Cali Muhmerovic DeCuyp
    Mbeumo Palmer Rogers Schade
    Haaland JP Havertz

    Tempted by MGW, Munoz, Gvardiol, Bruno, DCL

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      No.

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  7. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    would you buy scott or tavernier?
    Scott decent defcon numbers plus the occasional goal, kinda like an ampadu.
    Tavernier scored only 7 goals last season, 2 from penalty spot. poor numbers.is he ahead of kluivert for penalties?

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    1. Winnerr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Would assume Kluivert on pens. Tav underlying numbers are great this season so far... just a concerned with Europe coming up how that affects things. Still prefer over Scott though.

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      with tav, i cant be sure but i think he's benefitting from playing LW solely this season with truffert outside him, nice link up those 2. evanilson seems pretty unselfish this season as well, doesn't half help when your striker passes instead of shoots for the attackers around him 😀

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Reckon Bournemouth is a wait and see till GW 6 or 7. Good fixture kicking in and get a chance to see their approach to rotation in Europa league.

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  8. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Which duo scores more over the season? (potential Draft FPL trade)

    a) Califiori & Foden
    b) Munoz & MGW

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    1. banskt
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A higher ceiling. B more minutes. I would go A.

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      b

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    3. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      B

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    4. Tomerick
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Easily B

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  9. banskt
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Some opinions please! Confused, and Gibbs-White about to rise.

    A) Tzolis to MGW / Mbeumo / Rogers in GW5.
    B) Roll FT and target Saka in GW6.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori / De Cuyper / Shaw
    Palmer / Cherki / Szoboszlai / Tzolis / Groß
    Haaland (C) / João Pedro

    Bench: Verbruggen / Brobbey / Van Ewijk / Hume
    1 FT, £2.7m ITB, FH + WC intact.

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      i think i would rather get mgw in this gw and concentrate excess funds on upgrading hume/shaw rather than putting more into front 7/8. i have saka, i like him alot but id be lying if i said im not expecting him lose some serious mins around some of the big cl matches arsenal have upcoming like bayern

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      1. banskt
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Even if not Saka, 2 FTs give me the option to make structural changes in the team. But, I totally understand your hesitation on Saka.

        I think at that price, Shaw is a season-keeper. Hume is a real dead bench. I don't like Brobbey dragging down my TV, but not worth a hit now. So, maybe Hume / Brobbey have to wait until I wildcard. Or, just a Hume > Konsa will fix my defensive worries.

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    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'd just roll the transfer. The next gameweek is a month away and there will still be plenty of games where players can pick up an injury or not look as good as they had done in previous weeks leading up to this gameweek.

      You'll be in a better position coming out of the IB with an extra transfer in hand and more options to choose from

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      1. banskt
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, rolling FT increases my optionality for GW6. I think I might go down that route.

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  10. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    wonder how strong liverpool go today, albeit league cup and early in the season but does feel like quite important match for both teams

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      *big rotation all round, nobody cares about this cup lol

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  11. Hitthewall
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Szob + Rogers to KDH and MGW?

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  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who is the best defender to bring in...Gvardiol, an EVE def or FH def? (can't afford Tarkowski)
    Thanks!

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Gvardiol

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Between Bogel and Justin for me

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    3. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Gvardiol season keeper for me.

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    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thanks guys. Leaning towards Gvardiol.
      Have a great week!

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  13. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    No White or Timber in the squad today.

    Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga, Salmon, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Merino, Dowman, Madueke, Eze, Gyokeres.

    Subs: Meslier, Konsa, Calafiori, Ibrahim, Julienne, Tzolis, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz.

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    1. Lucky Z
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Zubi at the right of defence?

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      1. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Salmon

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        1. CRAZY TRAIN
          • 15 Years
          41 mins ago

          En croute

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      where is hincapie, and why is gabriel starting argh

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  14. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Gonzalo or Barry for gw6?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Has to be Gonzalo with those fixtures

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      G

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  15. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Those wildcarding soon, who are your bankers

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Haaland, Pedro, a 4.5 forward, Sangare if he plays 90 v Chelsea, Groß. Some form of triple Arsenal defence

      Muharemovic is close to joining that crew

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        I’m looking at GW6/7 btw

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  16. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Was going to make a move from Wissa to DCL (should have just went DCL on WC) but thought Newcastle presented more attacking threat. Ya no.

    Anyway Delap is intriguing. 2 frees and funds I can do Szobo + Wissa to MGW and Delap 0.0.

    Will cost me the .5 needed for DCL. Thoughts?? Any others going Delap as cheap 3rd forward option?

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      I wouldn't do that. I would stick to the original plan. Wissa has Hull at home and Coventry away next two.

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      1. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yeah, I'm giving Wissa the next two games to prove himself. Crazy to get rid with those fixtures.

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  17. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Everyone capping Haaland, or is anyone considering Isak? I think Isak outscores Haaland. Sunderland are not a bad team, Haaland can probably score, but I don't see a haul being that likely. Bournemouth and Pool are both leaky in defence, I think it could be a high scoring / scrappy game, like 2-3 or something, and I think Isak would be the Pool player most likely to haul in that situation. So I'm thinking Haaland gets 1 goal, or a blank, Isak, 2 attacking returns, but hopefully more.

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Sunderland are a different beast at home compared to away though. I'm sticking with Haaland (c).

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      If we’re thinking honestly, Haaland is a perma cap (apart from Arsenal away). £15.5m, best striker in the world who can score against anyone

      Only reason you wouldn’t captain him for a game like Sunderland at home is if there was a DGW or you don’t own him. Might be good to take him out at some point this season but that needs the other players in the league to perform and they mostly aren’t trustworthy enough

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      I’d do Haaland if I had him.

      I don’t though so I’m on Bruno

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  18. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Senesi starts for Spurs. Missed the last 3 PL games

    Maybe the most overpriced defender in the game

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  19. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Please pick b4 wc6
    A) play davis eve (bench shaw & cash)
    B) shaw/cash to dedic/myllonko/aina (bench davis)

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      A.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      A

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  20. Pringle
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for free before wildcard over int break?

    White + Maguire —> N.Williams + Munoz

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      I wouldn't spend 2 FT right before a WC. I'd do White to Munoz and just play Maguire if you have to.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        This

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    2. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      28 mins ago

      Go for it. White and Maguire will sink like a stone

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  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Liverpool might struggle tonight

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      It is a totally different team/ B team. Spurs have to win.

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  22. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    on wildcard 6... buy mbeumo or MGW?
    if you think is mgw i could bring him in earlier, from gw5 onwards.

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  23. Randy_Marsh
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cherki or Mbuemo?

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  24. x.jim.x
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Bad day for Ed Sheeran hahahaha

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