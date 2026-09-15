Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 5?

Instead of focusing on players who have already hauled, ‘Goals Imminent’ uses Chief Scout statistics to predict which players are about to score in Gameweek 5.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive rather than reactive.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.