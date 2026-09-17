Joao Pedro, James, Caicedo: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 5

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Xabi Alonso was typically evasive on the Chelsea team news front, saying that no one – not even Joao Pedro – is ruled out of the Brentford game on Friday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 5

He didn’t clarify what the forward’s injury is, though reports suggest it’s a knee problem. In fact, he said it was possible that Pedro could play tomorrow despite pulling out of the Brazil squad.

“In terms of injuries, and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow, so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. So, I prefer to be cautious and we will wait till tomorrow to take the final decision on every player.” – Xabi Alonso on the Chelsea team news

“No.” – Xabi Alonso, when asked if he could confirm what Joao Pedro’s injury is

“It’s a possibility.” – Xabi Alonso on whether Joao Pedro could play on Friday but still miss out on international duty with Brazil

Elsewhere, Moises Caicedo (calf) is “closer” to a return.

“He is getting closer and tomorrow, we will take a final decision in the team and in the squad that is coming to Brentford.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

Reece James, along with Caicedo and Pedro, missed training on Tuesday, and Alonso was asked why.

“No, it was just a decision for Tuesday and we will see his development. Tomorrow, we will decide.” – Xabi Alonso on if there were any concerns about Reece James following his no-show in training in midweek

Marco Palestra (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist), who both missed the start of 2026/27, trained this week. No prizes for guessing what update Alonso gave us on the pair…