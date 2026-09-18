Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

18 September 2026 220 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

220 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Michelle Davin
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Should I WC the below bunch?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Shaw Davis
    Rogers ,Fernandes (C) Semenyo,Tzolis
    Pedro Thiago Isak

    Verbruggen,Cherki,White ,Hume

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    1. fricky_
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      No need for WC, start Cherki over Tzolis

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    2. Sly Fly
      • 17 Years
      48 mins ago

      How many players do you 100% want to change? If it's more than, ooh, six or seven, then I'd wildcard. If it's three of four and you can live with the others, than maybe some transfers and hits.

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  2. Johnny too hotty
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Fpl draft - I own Bruno G but could switch him to Barnes.
    Would you say thats a good move or would I regret long term

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  3. Lost for Wirtz
    48 mins ago

    Munoz is so exciting for this weekend. But is he a hold after? And is Neco Williams not the better pick, because he is 5m?

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Murillo is the best pick

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    2. NoOneCares
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Munoz is by far the best NFO def

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  4. YupOutaThat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Pick one - Rogers, Mbeuno, KDH, Gakpo

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      KDH

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    2. fricky_
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Long term- Rogers
      One week punt- KDH

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  5. mr_jones
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    switch pedro to another striker or just let him play with yalcouye / de cuyper on the bench?

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    1. Bumbaclot
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Second option

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    2. Jet5605
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      2

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  6. Bumbaclot
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hi all

    A bit lost in what to do. Does this need a transfer or WC? I have 1FT

    Kinky/verb
    Konsa/cali/muharemovic/ajer/oshea
    Bruno/cherki/szobo/schade/gross
    Haaland/pedro/dcl

    Thanks everyone and will happily comment back to others questions on the page 🙂

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    1. fricky_
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Team is great mate! Definitely roll. I´d play
      Kinsky
      Konsa-Cali-Muh
      Bruno-Cherki-Schade-
      Haaland-DCL-Pedro
      With Szobo first bench then Gross

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      1. Bumbaclot
        • 15 Years
        34 mins ago

        Thanks mate! Only 10 players there though

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        1. fricky_
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Hahah correct, Szobo as the 11th of course, Gross first bench

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  7. Wirtz Up
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is the Brighton 19 year old striker worth a punt? Apologies I don't know his name. Going to say Koustalious? Grateful for any insight. I do like to take punts so Im really interested in him.

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    1. fricky_
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not against Arsenal

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  8. Jet5605
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best first sub to cover JP? Already have Raya & Calafiori

    A - Konsa
    B - GroB

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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  9. jossund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Calafiori – Konsa – Hall
    Szoboszlai – Rogers – Palmer (VC) – Ødegaard
    Haaland (C) – João Pedro – Wissa
    Bench: Bentley, Groß, De Cuyper, Egan

    2 FTs 1,3 mill in the bank
    1: Groß in for Pedro and hold
    2: Thiago > Pedro
    3: Gibbs-White > Ødegaard
    4: ?

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    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Szoboszlai > MGW

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  10. seuldeeobs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Hi Tom, hope you are well

    I'm planning to Benchboost as well this week and have 3 transfers at hand.

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Thomas Muharemovic Thiaw
    Rogers Palmers Barnes Stach Gibbs-White
    Barry Joao Pedro Haaland

    with JP being tentative, I am thinking of replacing Delap and replacing Thomas with either Munoz or go with Gvardiol

    another alternative I thought to build FT again is, having Wissa/Munoz in place of JP/Thomas

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  11. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play Gross or Konsa?

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  12. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    For one week only

    A - Mbeumo (FUL A)
    or
    B- DCL (CRY H)

    1) Saka (BHA A) + Mbeumo (FUL A)
    or
    2) Bruno (FUL A) + Barnes (HUL H)

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    1. fricky_
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      B 2

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      B2

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    3. YupOutaThat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      B1

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  13. fricky_
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    B2

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  14. Johnny too hotty
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    is it a bad decision to transfer out pedro owned from GW1 this week and then bring back in on WC next week?
    i suppose team value isnt everything?

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  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best White replacement for max 6.0?

    Will probably WC over the IB

    A) Munoz
    B) Williams
    C) Konsa
    D) Gvardiol

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Go Munoz then if a one week punt

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers!

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Didn’t Arteta say White was fit?

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes, but everyone expects him to eighter be subbed for Timber after 45 mins or that Timber starts and White gets a Cameo

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      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        So hard to start him, would have to start Thomas instead

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    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      A

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    4. fricky_
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

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    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cheers!

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  16. Miguel Sanchez
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) DCL (CPA)
    B) Bruno (ful)

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      DCL at Elland Road is very good. Both have pens. I have no faith in Utd currently.

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    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      For me, Bruno. But I am biased as MUFC fan. He's slightly rested, and probably a little angry about the last couple of results.

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  17. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Time for FH or Wildcard?

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol, Calafiori, De Cupyer
    Bruno, Gross, Rogers, Elanga, Szobozslai
    Haaland, JP

    Kinsky, Thomas, Giles, Wright

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      No transfers btw and im thinking FH as the team/Squad isnt that bad

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    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would hold the WC until after the international break. Have you got any FTs

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      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sorry didn’t see your second comments, I would roll mate

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thanks!

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          1. Steve Stiffler
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Do you mind answering mine below cheers

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            1. estheblessed
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Sure thing!

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      FH

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        WHat I am thinking currently

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  18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Absolutely mad there will be FOUR international games after this gw. A lot to monitor over the international break with injuries, fatigue, travel

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good thing they put a Int break, not like it was a huge tournament just this summer

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  19. tractorboy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Kinsky (Rushworth)

    Konsa / Calafiori / Hall / de Cuyper / Thomas

    Szoboslai / Rogers / Palmer / Saka / 4.4

    JP / Haaland / DCL

    1FT, 0.3 ITB

    I'm very tempted to sell de Cuyper given I believe he will be a minutes risk when Mitoma is back. And they have a tough schedule (and Europe!).

    a) de Cuyper -> Williams/Muharemovic
    b) Keep, and play de Cuyper?
    c) Keep, and play Thomas

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assuming you aren't WCing any time soon, I would probably roll. De Cuyper is hardly a bad pick, and could pick up either a clean sheet (feels unlikely), DC points (reasonable chance) or a surprise assist.

      Thomas is just bench fodder really, but a reliable player to get you either 1 or 2 points when he is subbed on, which at most will be 3 times this season.

      I would set my bench up in this order: De Cuyper - Thomas - 4.4 midfielder. Hope Joao Pedro plays, then take whatever you get.

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  20. Steve Stiffler
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) J. Pedro
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Konsa
    D) Hall

    Cheers

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pedro is injured? 100% A)

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      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was in two minds yeah thinking is Alonso pulling a fast one, thanks mate

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  21. damiang2233
    • 16 Years
    32 mins ago

    Delap for Rutter. Good move on a FT?

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  22. TheSteel
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is JP playing or nah?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Noes

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      1. TheSteel
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Hvala

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Jebi ga

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  23. Miguel Sanchez
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Wissa (HUL)
    B) Szoboszlai (bou)

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  24. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is the following worth it for free:
    - Joao Pedro and Tzolis to MGW and Gonzalo

    Or is it madness? Still got WC and FH chips.

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  25. Under my Cucurella
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Currently have FH and WC available and 1FT 0.4ITB. I am open to playing WC in GW6 so any move this week could easily be just a 1 week punt. Thoughts on these potential moves?

    A: Pedro > Barry/Wissa
    B: play FH this week
    C: Tzolis > Ndoye/Barnes/KDH/Stach
    D: Roll FT
    E: WC this week

    Kinsky Verb
    Calafiori Maguire Konsa Ajer Davis
    Bruno Rogers Szob Tzolis Gomez
    Haaland JP DCL

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  26. The Kopites
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    1 WC
    2 Mbeumo -> MGW
    3 Other?

    Kinsky
    Cala Gvardiol Shaw
    GroB Semenyo Szobo Mbeumo
    Pedro Haaland Isak

    Ver/Konsa/Gomez/Hume

    1FT 0,5ITB

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  27. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which is the best long term move to free up funds to improve defence?

    Bruno to MGW
    Palmer to Rogers
    Saka to Odegaard

    I think currently I'm on Palmer

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    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      hmmm trcikey one. Personally i like bruno to MGW

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Palmer to Rogers

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  28. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Currently on this as Wildcard, would love any feedback / thoughts please!

    Leno
    Munoz / Calafiori / Gvardiol
    Palmer / Saka / Gibbs-White / King
    Barry / Pedro / Haaland

    Lecomte / Yalcoure / Konsa / Davis

    Some thoughts
    - I could swap Palmer for Rogers, allowing king to enzo
    - Could swap saka to odegaard to do allow the enzo move, but keeping king for yalcoure
    - Could look to downgrade gvardiol to keep both saka & palmer

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  29. thewhitepele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Got 2 FT and 1.5 ITB. Original plan was to WC during IB, but now considering saving it for later.

    A) Save FTs and do 3 transfers / WC during IB
    B) Tzolis, Mbeumo --> MGW, Rogers
    C) Ndiyae, JP --> Rogers, Barry
    D) Ndiyae, Tzolis, JP --> Rogers, MGW, Barry

    Kinsky (Lammens)
    Cala DeCuyper Muharemovic (White, Hume)
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Tzolis (Ndiyae)
    Isak JP Thiago

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  30. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Planning for ~4gw. O'Reilly to
    A)Gvardiol
    B) Hall
    C) Neco
    D) Tarko

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