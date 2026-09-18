What should FPL managers do with Szoboszlai?

Ahead of Gameweek 5, a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are wondering whether it’s time to say goodbye to Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m).

There are several reasons why the midfielder has been so popular among engaged managers, but after four Gameweeks of a largely indifferent Liverpool start to 2026/27, doubts are growing to the point where Szoboszlai has become the second-most sold player ahead of today’s deadline.

READ MORE: Our Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 5

Here, we weigh up the pros and cons of selecting the Hungarian.

ARGUMENTS FOR KEEPING…

He takes penalties and set pieces

At the start, Szoboszlai was included in over a third of teams, given his attractive price tag and expected involvement in set-pieces. That ownership shot up to 40% after Gameweek 1 when he – not Alexander Isak (£9.1m) – stepped up to score Liverpool’s stoppage-time penalty.

As well as his equaliser, Szoboszlai produced three shots and created three chances that day, delivering a Gameweek high of six corners, three free-kicks and 10 crosses. His expected goal involvement (xGI) was the third-highest among midfielders, albeit mostly based on the spot-kick. A dream start.

A nailed-on starter

Unlike teammates, Szoboszlai has the guarantee of game time in his favour. He is the only Reds midfielder to have appeared in all 360 minutes so far, which the likes of Cody Gakpo (£7.2m), Victor Munoz (£6.5m), Rio Ngumoha (£5.8m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m), Florian Wirtz (£7.3m) and Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) can’t offer.

These will likely be subjected to increasing levels of rotation once the Champions League fixtures resume.

Szoboszlai has no significant competition for his central midfield place, while versatility means he can also fill in either at right-back or on the right wing if required.

Compared with midfielders from Manchester City, for example, he’s not at risk of being sidelined for spells like Ryan Cherki (£7.8m) is.

Potential DefCon returns from right-back

Playing in a two-man midfield pivot and able to fill in at full-back, Szoboszlai is also a candidate for receiving extra defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

He picked up such a reward in Gameweek 2, against Nottingham Forest. This was partly because he was deployed at right-back near the end, once Jeremie Frimpong (£5.3m) was substituted.

ARGUMENTS FOR SELLING…

Current midfield role – neither here nor there

Due to his midfield role, he isn’t getting forward at a rate that FPL managers would like. The Reds’ vice-captain was unlucky to be denied a penalty against Ipswich Town, when he was adjudged to have strayed offside in the build-up to him being felled in the area.

He probably would’ve taken that spot kick too, meaning a successful one would put his FPL points tally beyond 20, rather than just 18. But, in general, his attacking edge has been subdued, with Gakpo, Wirtz and Barcola left to get things done.

Szoboszlai ranks joint-10th among midfielders for shots (above). Yet only one of these 11 – the penalty – occurred inside the box.

As demonstrated by Tuesday night’s absolutely glorious volley against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup, he can hit the net from distance. But 10 midfielders have a better overall xGI than Szoboszlai’s 2.05, suggesting that midfield funds could be better deployed.

And he just isn’t hitting DefCon enough from central midfield, either. His one success owed to a second-half position change to right-back.

Fearsome fixtures

Another issue to bear in mind is the severity of Liverpool’s forthcoming match schedule. Our free-to-use Fixture Ticker thinks they have the second-toughest next five. Looking below, it’s not a run suggesting that fun times lie ahead for Reds’ assets.

FINAL THOUGHTS

There are some very good reasons for Szoboszlai’s popularity. A 90-minute all-round midfielder with various routes to points, plenty of weeks will see him score in open play, convert a penalty, assist either from a set-piece or in open play, or grab DefCon points if he’s at right-back. He’s currently on both our ‘Goals Imminent’ and ‘Assists Imminent’ tables.

We’ve seen from recent Champions League and EFL Cup strikes that it’s not just about spot kicks.

On the other hand, he’s not getting inside the box enough. Nor is he racking up the DefCons from central midfield. Maybe for this tough fixture run, there are bigger goal threats/DefCon magnets at that price (or lower). He’s basically Gross but for £1.3m more.

Lying joint-24th in the midfield rankings, Szoboszlai has the same number of points as Daichi Kamada (£5.0m), Tyrique George (£5.5m) and Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m). Respectfully, these are not players anyone would think of including in their FPL teams.

The Hungarian still has 35% ownership, but Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m), Kevin Schade (£6.1m), Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) all offer greater open-play goal/assist prospects by having a greater licence to attack.

Not a priority sell by any stretch, then, but certainly dispensable while his role remains as it does.