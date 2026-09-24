Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Best forwards

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In our final position-by-position guide for Sofascore’s Nations League game, we take a look at the best forwards.

From budget gems to premium buys, we pick out a few names to consider below.

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HOW FORWARDS SCORE POINTS IN SOFASCORE FANTASY

Everything from tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries to chances created and penalty wins is rewarded in Sofascore Fantasy, alongside traditional goal and assist bonuses:

Playing up to 60 minutes : +1 pt

: +1 pt Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding injury time) : +2 pts

: +2 pts Goal scored : +4 pts

: +4 pts Assist : +3 pts

: +3 pts Yellow card : -1 pt

: -1 pt Second yellow card : -1 pt to -3 pts (based on minute of dismissal)

: -1 pt to -3 pts (based on minute of dismissal) Red card : -2 pts to -4 pts (based on minute of dismissal)

: -2 pts to -4 pts (based on minute of dismissal) Penalty conceded : -2 pts

: -2 pts Penalty won : +2 pts

: +2 pts Penalty missed : -3 pts

: -3 pts Clearances : +1 pt for every 6 clearances

: +1 pt for every 6 clearances Shots blocked : +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked

: +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked Interceptions : +1 pt for every 3 interceptions

: +1 pt for every 3 interceptions Tackles won : +1 pt for every 3 tackles won

: +1 pt for every 3 tackles won Duels won : +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher

: +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher Was fouled : +1 pt for every 3 times fouled

: +1 pt for every 3 times fouled Clearance off line : +2 pts

: +2 pts Long balls : +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher

: +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher Key passes : +1 pt for every 2 key passes

: +1 pt for every 2 key passes Successful dribbles : +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles

: +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles Offsides : -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside

: -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside Dispossessed : -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed

: -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed Passing accuracy : +1 pt for completing 40+ passes with 90%+ accuracy

: +1 pt for completing 40+ passes with 90%+ accuracy Sofascore Rating: -2 pts to 3 pts

Kylian Mbappe (£12.0m)

Mbappe is the most popular pick in the game with 39.3% ownership, and for good reason, as he arrives in stellar form.

Following an explosive start to the current campaign and an impressive World Cup run where he averaged 11.1 points per match, he spearheads France’s formidable attack.

Beyond his obvious goal-scoring threat, his heavy involvement in build-up play provides a very high points floor for a forward, making him a truly fixture-proof asset.

Erling Haaland (£11.5m)

Norway’s talismanic striker remains a real offensive force at international level.

Armed with a mind-boggling record of 62 goals in 55 appearances, he finds the back of the net with astonishing regularity for his nation. Facing group opponents Denmark and Wales, he has the fixtures to maintain that output.

After delivering 10.0 points per match during the World Cup, the Manchester City forward enters this period in fine form, having already registered seven goals across all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m)

At 41, Ronaldo remains a superb Fantasy asset, having finished as the top scorer in League A during the previous edition of the tournament.

Backed by Portugal’s key creators and with a favourable group stage draw, you can expect CR7 to claim his share of the goals.

His penalty duties and aerial dominance should ensure scoring potential across every fixture.

Breel Embolo (£7.5m)

Embolo spearheads the Switzerland attack heading into an attractive run of opening fixtures.

Serving as the primary focal point up top, he boasts a strong record in competitive international matches.

His physical style and ability to win duels high up the pitch make him a prime mid-priced target with potential for returns. Though he is suspended for Round 1, he is superb for the rest of the weeks.

David Strelec (£6.5m)

Slovakia enjoy one of the most manageable groups in the Nations League, and operating as their focal point up front, Strelec is a very strong budget option.

He enters Round 1 with a high ceiling as Slovakia kick off with consecutive home fixtures against Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Mirlind Daku (£5.5m)

Daku is an ideal budget enabler as Albania prepare for a highly winnable home opener against Belarus.

His combination of shot volume and key pass involvement makes him a versatile option to free up crucial funds for premium assets.

Facing San Marino twice in the first four rounds, Daku has obvious appeal.

Roberts Uldrikis (£4.5m)

At only £4.5m, Uldrikis is a nailed-on starter for Latvia.

Standing at a massive 1.98m tall, the SC Heerenveen striker has fully recovered from his long-term injury and is the focal point of Paolo Nicolato’s attack.

An elite target man, he dominates aerial duels, which could trigger the duels won bonus (+1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher), and can also exploit the fouls won bonus (+1 pt for every 3 times fouled).

Joannes Bjartalid (£4.0m)

Do not let his £4.0m price fool you; Bjartalid is a crucial attacking outlet for the Faroe Islands who often handles set-piece deliveries.

Because he plays as an advanced winger/attacking midfielder but is classified as a forward in the game, he has a high points floor.

His cross and corner-taking duties mean he regularly creates key passes and completes accurate long balls, making him easily the best £4.0m asset in the game.