Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Best forwards

24 September 2026 12 comments
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Sponsored by Sofascore

In our final position-by-position guide for Sofascore’s Nations League game, we take a look at the best forwards.

From budget gems to premium buys, we pick out a few names to consider below.

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HOW FORWARDS SCORE POINTS IN SOFASCORE FANTASY

Everything from tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries to chances created and penalty wins is rewarded in Sofascore Fantasy, alongside traditional goal and assist bonuses:

  • Playing up to 60 minutes: +1 pt
  • Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding injury time): +2 pts
  • Goal scored: +4 pts
  • Assist: +3 pts
  • Yellow card: -1 pt
  • Second yellow card: -1 pt to -3 pts (based on minute of dismissal)
  • Red card: -2 pts to -4 pts (based on minute of dismissal)
  • Penalty conceded: -2 pts
  • Penalty won: +2 pts
  • Penalty missed: -3 pts
  • Clearances: +1 pt for every 6 clearances
  • Shots blocked: +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked
  • Interceptions: +1 pt for every 3 interceptions
  • Tackles won: +1 pt for every 3 tackles won
  • Duels won: +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher
  • Was fouled: +1 pt for every 3 times fouled
  • Clearance off line: +2 pts
  • Long balls: +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher
  • Key passes: +1 pt for every 2 key passes
  • Successful dribbles: +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles
  • Offsides: -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside
  • Dispossessed: -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed
  • Passing accuracy: +1 pt for completing 40+ passes with 90%+ accuracy
  • Sofascore Rating: -2 pts to 3 pts

Kylian Mbappe (£12.0m)

Mbappe is the most popular pick in the game with 39.3% ownership, and for good reason, as he arrives in stellar form.

Following an explosive start to the current campaign and an impressive World Cup run where he averaged 11.1 points per match, he spearheads France’s formidable attack.

Beyond his obvious goal-scoring threat, his heavy involvement in build-up play provides a very high points floor for a forward, making him a truly fixture-proof asset.

Erling Haaland (£11.5m)

Norway’s talismanic striker remains a real offensive force at international level.

Armed with a mind-boggling record of 62 goals in 55 appearances, he finds the back of the net with astonishing regularity for his nation. Facing group opponents Denmark and Wales, he has the fixtures to maintain that output.

After delivering 10.0 points per match during the World Cup, the Manchester City forward enters this period in fine form, having already registered seven goals across all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m)

At 41, Ronaldo remains a superb Fantasy asset, having finished as the top scorer in League A during the previous edition of the tournament.

Backed by Portugal’s key creators and with a favourable group stage draw, you can expect CR7 to claim his share of the goals.

His penalty duties and aerial dominance should ensure scoring potential across every fixture.

Breel Embolo (£7.5m)

Embolo spearheads the Switzerland attack heading into an attractive run of opening fixtures.

Serving as the primary focal point up top, he boasts a strong record in competitive international matches.

His physical style and ability to win duels high up the pitch make him a prime mid-priced target with potential for returns. Though he is suspended for Round 1, he is superb for the rest of the weeks.

David Strelec (£6.5m)

Slovakia enjoy one of the most manageable groups in the Nations League, and operating as their focal point up front, Strelec is a very strong budget option.

He enters Round 1 with a high ceiling as Slovakia kick off with consecutive home fixtures against Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Mirlind Daku (£5.5m)

Daku is an ideal budget enabler as Albania prepare for a highly winnable home opener against Belarus.

His combination of shot volume and key pass involvement makes him a versatile option to free up crucial funds for premium assets.

Facing San Marino twice in the first four rounds, Daku has obvious appeal.

Roberts Uldrikis (£4.5m)

At only £4.5m, Uldrikis is a nailed-on starter for Latvia.

Standing at a massive 1.98m tall, the SC Heerenveen striker has fully recovered from his long-term injury and is the focal point of Paolo Nicolato’s attack.

An elite target man, he dominates aerial duels, which could trigger the duels won bonus (+1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher), and can also exploit the fouls won bonus (+1 pt for every 3 times fouled).

Joannes Bjartalid (£4.0m)

Do not let his £4.0m price fool you; Bjartalid is a crucial attacking outlet for the Faroe Islands who often handles set-piece deliveries.

Because he plays as an advanced winger/attacking midfielder but is classified as a forward in the game, he has a high points floor.

His cross and corner-taking duties mean he regularly creates key passes and completes accurate long balls, making him easily the best £4.0m asset in the game.

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HUMAN TRIPOD
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Wildcard team from two GWs ago with 4FT and £0m left:

    Kinsky, Dubravka
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper, Muharemovic, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Janelt, Slater
    Haaland, Pedro, Isak

    I'd like to improve the keeper(s) and tinker midfield a bit. Any thoughts please?
    a) Dubravka/Rogers/Janelt to £4.5m GK/Gross/Tavernier (or other £6m mids)
    b) Dubravka/Rogers/Janelt/Isak to £4.5m GK/Mbeumo/Gross/Barry (+£1.8m cash)
    c) Kinsky/Konsa/Rogers/Janelt/Isak (-4 points) to Raya/Gvardiol/Mbeumo/Gross/£5m FWD
    d) Any other suggestions?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wouldn't prioritise removing Kinsky, if at all. Upgrading at least one of Janelt or Slater is clearly the priority.

      If we get positive news on Pedro pre-deadline, I would just use 2FT's on Moving Isak to a cheaper forward and then upgrade Janelt to Gross, banking the other 2 FT's.

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      1. HUMAN TRIPOD
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, it'd either be for Raya (likely highest GK) or having another £4.5m to rotate with.

        Yeah, guess very dependent on Pedro/Palmer injury news as well.

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    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      kinsky,calafiori,palmer,janelt to raya,gvardiol,gross,king

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  2. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is it too risky to include De Cuyper on a wildcard given mitoma might be back soon?

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    1. Over Midwicket
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      No. He's essential imo.

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    2. HUMAN TRIPOD
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      As usual, it depends. If your 4th or 5th defenders are good I would.

      I think he'll keep his place, but will start getting subbed off early for a few weeks. Might not actually be a bad thing for a defender.

      But also not sure how European line-ups will look. Could Mitoma play more league games?

      In short, yes?

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      1. HUMAN TRIPOD
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Actually mean no looking back!

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    3. Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mitoma is an ok player, but unless the Brighton coach is foolish, De Cuyper is a top EPL player.

      MDC could be bought by Arsenal and play for Tzolis and start immediately.

      Mitoma is not an all-star player.

      Am I wrong?

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    4. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm keeping him (on WC), but I've had him from gw1. There are plentiful options at his selling price if he's dropped so I'm not too concerned.

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  3. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dripping Player Hayter Comments....

    (1) I wish you punks stopped buying Gross and Maxim DC, that was my idea, get your own idea
    (2) Hull does not suck. Targeting Hull is ok but they are not Aguacates.
    (3) I love everyone with 3 Arsenal defenders. Lazy and Dumb. Keep it up.
    (4) Harvey Barnes seems like a trap to me, this kid can't stay healthy when I bring him on.
    (5) Wissa was always going to burn me.
    (6) My mind is focused on Gonzalo, is he going to pull a Woltemade and suck?
    (7) Szoboslob can't blank forever and I am trapped with him. My guess is that he blanks until I finally trade him away on a -4 hit. Then he braces.
    (8) Cherki got robbed of a second Assist last week and the outrage is just me. I am the only dude walking around outraged.
    (9) Palmer succcks at his price point. But it seems risky to go Pedro-Morgan for Chelsea offensive coverage.
    (10) Odegaard seems like a trap. I just don't see Count Dracula not rotating his talented midfield. Bruno, Rice, Eze, Odegaard, Zubi, Merino, and Miles Skelly.
    (11) Barry is about to become template?
    (12) Shade by my numbers is essential but I like Josh King as a player but can you have two Fulhams? If you already have Gonzalo. Seems irresponsible.

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  4. banskt
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    To WC or not to WC? Bleeding TV.

    Verbruggen / Kinsky*
    Calafiori / De Cuyper / Shaw* / Van Ewijk* / Hume*
    Palmer / Cherki / Groß / Szoboslai* / Tzolis*
    Haaland / Joao Pedro / Delap

    1FT / 3.0m itb / Chips left: FH, WC

    I want to sell the starred players, but apart from Hume, others are starting - at least for now.

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