WUCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Team reveal

With the UEFA Women’s Champions League returning for Matchday 2, our WUCL Fantasy expert Joe shares his latest team, transfer plans and the players he’s backing ahead of the deadline.

Matchday 1 provided a solid start for my team. A return of 104 points has put me 366th in the world, which is a really good position to build from.

With a short turnaround to Matchday 2, and the Limitless chip likely to be played, here’s how my team is currently looking.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

Anneke Borbe (€4.5m) currently holds the Wednesday goalkeeper spot. Arsenal have struggled to kick-start their season but have still looked solid defensively, conceding just twice in their opening five fixtures.

Arsenal play in one of Wednesday’s early kick-offs, so I’ll know whether Borbe starts before the deadline. If she doesn’t, I can switch to María Isabel ‘Misa’ Rodríguez Rivero (€4.0m).

If I decide to use my third Arsenal slot elsewhere, Christiane Endler (€4.5m) of OL Lyonnes or Ena Mahmutovic (€5.5m) could come in instead.

Katarzyna Kiedrzynek (€5.0m) is my choice for Thursday. Paris Saint-Germain are the only team in the Première Ligue yet to concede and have a favourable home fixture against OH Leuven, who they kept a clean sheet against in last season’s league stage.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal’s centre-backs have historically performed well for ball recoveries. Lotte Wubben-Moy (€5.0m) made the most in the competition last season, while Leah Williamson (€5.5m) ranked second the season before.

For now, Williamson is in my team after making 11 ball recoveries in Matchday 1. However, I’m not ruling out a switch to Emily Fox (€5.0m) or Wubben-Moy before the deadline.

Giulia Gwinn (€5.0m) continued her sensational attacking form by scoring against Manchester City in Matchday 1. She returned 11 points for me last Tuesday, making her an easy hold on Limitless as Bayern Munich travel to Benfica.

Selma Bacha (€5.0m) is another player I’ve kept from my Matchday 1 team. OL Lyonnes have had a full week to prepare, while opponents Chelsea faced a tough battle against Arsenal on Sunday.

Lyon impressed against Servette and go into Wednesday’s match as favourites, so I’m happy to hold Bacha. A switch to Wendie Renard (€6.0m) could also appeal if we get a strong indication that she’ll start.

Thiniba Samoura (€4.0m) is my second PSG player as I look to target their home fixture against OH Leuven.

Simone Boye Sørensen (€4.0m) completes my defence. HB Køge came within minutes of a huge upset away to Arsenal, with a 92nd-minute penalty making the difference.

This week, they face a Servette side who have just conceded eight goals to Lyon. Sørensen also offers potential through ball recoveries, having made seven in Matchday 1, while she’s shown some set-piece threat by scoring twice from corners this season.

MIDFIELDERS

I still have no idea how Klara Bühl (€8.5m) blanked in Matchday 1. The German international missed two big chances and created six opportunities for her team.

She has scored or assisted in every other match she’s played this season, so I’m keeping the faith.

I’m currently doubling up on the Bayern midfield with Linda Dallmann (€6.5m), who registered an assist and recovered seven balls in Matchday 1. I’m not completely locked into that pick, though.

Barcelona provide another midfield double-up through Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.5m) and Clàudia Pina (€9.0m).

Barcelona are the team I want to target most from Wednesday’s fixtures, and a triple-up in attack feels like the best way to do that. Crucially, we’ll also see their starting XI before the deadline.

Sakina Karchaoui (€8.0m) takes my final PSG slot. She was excellent against Real Madrid, creating four chances and scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot. I’m very happy to back her at home to OH Leuven.

FORWARDS

Ewa Pajor (€10.5m) carried her superb form from last season into Matchday 1, scoring twice and assisting once for Barcelona against Paris FC. She’s very likely to be my Wednesday captain.

Khadija Shaw (€9.5m) was very unlucky not to haul last week after missing a penalty. She had a useful rest at the weekend, and Manchester City go into Thursday’s meeting with Real Madrid as favourites. It’s a fixture I’m more than happy to back Shaw in.

Alessia Russo (€10.5m) currently occupies my final forward slot, but this pick is far from locked.

Russo, along with the rest of Arsenal’s attack, has really struggled this season and is yet to score or assist. Paris FC away is a good fixture, but alternatives such as Melchie Dumornay (€6.5m) and Pernille Harder (€7.5m) make Russo increasingly difficult to justify.

That’s a decision I’ll make closer to the deadline, with Arsenal’s early team news potentially helping me make the final call.

Best of luck for Matchday 2, everybody!