Fantasy EFL Gameweek 8: Expert team reveals

Ahead of the Blank Gameweek, our Fantasy EFL contributors are back to reveal their teams and plans for the upcoming round.

Here, they talk through their key picks, transfers, captaincy decisions and club selections for Gameweek 8.

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A Grimsby Town defensive double-up looks particularly appealing this week. @feflthomas did a good piece this week on doubling up on a defence. That’s why I have Sweeney to complete a Grimsby defensive double-up. Christy Pym and Jayden Sweeney face a Shrewsbury side who have scored just once away from home this season, while the model gives Grimsby a 47% clean-sheet probability.

did a good piece this week on doubling up on a defence. That’s why I have Sweeney to complete a Grimsby defensive double-up. and face a Shrewsbury side who have scored just once away from home this season, while the model gives Grimsby a 47% clean-sheet probability. Alongside them, Benn Ward offers a strong defensive floor for Reading. He has started every league match this season and faces Bradford City at home.

offers a strong defensive floor for Reading. He has started every league match this season and faces Bradford City at home. Top of my model this week is captain Charlie McCann at 9.19 xPts. The Cheltenham Town midfielder offers threat from both open play and set pieces, including free-kicks and corners.

at 9.19 xPts. The Cheltenham Town midfielder offers threat from both open play and set pieces, including free-kicks and corners. Tom Conlon is more of a punt. He leads the interception model among midfielders expected to start this weekend, with Tranmere potentially having plenty of defending to do away at Chesterfield.

is more of a punt. He leads the interception model among midfielders expected to start this weekend, with Tranmere potentially having plenty of defending to do away at Chesterfield. Up front, Joe Taylor carries the biggest goal threat in Huddersfield’s attack ahead of their trip to Burton Albion, while Louie Marsh takes the vice-captaincy. Chesterfield have the highest projected goal total on the model at 1.71.

carries the biggest goal threat in Huddersfield’s attack ahead of their trip to Burton Albion, while takes the vice-captaincy. Chesterfield have the highest projected goal total on the model at 1.71. Grimsby Town and Cheltenham Town complete the club picks. Grimsby have the strongest clean-sheet projection on the model, while Cheltenham provide additional exposure alongside captain McCann.

As always, the team is subject to change once the line-ups are confirmed.

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Christy Pym is a goalkeeper I’m very happy to own this week. Grimsby Town host Shrewsbury Town, giving him a good opportunity to add another clean sheet.

is a goalkeeper I’m very happy to own this week. Grimsby Town host Shrewsbury Town, giving him a good opportunity to add another clean sheet. At the back, both Jack Fitzwater and Stephan Negru are bonus-point magnets. Fitzwater’s home meeting with Rotherham United looks particularly appealing and gives him a great opportunity to collect additional points.

and are bonus-point magnets. Fitzwater’s home meeting with Rotherham United looks particularly appealing and gives him a great opportunity to collect additional points. Charlie McCann is another player I really like this week. Accrington Stanley away isn’t necessarily the easiest fixture, but he has been extremely consistent and always offers the potential for bonus points.

is another player I really like this week. Accrington Stanley away isn’t necessarily the easiest fixture, but he has been extremely consistent and always offers the potential for bonus points. There’s also an interesting opportunity for Jaze Kabia against Plymouth Argyle. Plymouth can concede chances and Kabia carries enough attacking threat to punish them.

against Plymouth Argyle. Plymouth can concede chances and Kabia carries enough attacking threat to punish them. Up front, Joe Taylor feels close to a must-have. Huddersfield Town face Burton Albion and one of League One’s most dangerous forwards has an excellent opportunity to capitalise.

feels close to a must-have. Huddersfield Town face Burton Albion and one of League One’s most dangerous forwards has an excellent opportunity to capitalise. Aribim Pepple completes the attack away at Leyton Orient. He provides another route to attacking points and could benefit if the game becomes open.

completes the attack away at Leyton Orient. He provides another route to attacking points and could benefit if the game becomes open. My club picks are Gillingham and Salford City. Gillingham host Newport County and, despite some inconsistency, I fancy them to get the job done at home. Salford also have home advantage against Fleetwood Town and look capable of producing a strong performance.

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