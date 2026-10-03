Big Numbers: 25 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 6

This lengthy international break will soon be at its end, and what better way to herald the not-too-distant commencement of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 than reviving our ‘Big Numbers’ series?

By poring through all of the Opta data available in our Members Area, we’ll discuss some of the most eye-catching stats from the season so far.

GOALKEEPERS

20 saves made by James Trafford (£5.0m) is the most by any goalkeeper in the opening five Gameweeks, with a perfect save-point record helping the Leeds United shot-stopper to third in the FPL points rankings for his position so far.

8 saves from Opta-defined ‘big chances’ puts Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) at the top of the goalkeeper rankings for that particular statistic. He has still conceded 10 times, though.

+2.5 expected goals (xG) prevented is the Premier League-leading mark belonging to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m), who is also the man behind Martinez for big chances saved (six).

-3.2 xG prevented by Robin Roefs (£4.9m), however, places the Sunderland stopper at the opposite end of the spectrum. Roefs, alongside Martinez and newly-promoted pair Kjell Sherpen (£4.5m) of Ipswich Town and Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) of Coventry City, has conceded a league-high 10 goals.

DEFENDERS

4 players are yet to blank in FPL this season, and all four are defenders: Everton’s central defensive pairing James Tarkowski (£6.2m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m), Manchester City’s triple assister Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) and Leeds’ new all-rounder Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m).

4 is also the number of big chances afforded to Leif Davis (£4.0m), more than any other FPL defender…

Above: Defenders sorted by big chances (BC Tot) in 2026/27

11 chances created ranks left-back-turned-left-winger Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) top among FPL defenders. Three of those have been deemed big chances created by Opta.

139 touches in the final-third is another indicator of De Cuyper’s advanced positioning, with fellow left-siders Antonee Robinson (£4.5m, 121), Andrew Robertson (£4.4m, 115), Neco Williams (£5.0m, 110) and Ryan Giles (£4.0m, 108) rounding out the top five in that metric.

4 defenders with a minimum of three appearances have a defensive contribution (DefCon) success rate of at least 75%. Coventry’s Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) is right on that threshold, helping the Jamaica international to a blank-less last three games, while Bournemouth’s Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo (£5.5m) have gone four from five (80%) and Brentford’s Jannik Schuster (£4.5m) boasts a 100% hit rate from his three successive appearances in Gameweeks 3-5.

MIDFIELDERS