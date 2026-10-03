Big Numbers

Big Numbers: 25 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 6

3 October 2026 21 comments
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This lengthy international break will soon be at its end, and what better way to herald the not-too-distant commencement of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 than reviving our ‘Big Numbers’ series?

By poring through all of the Opta data available in our Members Area, we’ll discuss some of the most eye-catching stats from the season so far.

GOALKEEPERS

20 saves made by James Trafford (£5.0m) is the most by any goalkeeper in the opening five Gameweeks, with a perfect save-point record helping the Leeds United shot-stopper to third in the FPL points rankings for his position so far.

8 saves from Opta-defined ‘big chances’ puts Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) at the top of the goalkeeper rankings for that particular statistic. He has still conceded 10 times, though.

+2.5 expected goals (xG) prevented is the Premier League-leading mark belonging to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m), who is also the man behind Martinez for big chances saved (six).

-3.2 xG prevented by Robin Roefs (£4.9m), however, places the Sunderland stopper at the opposite end of the spectrum. Roefs, alongside Martinez and newly-promoted pair Kjell Sherpen (£4.5m) of Ipswich Town and Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) of Coventry City, has conceded a league-high 10 goals.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 6 early Scout Picks: Everton, Fulham + Newcastle

4 players are yet to blank in FPL this season, and all four are defenders: Everton’s central defensive pairing James Tarkowski (£6.2m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m), Manchester City’s triple assister Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) and Leeds’ new all-rounder Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m).

4 is also the number of big chances afforded to Leif Davis (£4.0m), more than any other FPL defender…

Above: Defenders sorted by big chances (BC Tot) in 2026/27

11 chances created ranks left-back-turned-left-winger Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m) top among FPL defenders. Three of those have been deemed big chances created by Opta.

139 touches in the final-third is another indicator of De Cuyper’s advanced positioning, with fellow left-siders Antonee Robinson (£4.5m, 121), Andrew Robertson (£4.4m, 115), Neco Williams (£5.0m, 110) and Ryan Giles (£4.0m, 108) rounding out the top five in that metric.

4 defenders with a minimum of three appearances have a defensive contribution (DefCon) success rate of at least 75%. Coventry’s Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) is right on that threshold, helping the Jamaica international to a blank-less last three games, while Bournemouth’s Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo (£5.5m) have gone four from five (80%) and Brentford’s Jannik Schuster (£4.5m) boasts a 100% hit rate from his three successive appearances in Gameweeks 3-5.

MIDFIELDERS

­­­FPL Gameweek 5 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider 6

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    I am on WC, what to change

    Verbuggen 4.0
    Calafiori Konsa Hall Gvardiol davies
    Rogers Bruno Tavernier King Barnes
    Pedro Wissa haaland

    Wissa to Gonzalo?
    How to avoid bench headache

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I just had an affogato - pure ambrosia!

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Nothing beats insulin spike.

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      2. Lost for Wirtz
        2 hours ago

        I once had an affogato, it was unusual as it had caramel ice cream instead of vanilla.

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      3. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        51 mins ago

        I was in Italy last year and asked them what a coffe with ice cream was called and the waiter said he couldnt remember!

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          I spent a week in Milan a few years ago, loved every single minute.

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    2. Lost for Wirtz
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I would definitely get Groß into that team, season long hold.

      You could do Wissa>Gonzalo and King>Groß

      I think I like 2 Newcastle players and 1 Fulham player in your team. I wouldn’t overcommit to either Newcastle or Fulham despite their good fixture run.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Grob has to be included if he carries on numbers will be unreal

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      With Groß, Schade, Tavernier, Konsa, Joao Pedro, De Culprit all cheap, popular and returning points most players will face benching headaches.

      Can’t wait to see the chaos should City be taken down to the docks and we all have our 15m Haaland money to spend.

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      1. Lost for Wirtz
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        15.5m easily sunk into Bruno and Gabriel, two permanent staples, if overpriced.

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      2. The real Chief
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Unless of course he ends up at Man U, Arsenal etc.

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        1. Lost for Wirtz
          8 mins ago

          Where would you see Haaland next? If he is planning his career with care, he will likely lean towards Champions League front runners, such as:

          A)Real Madrid
          B)Bayern
          C)Barcelona
          D)Paris St Germain
          E)Arsenal
          F)or even back at Dortmund?

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    4. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'm not sold on Gonzalo, he hasn't done anything yet.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Getting into good positions and Fulham’s next few fixtures look tasty as affogato.

        I’m debating either him or King on my WC.

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        1. Esraj
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          King is a much better option. At least we know he can score goals in the prem.

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  2. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I pity the fool who still owns Szoboszlai.

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      *fools

      I still own him

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  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer on a wildcard with BB 7 in mind?

    A) Barnes, Van Hecke and Robinson
    B) King, Gvardiol, Smith
    C) King, Van Hecke, Silva

    Rest of team atm:

    Leno
    Calafiori Konsa MDC
    Saka Cherki Rogers Gross
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Kinsky xx xx xx

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  4. markieffm
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    U guys reckon all these international injuries will be cleared up by the time we get back? So many! Tempted by free hit

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Don't do anything until Xabi Alonso's gameweek 6 press conference.

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  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Why am I only just using the new stats centre in the members area now? It's so much better! Why don't scout shout about these things?

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