Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 3 team reveals

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Sofascore Nations League Fantasy continues today, with the Round 3 deadline fast approaching.

Ahead of the action, several of our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams, discussing transfers, captaincy plans and the key nations and players they are backing for Round 3.

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NOTES

I’m using the Quick Fix chip this week, which is essentially a Free Hit for those who play FPL.

My team badly needed it, to be honest. Going without players such as Lamine Yamal , Erling Haaland , Eduard Spertsyan , Michael Olise and Andri Guðjohnsen has been hurting my rank.

, , , and has been hurting my rank. I also want to avoid the Albania v Finland fixture and bring in several other appealing assets. Ultimately, that has pushed me towards using the chip.

Azerbaijan and Belarus are two teams I’ll be targeting heavily because of their favourable fixtures.

Azerbaijan play in the early kick-off, so we’ll see their starting XI before the deadline. That line-up will ultimately determine which of their players make my team.

The only player I’ve held onto is Nikola Krstović. He has been incredibly consistent and remains one of the best forward options available. Montenegro’s attacking form and favourable fixture only strengthen his appeal.

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Spain have one of the best fixtures of the round from both an attacking and defensive perspective. As a result, wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Marc Pubill both come into my team.

and both come into my team. Eric García has withdrawn from the Spain squad with a minor injury. This should boost Pubill’s chances of earning significant minutes, especially after his impressive display in Round 2.

Belarus also offer strong clean-sheet potential as they host minnows San Marino. Vladislav Kalinin comes into my team for that fixture.

comes into my team for that fixture. Zakhar Volkov is another option if I need an alternative to Pubill.

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I’m ranked 129th overall heading into Round 3.

I’ll be using my Quick Fix token this week. A couple of my current players face each other, so this feels like a good opportunity to attack the fixtures and chase points.

Malta are one of the teams I want to target after winning their opener. A favourable home meeting with Gibraltar makes their assets appealing.

Belarus also face minnows San Marino, while Armenia take on Cyprus. Both fixtures offer plenty of potential.

Henry Bonello takes the first goalkeeper spot. Malta host Gibraltar, giving them a good opportunity to keep a clean sheet. Hákon Valdimarsson completes the pairing. Iceland’s goalkeeper has already kept two clean sheets in the Nations League and now faces Bulgaria. Tellur Mutallimov starts in defence. Azerbaijan have some of the best clean-sheet prospects of the round ahead of their meeting with Liechtenstein. Kosovo’s Dion Gallapeni also makes the cut. He faces an Israel side who have struggled defensively, giving him potential at both ends of the pitch. Zachary Athekame comes in for Switzerland’s home clash with Slovenia. The right-back has started both of their Nations League matches so far. Armenia’s favourable meeting with Cyprus brings Georgy Arutyunyan into consideration. He also offers attacking potential after producing a goal and an assist across the opening two rounds. Daníel Leó Grétarsson completes the backline. Iceland face a struggling Bulgaria side, making their defence another one I want to target.

takes the first goalkeeper spot. Malta host Gibraltar, giving them a good opportunity to keep a clean sheet. completes the pairing. Iceland’s goalkeeper has already kept two clean sheets in the Nations League and now faces Bulgaria. starts in defence. Azerbaijan have some of the best clean-sheet prospects of the round ahead of their meeting with Liechtenstein. Kosovo’s also makes the cut. He faces an Israel side who have struggled defensively, giving him potential at both ends of the pitch. comes in for Switzerland’s home clash with Slovenia. The right-back has started both of their Nations League matches so far. Armenia’s favourable meeting with Cyprus brings into consideration. He also offers attacking potential after producing a goal and an assist across the opening two rounds. completes the backline. Iceland face a struggling Bulgaria side, making their defence another one I want to target. Teddy Teuma takes the first midfield spot after producing a goal and an assist in Malta’s opening match. A home meeting with Gibraltar gives him another opportunity to return. Belarus’ fixture against San Marino is simply too good to ignore. Valery Gromyko therefore takes another midfield position. The remaining three spots go to Michael Olise , Lamine Yamal and Armenia talisman Eduard Spertsyan .

takes the first midfield spot after producing a goal and an assist in Malta’s opening match. A home meeting with Gibraltar gives him another opportunity to return. Belarus’ fixture against San Marino is simply too good to ignore. therefore takes another midfield position. The remaining three spots go to , and Armenia talisman . I’m holding Erling Haaland, who faces Wales next. His quality and goalscoring potential make him difficult to overlook. Irvin Cardona also comes into the side. The Malta forward registered a goal and an assist in his opening Nations League match and now faces Gibraltar at home. My final forward is German Barkovskiy. Belarus host minnows San Marino, making their attack one of my main targets for Round 3.

NOTES

Another 120+ point score in Round 2 saw me rise to fourth in the world.

Ahead of Round 3, I’m strongly considering playing the Quick Fix chip. This would allow me to target some of the standout fixtures while moving away from my triple-ups on Albania and Finland, who face each other.

Here’s how my current draft looks if I decide to play it.

In defence, I’m considering a fairly risky all-in strategy. I could triple up on both Azerbaijan and Belarus for their matches against Liechtenstein and San Marino respectively. Part of the thinking is that no attacker from either side particularly interests me. We also get the Azerbaijan line-up before the deadline, allowing me to select my preferred three starters. Marc Cucurella completes the defence. He should offer secure minutes following Alejandro Grimaldo’s injury, while Spain have some of the best clean-sheet prospects of the round.

completes the defence. He should offer secure minutes following Alejandro Grimaldo’s injury, while Spain have some of the best clean-sheet prospects of the round. In midfield, I’ve retained Lamine Yamal and Eduard Spertsyan from my original team. Their combination of form and fixtures makes both difficult to leave out. Andri Guðjohnsen is someone I highlighted as a strong option in Round 1, and he has delivered since. He gets another place for Iceland’s home meeting with Bulgaria, particularly as Fantasy classifies him as a midfielder despite him playing further forward. Michael Olise comes in as I look to target Italy’s weakness down their left-hand side. Johan Manzambi takes my final midfield spot. He has demonstrated a decent floor so far and has been unlucky not to produce more attacking returns. Dominik Szoboszlai and Max Ebong are two other midfielders I’m considering.

and from my original team. Their combination of form and fixtures makes both difficult to leave out. is someone I highlighted as a strong option in Round 1, and he has delivered since. He gets another place for Iceland’s home meeting with Bulgaria, particularly as Fantasy classifies him as a midfielder despite him playing further forward. comes in as I look to target Italy’s weakness down their left-hand side. takes my final midfield spot. He has demonstrated a decent floor so far and has been unlucky not to produce more attacking returns. and are two other midfielders I’m considering. Erling Haaland remains up front, while I’m also looking to target Gibraltar with Irvin Cardona . The Malta forward offers reliable minutes and has already found the net in this Nations League campaign. My final forward is Ferran Torres . Spain have the highest projected goals of any side this round, so I want their number nine. There is some risk when choosing between Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal . However, Oyarzabal played 90 minutes last time out, which makes me think Torres could get the nod here.

remains up front, while I’m also looking to target Gibraltar with . The Malta forward offers reliable minutes and has already found the net in this Nations League campaign. My final forward is . Spain have the highest projected goals of any side this round, so I want their number nine. There is some risk when choosing between Torres and . However, Oyarzabal played 90 minutes last time out, which makes me think Torres could get the nod here. Nikola Krstović and Zeki Amdouni are also firmly in my thinking. Both continue to get plenty of chances, so either could easily make the final draft.

and are also firmly in my thinking. Both continue to get plenty of chances, so either could easily make the final draft. At the moment, I’m around 70-30 in favour of playing the Quick Fix.

If I decide against it, my three planned transfers are Alexander Schlager , Ville Koski and Joel Pohjanpalo out for Emil Balayev , Kirill Pechenin and Ousmane Dembélé .

, and out for , and . Good luck, all!

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