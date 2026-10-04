Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 4 team reveals

Sponsored by Sofascore

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy continues today, with the Round 4 deadline fast approaching.

Ahead of the action, several of our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams, discussing transfers, captaincy plans and the key nations and players they are backing for Round 4.

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE + WIN PRIZES

Don’t forget to join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, where you can compete against the Scout community throughout the Nations League Fantasy campaign.

There are also prizes up for grabs, giving you even more reason to get involved:

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

You join our league by clicking here or by entering the following code:

Screenshot

NOTES

The original plan was to use my Wildcard ahead of Round 5. However, if the team looks good closer to the deadline, I could save the chip. Another option would be using it almost like a Free Hit in Round 5 or 6 to really attack the fixtures.

Getting Lamine Yamal back into the team feels key. He continues to produce even when his minutes are limited, scoring despite only playing the first half in the previous round. That early withdrawal could also increase his chances of starting this week.

back into the team feels key. He continues to produce even when his minutes are limited, scoring despite only playing the first half in the previous round. That early withdrawal could also increase his chances of starting this week. Fitting Yamal in will require some cheap moves, especially with Ville Koski absent from Finland’s squad last time out. One option is replacing non-starting Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager with Azerbaijan’s Emil Balayev . That would probably mean going very cheap with Cyprus defender Nikolas Panagiotou . Cyprus have some good fixtures ahead and have already kept a couple of clean sheets, so he isn’t a bad option.

absent from Finland’s squad last time out. One option is replacing non-starting Austria goalkeeper with Azerbaijan’s . That would probably mean going very cheap with Cyprus defender . Cyprus have some good fixtures ahead and have already kept a couple of clean sheets, so he isn’t a bad option. Alternatively, avoiding Yamal would free up considerably more money. I like Ciaron Brown from Northern Ireland, while Jude Bellingham is another option for England’s upcoming meeting with Czechia. Going for Bellingham could provide a differential route to covering some of Yamal’s potential.

NOTES

Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane look close to essential for the final round of this Nations League break. Both Spain and England face favourable fixtures on paper.

and look close to essential for the final round of this Nations League break. Both Spain and England face favourable fixtures on paper. England also have strong clean-sheet potential, making Lewis Hall one of my top transfer targets. However, I already have seven players featuring on the final day. With that in mind, I’m considering Juan Corbalan instead, as Malta also rank highly for clean-sheet potential.

one of my top transfer targets. However, I already have seven players featuring on the final day. With that in mind, I’m considering instead, as Malta also rank highly for clean-sheet potential. I’m strongly considering playing my Triple Captain this round. Like Round 2, there are several attacking mismatches that could produce some huge scores.

NOTES

My Quick Fix was a complete failure. Rotation dogged me at every step and, to compound matters, five players from my original team produced big double-digit returns. It’s often the way with a Free Hit!

I intend to Wildcard ahead of Round 5, so I’ll make three transfers and try to get the best out of Round 4. I’m expecting even more rotation this time around.

In goal, I’ll have Giorgi Mamardashvili and Viljami Sinisalo . The latter probably won’t play, but I don’t want to waste a transfer on a goalkeeper. This is the final round before the players return to their clubs.

and . The latter probably won’t play, but I don’t want to waste a transfer on a goalkeeper. This is the final round before the players return to their clubs. My defence reverts to Dávid Hancko , João Cancelo , Dion Gallapeni and Berat Djimsiti . With Miloš Kerkez suspended, he’ll make way for Azerbaijan’s Elvin Badalov . The main attraction here is simply having another starter who can hopefully play at least 60 minutes.

, , and . With suspended, he’ll make way for Azerbaijan’s . The main attraction here is simply having another starter who can hopefully play at least 60 minutes. Midfield will consist of Michael Olise , Vasilije Adžić , Kristjan Asllani , Dominik Szoboszlai and Antonio Nusa . Ideally, I’d also have Lamine Yamal, but I’ll wait until my Round 5 Wildcard to bring him back in.

, , , and . Ideally, I’d also have Lamine Yamal, but I’ll wait until my Round 5 Wildcard to bring him back in. Up front, a tired-looking Erling Haaland makes way for Harry Kane, whose form is simply too good to ignore. Troy Parrott also comes in against Israel, while Rey Manaj completes the attack. The Albania forward faces San Marino and will hopefully start after being withdrawn at half-time against Finland following his goalkeeper’s red card.

NOTES