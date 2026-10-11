FPL notes: Dewsbury-Haul, Moyes on Barry + why Belloumi was benched

The points were shared at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, as Thierno Barry (£5.7m) scored for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Here are our Scout Notes from the match.

BARRY ON THE SCORESHEET… BUT WASTEFUL

Another 85 minutes for Barry, and another goal.

The Everton forward found the net against Ipswich Town prior to the international break, and he was on target again here, with a brilliant finish past Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m).

However, away from the goal, Barry was extremely wasteful, with four Opta ‘big chances’ missed…

Above: Thierno Barry’s shot map v Hull City

Only Erling Haaland (£15.6m) has a higher expected goals (xG) tally than Barry this season, but the Everton man’s underperformance of -1.4 is the fourth-most of any player.

Still, Barry got his goal in the end, his third in six Premier League matches, and he remains a key part of this Everton attack, with 21 of the Toffees’ 65 shots in the box this season coming from him.

“One goes through his legs and you’re saying ‘Come on, it can’t happen’. “I think its frustration from the manager. He’s frustrated with himself, you can tell from his body language. He’s so disappointed with himself that he’s not doing as well. But look, as I said, he’s still getting those goals, he’s just ticking it over. But he missed one or two in the first-half as well which could have helped us greatly.” – David Moyes

“It’s a lot for us [six total big chances missed]. I don’t think in the Premier League you get allowed to get eight, 10, 12 great chances. And when you do then I think you need to be more clinical. At the moment we’ve not been. “But that’s not a full-on criticism of Thierno Barry, because he gets his goal. He’s keeping his ticker moving, keeping moving and getting his goal. So, I’m pleased about that. But we’re going to have to do better to score the goals. I thought we could have crossed the ball more often, quicker, faster, and we didn’t do so in the first-half.” – David Moyes

DEWSBURY-HALL SUPERB

Both teams were poor with the ball in the first half, but key to Everton’s improvement after the break was Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m).

He scored, nodding in at the back post from Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ (£4.5m) pinpoint delivery, and supplied an assist, earning 13 points.

With another four chances created on Sunday, he was clearly Everton’s best player.

Above: Players sorted by chances created in 2026/27 so far

“I thought that [below par performance] showed in so many of our players but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the one who got us the goal and obviously made the assist for Thierno [Barry] – David Moyes

Elsewhere, Brennan Johnson (£5.9m) had his opener ruled out by VAR for offside.

BRANTHWAITE AT LEFT-BACK – BUT STILL BANKS DEFCON

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) was absent from the Everton squad on Sunday, having previously missed three Ukraine matches in the international break after picking up a leg injury.

Michael Keane (£4.8m) subsequently came into the defence, with Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) moving over to left-back.

Branthwaite had a tough time defensively, but did supply an excellent cross which Barry should have scored from.

He also shrugged off an early knock to bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fourth time this season.

The other usual suspects were in the DefCon mix on Sunday, too…

Meanwhile, both Christian Norgaard (£4.8m) and Merlin Rohl (£4.9m) were back on the bench for Everton after injury issues.

WHY BELLOUMI WAS BENCHED

There were two changes for Hull from Gameweek 5, with Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) – back from a concussion – and Joe Gelhardt (£5.0m) in for Lucas Herrington (£4.0m) and Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m).

Sergej Jakirovic explained…

“On Friday he came to me as he was fatigued and there was a lot of travelling. He’s also a very young guy and in the past, he has had a few injuries.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Mohamed Belloumi

Belloumi, an ever-present starter in Gameweeks 1-5, had indeed racked up 185 minutes playing for Algeria on international duty.

The man who started in his place, Gelhardt, put Hull in front with a delicate finish past Jordan Pickford (£5.5m)

But even as a 65th-minute sub, Belloumi still scored an equaliser shortly after coming on, getting the better of Branthwaite before firing home his fifth attacking return of the season.

After Sunday’s draw, the Tigers are still yet to lose at home this season, with MKM Stadium clashes against Brentford and Ipswich Town to come after Saturday’s trip to Fulham.